Goodness Growth Holdings Retail Brand Green Goods® to Offer Medical Cannabis Program Information & Discounts at the Minnesota State Fair

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today announced that its Minnesota subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC (“Vireo MN”) will operate a Green Goods® branded medical cannabis educational booth at the Minnesota State Fair. Vireo MN is the largest medical cannabis company in Minnesota with eight newly renovated Green Goods cannabis patient centers across the state and 67,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation.

As part of the Health Fair 11 healthcare tent, Vireo MN will provide education about medical cannabis and its benefits, as well as information on joining Minnesota’s medical cannabis program and the process to get a medical cannabis card. Vireo MN will also be offering special discounts, including up to $200 dollars in discounts redeemable at any Green Goods location for all new patients, plus other promotions, discounts, t-shirt giveaways, and more.

“As a physician-founded company started right here in Minneapolis , we are deeply committed to being an engaged and beneficial member of the Minnesota community,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley , M.D. “Whether that means being an educational resource for our community members, providing life changing plant-based medicines, or supporting other initiatives that benefit our community, we take our commitment to the health and wellbeing of Minnesotans seriously.”

For 20 years, the Health Fair 11 tent has offered health education and screenings to fairgoers. This year the tent will feature medical cannabis companies for the first time. Vireo MN and Green Goods will be one of 12 health organizations in the Health Fair 11, located in the Health Fair building at the intersection of Cooper Street and Dan Patch Avenue, near the Food Building. The Health Fair 11 will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the fair.

Vireo MN’s other community initiatives in Minnesota include partnering with Last Prisoner Project’s Roll It Up for Justice. Roll It Up for Justice is a nationwide program that raises money for the Last Prisoner Project’s clemency initiative, which works to release people imprisoned on cannabis charges and help them rebuild their lives post-incarceration. More than $3,000 was raised in the first three weeks after launching the partnership at all eight Minnesota Green Goods cannabis patient centers.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company’s operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

