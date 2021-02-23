Codebase Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce that Arcology has released its improved version of CryptoKitties, the most popular game on the Ethereum blockchainThe game has been optimized to take advantage of Arcology’s processing power and native ability to dynamically adjust to network demands. To simulate approximately nine months of gameplay, Zhang’s team created five million user accounts that generated 2.5 …

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that Arcology has released its improved version of CryptoKitties, the most popular game on the Ethereum blockchain

The game has been optimized to take advantage of Arcology’s processing power and native ability to dynamically adjust to network demands. To simulate approximately nine months of gameplay, Zhang’s team created five million user accounts that generated 2.5 million transactions running on 32 Ethereum Virtual Machines, or EVMs.

Laurent Zhang, Arcology’s President and Founder has announced that the game outperformed the original Ethereum-based CryptoKitties by a factor of 1,000-to-one.

“We’ve proven that, with relatively minor modifications to their source code, Ethereum-based applications can be optimized for greater speed on our blockchain,” says Laurent Zhang, Arcology’s founder and lead scientist. “This is just the first of several planned demonstrations of Arcology’s capabilities.”

When CryptoKitties debuted in 2017, its popularity congested the Ethereum network significantly, causing noticeable slowdowns that reduced performance for all other applications running on the network. Ethereum’s transaction fees are also seen to increase dramatically during network surges. Arcology solves these problems by using artificial intelligence and adaptive learning to run a blockchain that’s faster, more powerful and more flexible.

In this demonstration, Arcology’s game posted 30,000 transactions per second (TPS). By way of contrast, Ethereum’s original network handles just 15 to 20 transactions per second. The long-awaited Ethereum 2.0 – now, not expected until 2022 – is forecast to process at most 3,000 transactions per second.

Following on the successful deployment of Testnet 2.0, the release of Arcology’s LightspeedKitties represents significant progress toward Arcology’s goal of capturing market share from Ethereum, the world’s largest smart contract-based blockchain.

Codebase currently owns 30% of Arcology, with an option to increase its ownership to 51%.

Arcology’s public github code (previously announced) can be reached via Arcology’s website, https://arcology.network. Arcology’s LightspeedKitties sourcecode is publicly viewable within this repository.

Qualified developers are invited to run their own instances of on the Arcology testnet to see the performance benefits first-hand. For security purposes, access is by invitation only at this time. Interested parties are asked to contact ir@codebase.ventures and provide relevant professional credentials.

For more information, visit Codebase Venture Inc.’s website, https://www.codebase.ventures/.

Arcology is a cluster-computing powered AI blockchain ecosystem with unlimited scalability.

