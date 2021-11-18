CoinAnalyst Corp. a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based, big data analytics platform enabling investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard, today announced it has partnered with iVest+, the next generation trading platform.”From the moment we started talking, there has been a natural synergy between the two companies. We are excited to provide our Big …

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based, big data analytics platform enabling investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard, today announced it has partnered with iVest+, the next generation trading platform.

“From the moment we started talking, there has been a natural synergy between the two companies. We are excited to provide our Big Data and AI indicators to further enhance their already industry leading trading platform,” stated Andrew Sazama, COO of CoinAnalyst.

CoinAnalyst brings experience in big data and artificial intelligence to a simple to use research platform for the masses, from those just beginning their foray into digital assets, all the way to those who are experienced traders. The company makes this data available to its partners through an Application Programming Interface (API), which allows two applications to talk to each other. This partnership effectively will enable iVest+ to become a CoinAnalyst data reseller, which is anticipated to happen in the near future.

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap is roughly $2.76 trillion dollars as at November 17, 2021. The overall market cap has grown over 4.5x since last November, when it stood at $578 billion. In the next one to three years, “every large bank and/or securities firm” is going to be actively thinking about trading and selling cryptocurrencies, Vikram Pandit, chairman and CEO of tech-focused private equity firm Orogen Group and former CEO of Citigroup, said at the Singapore Fintech Festival. “My big hope is that central banks around the world understand the benefit of a central bank digital currency, and move on to accept, adopt them,” said Pandit.

When the market moves even one percent, we’re talking about a market cap move of more than $26 billion dollars. The price fluctuation leaves everyone asking what’s going on, this is where CoinAnalyst fits into the equation, by being the data source and helping people profit from these price movements.

“As digital assets continue to grow in popularity, from cryptocurrencies to NFTs and beyond, it is only natural to stay ahead of the curve by providing our customers the best tools possible,” said Rance Masheck, CEO and Co-Founder of iVest+. “The partnership between CoinAnalyst and iVest+ does just that.”

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics Platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes and allows for messaging. A mobile version and professional terminal are in development with expected availability in Q1, 2022. The Platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on the plan. The plans include basic, professional, and corporate. The Platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). Learn more about CoinAnalyst, visit www.CoinAnalyst.tech.

About iVest+

iVest+ has reimagined what trading platforms should look and act like, with DIY investors in mind. Purpose-built by leading educators, for educators, and to empower self-directed traders, iVest+ provides tools that act as an invisible mentor for continuous improvement. iVest+ offers brokerages, trading educators, and independent investors the only stock and options trading platforms that package powerful data and insights into portable technology, with easy-to-use tools and visuals for optimal success. For more information about the company’s white-labeled and retail trading offerings, visit www.ivestplus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama

Chief Operating Officer and Director

Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech

Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20

For Media interview requests, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

Email: nelson@hudescommunications.com

Phone: (905) 660-9155

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, the Company being able to successfully execute its business strategy, statements regarding the development of a mobile version of the Platform and professional terminal, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, competition, loss of markets, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks. Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104034