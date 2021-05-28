Cannabis

4Front Ventures Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

- May 28th, 2021
4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced its executive team will participate in two upcoming conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 41 st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference is being held June 3-4, 2021 . Management will host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is being held June 3-4, 2021 . Andrew Thut , Chief Investment Officer of 4Front, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET . More information on this event can be found here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one investor meeting, please contact 4Front’s Investor Relations team at IR@4frontventures.com .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan , and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front’s team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com .

