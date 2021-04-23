Australia

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – TMRR

- April 23rd, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Tempus Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: TMRR All Issues: Yes Resumption : 10:45 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Tempus Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: TMRR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/23/c7481.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Tempus Resources

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Tempus Resources using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Tempus Resources: Exploration in Established Gold Trends in Canada and Ecuador
Tempus Conditionally Approved to List on TSX Venture Exchange
Tempus Resources Acquires Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×