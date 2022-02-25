Newrange Gold Corp.

Non-flow-through financing. Newrange Gold closed the first tranche of a private placement and received gross proceeds of ~C$408,100 with the issuance of 5,830,332 non-flow-through (NFT) units at a price of C$0.07 per unit. Management and insiders acquired a total of 1,615,000 units. Each NFT unit is comprised of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole NFT warrant may be exercised to purchase one common share for C$0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024. A second and final tranche to raise gross proceeds of ~C$100,000 is expected to close in approximately two weeks. Proceeds will be used, among other things, to fund surface exploration at the Pamlico project in Nevada. Flow-through financing. Newrange expects to raise up to C$1,500,000 with the issuance of up to 15 million flow-through (FT) units at a price of C$0.10 per FT unit in a private placement. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole FT warrant may be exercised to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024. Proceeds will be used to fund exploration and drilling at the company's Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario, Canada. The FT financing is also expected to close in approximately two weeks. Drilling at North Birch and Argosy. Newrange recently started drilling at the North Birch project in the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario, Canada with approximately 2,000 meters of drilling planned. Once completed, the rig will move to the nearby past-producing Argosy gold mine and test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings and the continuity of other veins. Rating is Outperform. We had already assumed a financing in our financial model based on our cash flow forecast and will update our estimates following closing of the financings. We think 2022 will be an eventful year for Newrange as activity accelerates at both North Birch and Argosy. We believe the drilling program could reveal the significant discovery potential at North Birch and unrealized potential remaining at Argosy. We think additional drilling at the company's Pamlico project in Nevada could begin during the second quarter of 2022. Read More >>
News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia
Newrange Gold
Overview
Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV:NRG,OTCQB:NRGOF,FWB:X6C) is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company is focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties with near term resource and mine development potential in highly favorable jurisdictions.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company’s Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders.
Since acquiring the project in 2016, Newrange Gold has conducted extensive exploration work focused primarily on the Merritt zone including surface and underground mapping and sampling, surveys and three phases of drilling covering 47 holes. The company has also completed structural interpretation and 3D modeling from the drilling data. The Merritt area represents less than one half of one percent of the entire property and the company's goal is to replicate its modeling of the complex mineralization across the property.
Newrange Gold's current exploration work is focused on developing a maiden resource estimate for the property, which is expected to be released in early H2 2019. The company is currently completing an extensive exploration program comprised of underground surveying, mapping and sampling, drilling, trenching, surface mapping and sampling, a bulk sampling and metallurgical studies.
Through the company's metallurgical testing, Newrange Gold has determined that the Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges. The mineralization is amenable to heap leach processing, which would result in a smaller processing facility. This would significantly reduce permitting requirements as well as CAPEX and OPEX costs, if the property is put into production.
Newrange Gold's Company Highlights
- Highly-prospective, district-scale Pamlico property in mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
- The Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges.
- North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, providing Newrange with exposure to another stable gold mining jurisdiction
- Metallurgical testing shows that the Pamlico property has open pit and/or underground mining potential.
- An extensive exploration program on the Pamlico property is currently underway.
- Newrange Gold expects to release a maiden resource estimate for the property in early H2 2019.
- Tight share structure.
- Experienced management with proven history.
- Growing portfolio of gold properties.
- Recently closed the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario.
Newrange Gold Pamlico Gold Project
The Pamlico gold project is located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend, one of Nevada's largest and most productive gold regions. The property covers 1,670 hectares and includes a number of historic past-producing mines.
Visible gold dominates the high-grade mineralization which occurs in thoroughly oxidized and brecciated quartz veins. A total of 103 drill holes (8,487 meters) were completed on the property between 1993 and 2010, by three previous operators. Numerous historic drill holes contain high-grade gold intercepts. Highlights are included in the table below.
Since acquiring the district, Newrange Gold has completed 47 highly successful shallow reverse circulation (RC) drill holes ranging in depth from 90 meters to roughly 300 meters that confirm near surface, oxide high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization and also identify previously unrecognized potential for large disseminated mineralization in “halos" surrounding the higher-grade zones.
Select drill intercepts from Newrange Gold's Pamlico drilling:
Work prior to Newrange Gold's acquisition included the completion of 29 rotary holes in 2010, a 198-meter-long, three-meter by four-meter decline to one of the high-grade zones in 2013, haul road, initial permitting and all necessary surface and underground infrastructure including shops and office buildings. The decline, completed in 2013, was advanced to within 25 feet of high-grade drill indicated mineralization. Two previously unknown gold zones were discovered by Newrange Gold while sampling. Both contain high-grade, but ultra-fine, gold in brecciated vein material with abundant iron oxides with 1.5-meter channel samples returning values in excess of 100 g/t gold.
Exploration work
Newrange Gold has conducted numerous phases of exploration at the Pamlico project. The first comprised diamond saw cut channel sampling in the Merritt decline, across a continuous 32-meter interval. Assays from the interval showed high-grade results of 17.25 g/t gold over 13.8 meters including 4.6 meters of 26.46 g/t gold. Results also included 1.5 meters of 36.9 g/t gold from one zone and a second zone with 4.6 meters of 10.48 g/t gold. The sampling program more than doubled the extent of the mineralization and identified concrete drilling targets for the Merritt decline area.
The first phase of drilling was conducted with the goal of confirming and expanding the high-grade mineralization at the Merritt zone as well as the region connecting the Merritt zone and the Merritt decline. It was also focused on collecting enough material for metallurgical testing. Key highlights from the first phase of drilling include the expansion of the Merritt zone's shallow potential and results including 0.8 meters of 244.3 g/t gold and 2.3 meters of 58.5 g/t gold. The shallow intercepts found through drilling were within 13 meters of surface.
Newrange Gold launched the second phase of drilling in September 2017 with the goal of expanding mineralization further and drill testing targets identified through mapping and sampling. The program covered 10,000 meters of drilling and uncovered two new high-grade gold zones: the K-zone and N-zone, which were identified as near-surface, oxide gold zones. The K-zone presented drill intercepts including 16.78 g/t gold over 4.6 meters. Meanwhile, the N-zone, parallel to the Merritt zone, presented results of 12.6 g/t gold over 3.0 meters and 4.19 g/t gold over 21.3 meters. Once all results were reported for Phase II, Newrange Gold confirmed that they had six large, high-potential exploration areas on the project.
Following new targets identified through geophysical surveys, Newrange Gold launched its third phase of drilling in February 2018, focusing on the newly identified Tom's Hammer zone. This phase was focused on working towards developing a resource estimate for the project and gathering metallurgical sampling to determine the ideal metallurgical recovery method. Results reported in July 2018 extended the mineralized gold trend to approximately 1,600 feet on strike from the Merritt decline area. Results from the program included 39.6 meters of 1.48 g/t gold and 86.9 meters of 0.578 g/t gold including 25.9 meters of 1.021 g/t gold.
Further exploration work in 2018 and early 2019 included underground surveying, mapping and sampling, metallurgical test work, core drilling and surface mapping and sampling. Core drilling identified three discrete zones of mineralization. When Newrange Gold compared the core samples with RC samples, the core samples returned higher gold grades than the RC samples.
After testing was completed on the core samples, all three twinned holes with the RC holes contained intervals of fine-grained, low-grade gold mineralization. The testing showed that there are good correlations between the drilling methods, but that the high-grade assays were not comparable. In light of the results, Newrange Gold has decided to continue to use RC drilling due to its lower costs and intends to only use core drilling where additional geological information is required.
In an area 280 meters southeast of the Merritt area, underground channel sampling from the 5471-level at the Pamlico mine returned a composite interval of 41.1 meters grading on average 1.26 g/t gold. Other notable results from the program include samples that range between 0.5 g/t gold and 23.8 g/t gold. The channel samples within the 5471-level sampling range from 0.33 to 1.52 meters and average 1.1 meters in length, with grades ranging from 0.06 g/t gold to 8.20 g/t gold.
Newrange Gold used a handheld LIDAR scanner to create a 3D model of the 8,000 meters of underground workings at the property. The company then promptly applied for and received its permits to conduct a bulk sampling program and underground development work.
During its underground exploration program, Newrange Gold identified the source of high-grade gold and silver in the historic Good Hope mine. The discovery channel sample weighed an average of 13.89 g/t gold and 71.19 g/t silver over 40 meters in the 5690-level of the mine. Samples taken from the footwall and hanging wall areas from the same 40 meters averaged 4.96 g/t gold and 42.24 g/t silver. The zone remains open along strike and down dip.
Underground channel sampling between the 5570 and 5518 levels of the Good Hope Mine has confirmed continuous gold and silver mineralization. Results released in October 2019 showed a higher-grade core of mineralization averaging 4.08 grams g/t gold and 51.5 g/t silver ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 meter wide, with an average width of 0.7 meters, within a larger mineralized envelope that averages 1.2 g/t gold and 21.8 g/t silver.
In January 2020 Newrange Gold announced the completion of its IP survey at Pamlico, which initially focused on four principal targets: Pamlico Ridge, Pediment, Gold Box, and Skarn. The survey was later expanded to include the historic Central and Sunset Mine zones as well. Newrange detected several anomalies during its survey, which prompted the company to add more lines, comprising 14.8 line kilometers in nine test lines that ranged from 1,200 to 2,200 meters long. Based on the results of this IP survey, Newrange Gold later acquired 105 additional claims through staking that are contiguous with the eastern and northern boundaries of the Pamlico property.
Following up on the results of its previous exploration work, Newrange Gold began a 2020 drill program at Pamlico in May 2020. The initial portion of the program entails approximately 3,000 to 3,500 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 30 to 35 holes, with a focus along Pamlico Ridge. The drill program is designed to test the continuity of near-surface gold mineralization near the historic workings of the Pamlico, Gold Bar and Good Hope mines.
Metallurgical testing
In December 2018, Newrange Gold received results from its cyanide shake assays. The results indicated that the mineralization at Pamlico is highly consistent and favorable to the extraction of gold throughout the drilled area and could be amendable to heap leaching. The report also outlined that gold mineralization containing less than 4 g/t gold could possibly be recovered using heap leach extraction while higher-grade mineralization should also be evaluated for conventional milling.
Samples assaying from 0.13 g/t gold to 4 g/t gold returned an average extraction of 93.8 percent and for samples assaying more than 4 g/t gold to 340.9 g/t gold averaged 61.2 percent.
As testing continued, Newrange Gold was able to achieve a gold extraction rate of 97.1 percent, 88.5 percent, 96 percent and 73.6 percent on four composite samples with calculated head grades of 79.4 g/t gold, 0.26 g/t gold, 1.49 g/t gold and 0.53 g/t gold, respectively.
“These results are better than we could have possibly hoped for at this early stage, supporting our opinion that the gold is very fine, mostly microscopic and that there are no apparent metallurgical challenges at Pamlico. To our delight, the calculated (or actual) head grade for the three lower grade composite samples was substantially higher than the predicted grade indicated by the original drill sample assays and suggests potential for a much larger and potentially heap leachable gold system than previously contemplated at Pamlico," said Newrange Gold President and Chairman Robert Carrington.
From these results, the company moved into preliminary screen testing which produced a concentrate that assayed 26.53 g/t gold from sampled mineralization. The original sample was dry screened, with no crushing, into two size fractions: a coarse fraction and a fine fraction. The coarse fraction assayed 1.020 g/t gold and contained only 20.72 percent of the gold in 87.18 percent of the sample volume. The fine fraction assayed 26.530 g/t gold, representing 79.28 percent of the gold in 12.82 percent of the original sample weight.
“Although further testing is required, the implications of this preliminary test are significant," said Newrange Gold CEO Robert Archer. “By implementing simple, low cost screening and concentrating approximately 80 percent of the gold in less than 13 percent of the sample weight, it may be possible to eliminate a crushing circuit altogether, to mine large volumes of low-grade mineralization, and substantially reduce the volume of material to be processed. This, in turn, would result in a smaller processing facility, materially reducing permitting requirements, CapEx and OpEx costs. Furthermore, it indicates the potential to deliver higher-grade feed to a processing facility, thereby allowing more intense treatment of higher-grade material, which could result in higher extraction and recovery rates."
North Birch Gold Project
The North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The project comprises approximately 3,850 hectares within the northwestern corner of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt. The project is approximately 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Red Lake and is accessible by air, however, road access is improving as logging roads and all-weather roads push further north.
The North Birch gold project is the newfound project name for the recently-optioned Western Fold and H Lake properties. The Western Fold property was first optioned from AurCrest Gold Inc. in 2019. Newrange Gold later added the H Lake property in an acquisition from Bounty Gold Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Newrange is expected to make cash payments totaling $50,000 and issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares over a one year period to earn a 100 percent interest in the property.
Newrange Gold expects to begin drilling at its North Birch project targeting at least five holes at three kilometers of strike. At the past-producing Argosy gold mine, first phase drilling will begin in March to test the depth of known veins below historic mine workings and the continuity of other veins. Last year, geophysical surveys at North Birch revealed several well-defined chargeability anomalies which will be targeted for drilling that coincide with the target horizon along the limb of the sheared and folded iron formation. At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between North Birch and Argosy projects.
Newrange Gold's Management Team
Robert Archer, P.Geo. – CEO, President and Director
Robert Archer has more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry, working throughout North America and Peru. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, he held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Silver Limited, an emerging mid-tier precious metals producer. He served as President & CEO of Great Panther until August 2017 and remains on the Board of Directors. Mr. Archer has been a shareholder of Newrange for many years and took a more active role by joining the Board of Directors in March 2018. He is a Professional Geologist (registered in British Columbia) and holds an Honours BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.
David Cross, CPA, CGA – CFO
David Cross is a Certified General Accountant and is a partner in the CGA firm of Cross Davis & Company LLP. Cross began his accounting career in 1997 and obtained his CGA designation in 2004.
Ron Schmitz – Independent Director
Ron Schmitz has extensive experience in the governance of junior sector companies, a strong financial background and currently on the boards of Blackbird Energy Inc. and Black Lion Capital Corp.
Paul Wang, MBA – Independent Director
Paul Wang has an extensive banking and financial background specializing in natural resource, mergers and acquisitions.
David Salari, Metallurgical Engineer, P.Eng., QP – Independent Director
David Salari is a Professional Metallurgical Engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He has been involved in the design, supply, and commissioning of mining and mineral processing systems throughout the world for gold and silver, base metals, and industrial minerals.
Gloria Carrington – President Corporacion Minera de Colombia and Country Manager
Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, Gloria Carrington studied law at the University of Medellin and has an extensive business and legal background in Colombia.
Robert G. Carrington, PGeo, R.Prof., QP – Advisor
Robert Carrington has over thirty years' experience in all facets of the exploration and mining industry, as well as in production and executive management. He is the former CEO, Director, of Gold Canyon Resources, and the founder of Newrange Gold.
The company description, investment highlights and catalysts were sourced by INN and approved by the company. INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information contained on this page.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on Investingnews.com profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.
INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company.
Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing
(TheNewswire)
TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 consisting of 5,830,332 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024. Proceeds will be used for general working capital and for continued surface exploration on the Pamlico project in Nevada
The Company also announces a parallel non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 consisting of 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024. Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's Argosy Gold Mine Project in the Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario. The FT financing and the second and final tranche of the NFT financing (approximately $100,000) are expected to close in approximately two weeks.
Cash finder's fees or commissions in the amount of $13,720 were paid on the first tranche of the NFT financing and the Company issued 63,000 share purchase finders warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a two-year period.
All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
Insiders subscribed for an aggregate of 1,615,000 Units for a total of $113,050. As insiders of Newrange participated in the financing, it is deemed to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61- 101 "). Newrange is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of Newrange's market capitalization. The Company will be filing a material change report in respect of the related party transaction on SEDAR.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
Signed: "Robert Archer"
CEO & Director
For further information contact :
Sharon Fleming Dave Cross
Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Newrange Gold and Kidoz Inc.
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Newrange Gold and Kidoz Inc. on their latest news
The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
Newrange Gold (TSXV:NRG) commences drilling program at North Birch Project
Newrange (NRG) has commenced a diamond drilling program on its North Birch Project in Ontario. The inaugural drill program will focus on the main iron formation target at North Birch. Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the program.
For the full interview with Robert Archer and to learn more about Newrange Gold's North Birch Project, click here.
Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) reports outstanding Q4 and fiscal 2021 financial results
Kidoz Inc (KIDZ) has announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and fiscal 2021. Q4 highlights include total revenue growth of 109 percent over Q3 2021 and a 409 per cent growth in EBITDA over Q3 2021. Fiscal 2021 highlights include total revenue growth of 74 percent over fiscal 2020 and a $736,484 increase in adjusted EBITDA over fiscal 2020. Tarrnie Williams, Executive Chairman at KIDOZ sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's record results.
For the full interview with Tarrnie Williams and to learn more about Kidoz Inc.'s Q4 results, click here.
Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.
About The Market Herald
The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.
DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.
CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca
SOURCE: The Market Herald
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689526/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-with-Newrange-Gold-and-Kidoz-Inc
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).
"We are excited to start the inaugural drill program on the main iron formation target at North Birch," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "This target has never been drill-tested but, with gold elsewhere on the property and at the nearby Argosy Gold Mine and Springpole Deposit, it checks all the boxes for a potential discovery."
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
The 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives).
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@newrangegold.com
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, and Fokus Mining
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Newrange Gold, and Fokus Mining discussing their latest press releases
The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE:AGN) discloses novel salt patent strategy
Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGN) has included novel salt forms of DMT in its intellectual property patent applications for AP-188 ("N,N-dimethyltryptamine" or "DMT"). A novel salt form of a drug is a new and separate structure from the original compound and is considered a new composition of matter. CEO Chris Moreau sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Chris Moreau and to learn more about Algernon Pharmaceuticals salt patent strategy, click here.
Newrange Gold (TSXV:NRG) outlines winter drilling program for Red Lake projects
Newrange (NRG) has provided details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100 per cent owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects. Five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be among the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the program.
For the full interview with Robert Archer and to learn more about Newrange Gold's winter drilling program, click here.
Fokus Mining (TSXV:FKM) reports drill results on its Galloway project
Fokus Mining Corporation (FKM) has announced drill results on its Galloway project located near Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region in Québec. The company is progressing towards a NI43-101 resource estimate. Jean Rainville, President, and CEO of Focus sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.
For the full interview with Jean Rainville and to learn more about Fokus Mining's Galloway project, click here.
Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.
About The Market Herald
The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.
DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.
CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca
SOURCE: The Market Herald
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685232/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-with-Algernon-Pharmaceuticals-Newrange-Gold-and-Fokus-Mining
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects
(TheNewswire)
TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February
"We believe that Newrange's winter drill program on its North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects will be the largest in the Birch-Uchi Belt this year, outside of the nearby Springpole Deposit," stated Robert Archer, Newrange's President & CEO. "Our two projects complement each other very well in that Argosy, being the largest past-producing gold mine in the belt, has known gold mineralization that is open to depth, while North Birch holds the ‘blue sky' potential for a significant new discovery."
Iron formation hosted gold deposits occur in Precambrian rocks throughout the world and the 3,850-hectare North Birch Project encompasses a folded and sheared iron formation (see Figure 1 ) that is structurally similar to Newmont's Musselwhite Mine, 185 kilometres to the northeast and the largest of this class of deposits in Canada, with past production and reserves exceeding 7 million ounces (Ontario Geological Survey and Newmont Corporation). The LiDAR survey that was flown over the North Birch Project last summer highlights a very clear break between two topographical domains that is interpreted to reflect a shear zone (see Figure 2 ) that follows exactly along the trace of the main fold limb of the iron formation and is at least eight kilometres long.
While iron formation can be an excellent physical and chemical trap and remains the primary target, structure is the key to gold mineralization and adjacent rock types may also be mineralized. This is the case in the Pickle Lake District, in the next greenstone belt to the east of Birch-Uchi, which contains several deposits hosting gold in iron formation and adjacent rocks and has collectively produced 2.9 million ounces of gold since 1935 (MNDM archives). Both the magnetic and LiDAR surveys at North Birch highlight other structures on the property that will require future follow up. Although gold mineralization is known elsewhere on the property, the main iron formation horizon has never been drill-tested as it lies under cover.
At present, five holes are planned along approximately three kilometres of strike on the main target horizon. Additional holes will depend on the results from this first pass.
Figure 1: Airborne magnetic map of the North Birch Property highlighting folded iron formation (in red/purple), gold showings and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
Figure 2: Digital Elevation Map (DEM) from the LiDAR survey on the North Birch Property highlighting topographic and structural features and primary target horizon for the 2022 drilling program
On the Argosy Gold Mine Project, the focus for the upcoming drilling will be on testing the depth extent of known veins below the historic mine workings and testing for continuity on certain other veins that were not previously mined. A total of 101,875 ounces of gold was produced at a grade of 12.7 g/t between 1931 and 1952. Production came from two inclined shafts on multiple levels but only to a maximum vertical depth of 900 feet (274 metres). Holes drilled in 2003-04 intersected gold mineralization to a vertical depth of 400 metres, including 10.46 g/t Au over 2.98 metres and 14.15 g/t Au over 1.65 metres, indicating that mineralization continues to depth.
Although no detailed production data exists, the Company has compiled information from 72 historic drill holes in conjunction with outlines of the underground mine workings to complete a preliminary 3D Leapfrog model (see Figure 3 ) that is being used to assist in planning the upcoming drill program. Further details on the planned holes will be provided once the process is complete.
Figure 3: 3D Leapfrog Model of the veins and historic underground workings on the Argosy Gold Mine Property. Click here to see a short video representation.
Qualified Person
The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by David Hladky , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Newrange and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Newrange Gold Corp.
Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .
President & CEO
For further information contact :
|
Sharon Fleming
|
Dave Cross
|
Corporate Communications
|
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
Phone: 760-898-9129
|
Phone: 604-669-0868
|
Email: info@newrangegold.com
|
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com
Website: www.newrangegold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
American Eagle Updates on NAK Copper-Gold Project; Expands its Team
American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to advance its British Columbia copper-gold Porphyry project, NAK. The Company is fully funded for NAK's 2022 exploration program and is awaiting its permit to begin drilling. American Eagle has contracted C.J. Greig and Associates to advise and execute the Company's exploration program at NAK. Geologist and president of C.J Greig & Associates, Charlie Greig is a recipient of the prestigious 2022 Bill Dennis Award, recognizing his contribution to the prospecting and exploration industry or a significant mineral discovery.
About NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project
Interpretation of the historical geophysics data seemingly delineates an underlying multi-phase porphyry source for the previously-drill-defined near-surface low-grade copper-gold mineralization. The proposed 2022 drill program will test the top of the larger intrusive stock starting at a depth of 500- 600m . This interpreted porphyry is a potential source and host for a deeper high-grade orebody, which has never been drill-tested.
The planned drill program consists of 6-8 diamond drill holes totalling 4,500m targeting the newly identified geophysical feature within a well-understood copper-gold porphyry province. NAK's known copper-gold porphyry mineralization is open at depth, and the compelling deep geophysical signature is analogous to Newcrest's Red Chris Mine and Newmont's Tatogga project in northwest BC.
Click Here for Corporate Presentation and NAK Overview
About C.J. Greig and Associates:
C.J Greig and Associates was founded and is led by well-known exploration geologist Charlie Greig . The C.J Greig and Associates team is highly regarded for its porphyry Cu-Au deposit knowledge and discovery track record. Charlie Greig is the recipient of the BC Association for Mineral Exploration's H.H. 'Spud' Huestis Award in 2020, for the discovery of GT Gold Corp.'s Saddle North porphyry Cu-Au deposit and Saddle South epithermal Au deposit in northwest BC. American Eagle Gold is delighted to add to its growing exploration team supported by C.J Greig and Associates' high-quality geological and related services to advance NAK
About American Eagle Gold Corp.
American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'AE' and is focused on exploring its two properties, NAK and Golden Gate. NAK is in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia . Golden Gate is on the Cortez Trend, which hosts three large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush). The Property is 10 km south of Cortez Hills and 5 km south of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as at the two deposit areas.
QP Statement
American Eagle's Vice President of Exploration, Mark Bradley , B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., a Certified Professional Geologist and 'qualified person' for Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the Company will be able to exercise its option to acquire the Project as anticipated, and whether the Company's exploration efforts on the Project produce the results that are anticipated by management. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .
SOURCE American Eagle Gold Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c5438.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2022
Click here to read the previous best junior gold stocks article.
As March nears, international turmoil has driven gold above US$1,900 per ounce for the first time since June 2021, with a short-lived spike of over US$1,970 in the early morning hours of Thursday (February 24).
Although the situation between Russia and Ukraine has been steadily escalating for weeks at this point, Russia began its invasion of the other country on Wednesday (February 23).
"The biggest driver (of the gold price) is now what's still happening with Russia," John Kaiser of Kaiser Research told the Investing News Network (INN) last Friday (February 18). He also mentioned high inflation and waning interest in bitcoin as other factors that are providing tailwinds for gold.
Although Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum agrees that the conflict will affect markets, he’s less convinced about its role as a driver for gold. "I think it will have a long-lasting impact on markets. (But) when it comes to gold, I think that people completely overestimate the geopolitical premium," he told INN in a February 23 interview.
The best junior gold stocks list below was generated on February 23, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. GoldQuest Mining (TSXV:GCQ)
Year-to-date gain: 165.38 percent; current share price: C$0.345
The top TSXV gainer is GoldQuest Mining, which has gold and copper properties in the Dominican Republic. The company’s primary focus is the development of its 100 percent owned Romero project. According to GoldQuest, its board and management team have experience developing a mine in the country that is still in operation. In addition to the Romero project, the company is exploring its Tireo property.
Even though its shares have jumped over 100 percent so far this year, GoldQuest has yet to release news in 2022.
2. Tower Resources (TSXV:TWR)
Year-to-date gain: 82.35 percent; current share price: C$0.155
Tower Resources is operating out of BC, Canada, with its focus set on advancing its wholly owned Rabbit North copper-gold, Nechako gold-copper-silver and More Creek gold-silver projects, the last of which is located in the Golden Triangle. The company performed a diamond drill program at Rabbit North in December 2021.
Tower’s only news in 2022 came on January 11, when it announced the discovery of a new gold zone following its drilling at Rabbit North. The new area is called the Golden zone, and the announcement includes an intercept of 95 meters at 1.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 19.2 meters at 4.21 g/t.
According to Tower Resources President Joe Dhami, "The Golden Zone's width and grade rival some of the best-known discoveries in central BC and marks a transformative change to our company.”
3. Reunion Gold (TSXV:RGD)
Year-to-date gain: 64.29 percent; current share price: C$0.23
Reunion Gold is focused on the Guiana shield; it operates projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The company has a 50/50 alliance with Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) for the NW Extension asset in Suriname. Reunion’s primary focus is its Oko West project in Guyana, where it spent much of 2021 drilling.
Reunion Gold saw its share price spike in both mid-January and mid-February. After starting the year at C$0.14, multiple press releases on exploration at Oko West, plus a US$11.5 million private placement financing, have helped drive shares higher over 2022. The exploration brought results from five drill holes, including the two deepest holes that have been drilled on the property; one hole intersected 3.38 g/t gold over 63 meters.
4. Walker River Resources (TSXV:WRR)
Year-to-date gain: 62.5 percent; current share price: C$0.065
Walker River Resources is focused on its Lapon gold project in Nevada’s Walker Lane trend. The mining-friendly US state is famous for its precious metals. The company’s project is fully permitted and was home to historical high-grade gold mining. In 2019, Walker River expanded its land holdings along discovered extensions of Lapon.
Walker River has yet to release news in 2022; its last update was news on drilling at Lapon in December 2021.
5. Gowest Gold (TSXV:GWA)
Year-to-date gain: 59.09 percent; current share price: C$0.175
Gowest Gold is a singular-focus gold company working on advancing its Bradshaw deposit in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The project is part of its larger North Timmins gold project, a land package that the company is continuing to explore. Since receiving permitting to bring Bradshaw to commercial production in 2020, the company has worked to secure financing for the project.
In January 2022, Gowest received a C$19 million investment from Greenwater Investment Hong Kong, which will be used to restart operations at Bradshaw. On the topic of the investment, Gowest President and CEO Dan Gagnon stated, “This investment will enable Gowest to restart mining activities at Bradshaw and continue to move towards production. We anticipate this year will be important for our growth, as we also plan to expand our geological resources and reserves through additional exploration.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Volatile Gold Breaks US$1,970 as Russia Begins Assault on Ukraine
Values for gold and oil surged higher in pre-trading hours on Thursday (February 24) as Russia commenced a military assault on several regions in Ukraine following weeks of growing tension.
Global equity markets contracted sharply following news of widespread casualties and the destruction of many Ukraine airforce bases. The NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) had shed 20 percent by midday, while the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) sank by triple digits over the noon hour.
Prices for West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassed US$100 per barrel briefly — an eight year high — before settling into the US$98 range. Gold rose to US$1,976 before returning to the US$1,955 level after the morning bell.
In a pre-dawn statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned, “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history."
The address was shown on state television minutes prior to the initial assault, with Putin adding, “We are ready for any development of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made.”
The invasion has been condemned by the international community, with US President Joe Biden, who has levied sanctions against Russia in recent days, taking to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to voice his concerns.
President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council.
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
As Thursday continued, the UK, Canada and US also announced “severe” sanctions on Russia’s economy, businesses and elites in an effort to curb the country’s ability to fund its military actions.
This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. We stand with the brave people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dzvYxj7J9w
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Russia/Ukraine not the only key gold driver
Gold performed relatively flatly throughout 2021, remaining locked below US$1,800, but since mid-January the yellow metal has been trending higher, spurred by mounting Russia/Ukraine tensions, as well as continuing economic challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you go back to the gold price chart on the day that the conflict was formally announced, there was a spike. That said, there’s a lot going on in the world right now. The Russia/Ukraine conflict could merely be the straw that broke the camel’s back," said Brian Leni, editor and founder of Junior Stock Review.
“Investors who were already stricken with trepidation regarding the (US Federal Reserve's) potential interest rate hikes may have been exacerbated by this new geopolitical conflict. Hence, the conflict moved those on the fence into the market to buy gold — the fear trade," he explained to the Investing News Network.
Gold’s safe-haven allure is only one of the factors that makes it a popular investment in times of conflict.
“Simply, gold is real money,” said Leni. “While its utility in economies and financial markets has changed over the last 100 years, it remains the go-to form of wealth preservation.”
He went on to explain that the devaluing of fiat currencies is another factor that underscores the historical value of gold, as well as its importance as an investment.
“The issue with fiat is straightforward; in our current financial system, fiat is constantly losing its value due to inflation. If it isn’t put to work creating an income stream, therefore, it’s dying a slow death,” he said.
“On the other hand, gold, throughout history, has maintained its value — steadfast. When fear becomes prevalent in the market and cash flows appear to be threatened, investors turn to gold.”
How high will the gold price go in 2022?
After rocketing to US$1,976 on the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, gold pulled back to hold at US$1,920 as of mid-morning on Thursday, still up about US$100 from its January start value.
Considering the rapidly evolving attack on Ukraine, as well as rampant inflation, the broad consensus is that the gold price is likely to see more tailwinds in the days and weeks ahead.
For Leni, the upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for March 15 to 16 will offer more insight on how the gold market is likely to perform in the months ahead.
“Given the situation worldwide, I think the FOMC meeting in mid-March becomes that much more important, all eyes are watching what they do,” Leni said, noting that March will be interesting. “The Russia/Ukraine conflict matters, but I think comes second when compared to the impact of the Fed’s decision to raise or not raise rates.”
Whether gold will surpass its all-time high of US$2,067 remains to be seen. Gold has rallied 13 percent over the last 12 to months, making a 4 percent move to US$2,067 attainable.
“To me, the gold price reaches new highs in 2022, but there are still 10 months of 2022 ahead of us — we’ll see what happens," said Leni about the yellow metal's path forward.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
CANEX Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting and Provides Drilling Update
Canex Metals Inc. ("Canex") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on February 24, 2022, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Lesley Hayes and Gregory Hanks were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex's stock option plan
A reverse circulation drill program is currently underway at the Companies Gold Range property in Arizona. A total of 45 holes for 4600 metres of drilling has been completed during the ongoing program. The drill has completed multiple step out holes at the Excelsior Zone to test the expansion potential of the recently discovered wide zone of near-surface oxide mineralization at the south end of Excelsior, then completed two holes testing the Central and Lillian Zones, and is now focused on systematically testing the potential of the Malco Zone across 300 metres of strike length. Results for 32 drill holes are pending and will be released in batches as they are completed.
"Shane Ebert"
Shane Ebert,
President/Director
For Further Information Contact:
Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or
Jean-Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Canex Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.
SOURCE: Canex Metals Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690323/CANEX-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Special-Meeting-and-Provides-Drilling-Update
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Moneta Continues to Expand Gold Mineralization at Windjammer Central, Tower Gold Project
Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results from twelve (12) previously partially announced and six (6) new drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.
This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 m and a width of 300 m to the north of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Windjammer Central area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South both within and as extensions to the current economic open pit.
Highlights from the drilling include:
- MGH21-242 intersected 279.50 m @ 0.55 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 68.00 m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 5.66 g/t Au and 1.00 m @ 5.84 g/t Au, and 23.30 m @ 1.27 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 18.10 g/t Au
- MGH21-259 intersected 167.00 m @ 0.79 g/t Au, including 72.10 m @ 1.07 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 5.57 g/t Au and 1.00 m @ 4.74 g/t Au
- MGH21-259 intersected 60.00 m @ 1.03 g/t Au, including 1.10 m @ 5.97 g/t Au, and 12.30 m @ 2.57 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 8.26 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 15.30 g/t Au
- MGH21-263 intersected 126.00 m @ 0.63 g/t Au, including 56.00 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.79 g/t Au
- MGH21-263 intersected 116.00 m @ 0.60 g/t Au, including 42.00 m @ 0.82 g/t Au, including 22.00 m @ 1.10 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 3.47 g/t Au
- MGH21-267 intersected 33.00 m @ 0.66 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 1.16 g/t Au, including 4.00 m @ 2.22 g/t Au
- MGH21-264 intersected 63.25 m @ 0.53 g/t Au, including 14.00 m @ 0.83 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 1.14 g/t Au
- MGH21-242 intersected 50.90 m @ 0.50 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 1.92 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 4.00 g/t Au
Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer commented, "These latest drill results, in an untested area of Windjammer Central, have confirmed significant gold mineralization in an area not previously drill tested and beyond the current gold resources and this discovery has the potential to fundamentally increase the economics of the open pit. The Windjammer Central exploration drilling program was testing for gold mineralization over a large area located within the current economic open pit at Windjammer South, north of the regional Banded Iron Formation. This discovery has the potential to significantly improve the economics of the Windjammer open pit. We look forward to releasing the remaining outstanding drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."
The latest assay results from the Windjammer Central resource expansion drill program include the remaining assay results from twelve (12) previously partially announced drill holes, and six (6) new drill holes for a total of 2,235.0 m. The drill program was conducted to test a large area to the north of the Windjammer South resource, within the economic open pit in an area with little historical drilling. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 20 drill holes for 8,202 m from the 55 and Garrcon areas from the drill program remain pending.
Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/114628_1f58499a445d2be5_002full.jpg
Table 1: Windjammer Central: Selected Significant Drill Results
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Gram metres
|(#)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g x m)
|MGH21-242
|293.50
|573.00
|279.50
|0.55
|153.7
|includes
|315.00
|383.00
|68.00
|0.96
|65.3
|includes
|315.00
|352.00
|37.00
|1.22
|45.1
|includes
|317.00
|318.00
|1.00
|3.57
|3.6
|and
|328.00
|329.00
|1.00
|5.66
|5.7
|and
|343.00
|344.00
|1.00
|3.25
|3.3
|and
|348.00
|352.00
|4.00
|2.47
|9.9
|includes
|351.00
|352.00
|1.00
|5.84
|5.8
|and
|357.00
|383.00
|26.00
|0.66
|17.2
|and
|412.50
|435.80
|23.30
|1.27
|29.6
|includes
|434.80
|435.80
|1.00
|18.10
|18.1
|MGH21-242
|653.00
|703.90
|50.90
|0.50
|25.5
|includes
|693.00
|696.00
|3.00
|1.92
|5.8
|includes
|693.00
|694.00
|1.00
|4.00
|4.0
|MGH21-243
|138.50
|156.50
|18.00
|0.36
|6.5
|MGH21-243
|210.00
|255.00
|45.00
|0.41
|18.5
|includes
|218.00
|232.50
|14.50
|0.62
|9.0
|includes
|225.00
|226.50
|1.50
|1.33
|2.0
|MGH21-243
|277.50
|306.00
|28.50
|0.43
|12.3
|includes
|293.00
|306.00
|13.00
|0.76
|9.9
|includes
|293.00
|294.00
|1.00
|2.11
|2.1
|and
|305.00
|306.00
|1.00
|3.41
|3.4
|MGH21-244
|572.00
|599.50
|27.50
|0.39
|10.7
|includes
|589.00
|599.50
|10.50
|0.65
|6.8
|includes
|599.00
|599.50
|0.50
|3.24
|1.6
|MGH21-247
|64.00
|84.30
|20.30
|0.30
|6.1
|includes
|77.00
|84.30
|7.30
|0.49
|3.6
|includes
|80.00
|81.00
|1.00
|2.03
|2.0
|MGH21-247
|105.00
|131.55
|26.55
|0.63
|16.7
|includes
|125.00
|131.55
|6.55
|1.76
|11.5
|includes
|130.30
|131.55
|1.25
|5.18
|6.5
|MGH21-247
|143.00
|172.50
|29.50
|0.43
|12.7
|includes
|154.00
|157.15
|3.15
|1.53
|4.8
|includes
|156.00
|157.15
|1.15
|3.10
|3.6
|MGH21-247
|178.50
|230.00
|51.50
|0.29
|14.9
|includes
|184.00
|216.00
|32.00
|0.35
|11.2
|includes
|192.00
|197.40
|5.40
|2.24
|12.1
|MGH21-247
|285.00
|329.50
|44.50
|0.21
|9.3
|includes
|306.00
|322.50
|16.50
|0.32
|5.3
|MGH21-247
|339.00
|383.10
|44.10
|0.39
|17.2
|includes
|353.00
|379.00
|26.00
|0.47
|12.2
|includes
|378.00
|379.00
|1.00
|1.85
|1.9
|MGH21-251
|82.50
|91.50
|9.00
|0.51
|4.6
|includes
|90.00
|91.50
|1.50
|1.24
|1.9
|MGH21-256
|81.59
|89.00
|7.41
|0.48
|3.6
|includes
|81.59
|82.68
|1.09
|2.13
|2.3
|MGH21-256
|229.50
|250.50
|21.00
|0.44
|9.2
|includes
|247.50
|249.00
|1.50
|1.73
|2.6
|MGH21-256
|304.50
|336.50
|32.00
|0.57
|18.2
|includes
|304.50
|306.00
|1.50
|6.86
|10.3
|includes
|327.50
|336.50
|9.00
|0.64
|5.8
|MGH21-256
|354.86
|370.50
|15.64
|0.48
|7.5
|includes
|354.86
|363.00
|8.14
|0.67
|5.5
|MGH21-259
|301.00
|361.00
|60.00
|1.03
|61.8
|includes
|320.00
|329.00
|9.00
|1.59
|14.3
|includes
|321.00
|322.10
|1.10
|5.97
|6.6
|and
|335.70
|348.00
|12.30
|2.57
|31.6
|includes
|345.00
|348.00
|3.00
|8.26
|24.8
|includes
|345.00
|346.50
|1.50
|15.30
|23.0
|MGH21-259
|385.00
|552.00
|167.00
|0.79
|131.9
|includes
|388.90
|461.00
|72.10
|1.07
|77.1
|includes
|388.90
|393.00
|4.10
|2.59
|10.6
|includes
|391.00
|392.00
|1.00
|5.57
|5.6
|and
|435.00
|437.10
|2.10
|2.46
|5.2
|and
|452.00
|453.00
|1.00
|3.20
|3.2
|and
|487.00
|496.15
|9.15
|1.83
|16.7
|includes
|490.00
|491.00
|1.00
|4.74
|4.7
|MGH21-263
|66.00
|80.00
|14.00
|0.45
|6.3
|MGH21-263
|104.00
|220.00
|116.00
|0.60
|69.6
|includes
|114.00
|156.00
|42.00
|0.82
|34.4
|includes
|134.00
|156.00
|22.00
|1.10
|24.2
|includes
|134.00
|138.00
|4.00
|2.58
|10.3
|includes
|136.00
|138.00
|2.00
|3.47
|6.9
|MGH21-263
|320.00
|446.00
|126.00
|0.63
|79.4
|includes
|346.00
|402.00
|56.00
|1.09
|61.0
|includes
|356.00
|374.00
|18.00
|1.55
|27.9
|includes
|368.00
|374.00
|6.00
|2.94
|17.6
|includes
|368.00
|370.00
|2.00
|6.79
|13.6
|MGH21-264
|438.00
|501.25
|63.25
|0.53
|33.5
|includes
|463.00
|477.00
|14.00
|0.83
|11.6
|includes
|463.00
|465.00
|2.00
|1.14
|2.3
|MGH21-267
|66.00
|85.00
|19.00
|0.56
|10.6
|includes
|68.70
|78.00
|9.30
|0.82
|7.6
|includes
|68.70
|70.00
|1.30
|2.00
|2.6
|MGH21-267
|101.00
|134.00
|33.00
|0.66
|21.8
|includes
|103.00
|115.00
|12.00
|1.16
|13.9
|Includes
|103.00
|107.00
|4.00
|2.22
|8.9
|MGH21-267
|270.00
|300.00
|30.00
|0.31
|9.3
|includes
|270.00
|290.00
|20.00
|0.37
|7.4
|includes
|278.00
|290.00
|12.00
|0.46
|5.5
|MGH21-268
|207.00
|242.00
|35.00
|0.40
|14.0
|includes
|215.00
|238.00
|23.00
|0.50
|11.5
|includes
|230.00
|238.00
|8.00
|0.74
|5.9
|includes
|236.00
|238.00
|2.00
|1.78
|3.6
|MGH21-268
|247.00
|274.00
|27.00
|0.42
|11.3
|includes
|261.00
|274.00
|13.00
|0.69
|9.0
|includes
|272.00
|274.00
|2.00
|3.23
|6.5
*Previously partially released. Note: Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.
Figure 2: Windjammer Central Drill Program: Drill Hole Location Map
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/114628_1f58499a445d2be5_003full.jpg
Discussion of Drill Results
Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins north of the Windjammer South resource in the Windjammer Central area located immediately north of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit and south of previous drilling. The drilling was testing a large area within the Windjammer economic open pit in an area not previously drill tested and not currently in any resource category. The Windjammer South deposit occurs as the largest open pit gold resource of the Tower Gold project. Previous results from the first drill holes from the Windjammer Central area were released in the January 26, 2022 press release ME PR-03/2022 (see January 26, 2022 press release) and returned the following significant results;
- MGH21-244 intersected 162.65 m @ 0.64 g/t Au, including 30.00 m @ 0.91 g/t Au, 6.00 m @ 1.58 g/t Au, and 3.00 m @ 2.19 g/t Au
- MGH21-263 intersected 108.00 m @ 0.70 g/t Au, including 18.00 m @ 1.55 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.79 g/t Au
- MGH21-259 intersected 96.00 m @ 0.64 g/t Au, including 23.15 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 2.96 g/t Au
- MGH21-237 intersected 5.00 m @ 3.01 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 14.80 g/t Au
- MGH21-237 intersected 105.00 m @ 0.42 g/t Au, including 87.00 m @ 0.50 g/t Au
- MGH21-263 intersected 46.00 m @ 0.44 g/t Au, including 22.00 m @ 0.53 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 1.15 g/t Au
- MGH21-244 intersected 37.00 m @ 0.47 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 0.94 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.03 g/t Au and 2.00 m @ 2.02 g/t Au
Drill results from the current program at Windjammer Central confirmed the occurrence of generally shallow west dipping stacked quartz vein sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource and south of previous drilling at Windjammer Central. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 1,500 m long, 300 m wide, and down to depths of over 400 m.
Table 3: New Drill Hole Details: Windjammer Central
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|Depth
|(#)
|(mE)
|(mN)
|(masl)
|(°)
|(°)
|(m)
|MGH21-252
|572800
|5370755
|352
|80
|-60
|402.0
|MGH21-255
|572900
|5370764
|351
|80
|-60
|435.0
|MGH21-256
|573005
|5370780
|339
|85
|-60
|378.0
|MGH21-257
|572698
|5370740
|353
|85
|-60
|417.0
|MGH21-267
|572184
|5370565
|331
|85
|-60
|534.0
|MGH21-268
|572385
|5370630
|338
|85
|-60
|450.0
Figure 3: Windjammer Central Drilling- Cross Section
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/114628_1f58499a445d2be5_004full.jpg
QA/QC Procedures
Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO
416-357-3319
Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations
647-456-9223
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.
This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19. and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114628
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
VIDEO — John Kaiser: Gold Still Due for Repricing; Kickstart Coming for Junior Miners
John Kaiser: Gold Still Due for Repricing; What Will Kickstart Junior Miners youtu.be
The gold price was on the rise in after-hours trading on Wednesday (February 23), leaping rapidly to just above US$1,940 per ounce as conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified.
Speaking last Friday (February 18), when the yellow metal was trading between about US$1,890 and US$1,895, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research said the conflict between the two countries is key for gold.
"The biggest driver is now what's still happening with Russia," he said, pointing to high inflation and waning interest in bitcoin as other supportive elements for the yellow metal.
Kaiser has been calling for a repricing of gold for some time, and although 2021 didn't bring the performance many had hoped for, he thinks the turbulence ahead will eventually push gold to the US$2,000 to US$3,000 range.
He also sees a bright future for junior miners, particularly those associated with the clean energy transition. He noted that this shift, coupled with potential global supply disruptions, is creating strong opportunities.
"All of a sudden we have a supply shock created by geopolitical conflict, layered on top of expected demand growth," Kaiser said. "Short of a colossal global depression, base metals prices are going to go even higher."
As it becomes clear that more mines are needed, he anticipates that countries will start looking for key commodities in their own backyards, potentially rethinking previously ignored systems to show their feasibility.
"It does not take much money to inject a lot of life into the resource juniors," said Kaiser. "Once this transition happens and (people) realize we need to develop more supply — the world's not coming to an end, COVID is now in the rearview mirror and not coming at us like some sort of train — that's going to really kickstart this sector."
Watch the interview above for more from Kaiser on gold and the junior mining sector.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.