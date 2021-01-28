Australia

Investing News
.

Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

- January 27th, 2021

Galaxy Resources Limited advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform : The announcement can be viewed at: SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited View original content

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ( Company ) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform (ASX):

  • Quarterly Activities Report – December 2020

The announcement can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/27/c6480.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Outlook Report
 

Silver Outlook 2021

    
Silver Price Outlook, Top Stocks and More!

Download today!

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Australian Lithium Stocks
Australia’s Key EV Potential Beyond Elon Musk and Tesla
Lithium Deposits: Pegmatite and Sedimentary
ASX-Listed Potash Stocks

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×