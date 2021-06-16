Banxa Holdings Inc (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) (“BANXA” or “The Company”) Banxa, the leading payment service provider (PSP) for the digital asset space has announced a new partnership with BOTS, the self regulating, scalable trading platform.

Banxa is the fastest growing digital assets payments provider which allows customers to simply and safely turn their cash into crypto and vice versa, while BOTS allow users to trade more effectively, utilizing robotic algorithms and AI (ro-bots) which executes trades faster and more efficiently. The integration of the Banxa technology platform into BOTS’ trading system is now live.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa stated “It’s with great enthusiasm that we welcome BOTS to the Banxa network. Their core values of innovation, transparency and passion closely align with ours, and we are both working toward opening up the opportunities available through digital assets to the world. We are looking forward to mutual success and development of the industry.”

Michiel Stokman , CEO & Founder of Bots, said “BOTS enables investing in the broadest sense of the word. At BOTS we provide access to proprietary trading robots in crypto, stocks, durables, real estate, futures, options, ETFs, art, loans, start-ups and scale-ups. We focus on creating customer value with a broader perspective on investing, lending and value storage. BOTS provides access to prosperity for all and that will not change. Banxa is a partner who shares our mission of making trading accessible to people around the world.”

Banxa will provide their services to BOTS customers who wish to purchase digital assets with fiat currencies through the BOTS app, allowing users to directly purchase assets via credit card, bank transfer, or Apple Pay.

For more information regarding the partnership, you can read the case study here:

https://banxa.com/bots/

Or the announcement for Bots customers here:

https://www.bots.io/news/important-bots-app-update

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “DOMENIC CAROSA” Domenic Carosa https://twitter.com/dcarosa Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

About BANXA

BANXA – Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA)(OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia , the Netherlands and Lithuania . For further information go to www.banxa.com

About BOTS

The BOTS trading platform makes wealth possible for everyone on all continents of the world. BOTS provides a global reliable source of income by bringing people, technology, fun and innovation together in one app that transforms the financial sector and society.

At BOTS we provide access to proprietary trading robots in crypto, stocks, durables, real estate, futures, options, ETFs, art, loans, start-ups and scale-ups. We focus on creating customer value with a broader perspective on investing, lending and value storage. BOTS provides access to prosperity for all and that will not change. We offer everyone an innovative, entry-level and scalable solution. Regardless of income level. BOTS emphasizes innovation, collaboration, AI technology and creating a network of real people. For more information go to www.bots.io

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. BANXA’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of BANXA’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company’s business, including: BANXA’s assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, BANXA does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

SOURCE Banxa Holding Inc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/16/c0276.html