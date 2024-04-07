Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

New survey uncovers lack of awareness around heart valve disease and risk factors among women

Despite prevalence of chronic conditions associated with aortic stenosis in women over 65, the majority have never been referred to a cardiologist; Racial disparities may present further opportunities for awareness amongst women at risk for cardiovascular disease

Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, today unveiled topline findings of its comprehensive survey on women's perceptions and knowledge of risk factors, treatment patterns, and preventive care practices related to heart valve disease. The survey is endorsed by Women as One and was conducted by Wakefield Research sampling 1,000 women in the United States (U.S.) aged 50 and older.

"In order to tackle the ever-growing challenges that female patients face in health care, we need to fully understand issues surrounding their awareness and the impact it has on their health," said Nina Goodheart , senior vice president and president, Structural Heart & Aortic, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Heart valve disease awareness deserves broader attention in the U.S., especially considering many women aged 50 and older are at an increased risk of developing the disease. This survey shines a light on the need for increased awareness, early detection, and access to appropriate care for women."

The survey targeted a diverse sample of women aged 50 and above, with 53% between 50 to 65 years old and 47% aged 66 or older. Notably, 23.5% of respondents were Black or Hispanic, ensuring a nationally representative demographic of U.S. women in this age group. Findings from the survey highlight:

There is a lack of awareness among women about the risks of aortic stenosis (AS) and cardiovascular disease.

Despite the prevalence of cardiovascular disease amongst women, awareness is low, with 26% of women not having heard of any of the most common heart-related conditions such as coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, heart valve disease, or AS, and only 30% of women aged 50 and older having heard of AS.

Additionally, women of color have less awareness compared to their white counterparts , with only 10% of Black women and 21% of Hispanic women having heard of AS, compared to 33% of white women.

Women are not referred for diagnosis and treatment.
Even in women who present with risk factors, they are not always referred or screened- highlighting the opportunity to strengthen the referral and preventive screening pathway. In fact, 82% of women above age 65 are living with a chronic condition that increases their risk of aortic stenosis, yet the majority (68%) have never been referred to a cardiologist or taken a heart disease risk assessment.

Women do not seek cardiovascular care because they believe their symptoms will not be taken seriously.
Women experiencing heart valve disease symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath stated the following would prevent them for seeking medical care:

  • More than 2 in five women cite fear or anxiety about going to the doctor
  • 15% cite feeling like their doctor will dismiss their symptoms

Women are interested in treatments that have been proven effective in women.
For women diagnosed with a medical condition such as heart valve disease and deciding which treatment to pursue, they look to what would work best for them based on several important factors, such as minimally invasive treatment, recovery time, and doctor recommendation.

  • When selecting the top three factors they consider, close to half (45%) include a minimally invasive procedure - highlighting the importance of solutions like TAVR.
  • Additionally, the majority (75%) of women surveyed are very or extremely likely to ask their doctor about a different treatment option if they learn of one that is shown to be more effective in women than the one their doctor recommended.

"When compared to male patients, female patients often present with more advanced symptoms of heart valve disease highlighting the importance of uncovering how we can best educate women on early warning signs and treatment options sooner," stated Roxana Mehran , MD, co-founder and president of Women as One. "These survey findings grant us the opportunity to develop better partnerships with communities experiencing the most inequities and provide a pathway to refining policies and systems that will lead to better care."

Medtronic, Women as One, and others are spearheading a range of initiatives, from educational campaigns and women-focused clinical trial research with policymakers and government officials to increase health equity for women with heart valve disease.

"Driving change to address inequities in healthcare cannot be done alone. When it comes to heart valve disease in women, Medtronic is proud to partner with our clinical community and organizations like Women as One to identify opportunities to improve health equity outcomes," added Goodheart. "Today at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session, we look forward to further demonstrating this commitment with the results of our SMART trial, our latest effort to address the underrepresentation of women in cardiovascular health research."

About Women and Aortic Stenosis
Aortic stenosis (AS), a narrowing of the aortic valve, is among the most common of all valvular heart diseases, impacting 1.5 million in the U.S. 1 Symptomatic severe aortic stenosis (ssAS) can be fatal if left untreated and the average patient survival is two years without treatment. 2 Despite women's longer life expectancy, once impacted by ssAS, women suffer from higher mortality than men, even after matching for age. 3 Alarmingly, 77% of women are living with chronic conditions that increase their risk of aortic stenosis, including high blood pressure (53%), high cholesterol (39%), and obesity (38%). Learn more at MyInteractiveASJourney.com .

About Women as One
Women as One is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, founded in 2019 by internationally recognized cardiovascular clinical trialists, Dr. Roxana Mehran and Dr. Marie-Claude Morice. The mission of the organization is to promote talent in medicine by providing unique professional opportunities to women cardiologists, knowing that diversity of thought and experience improves scientific discovery and patient outcomes. The organization provides programs and services ranging from clinical education and mentorship to clinical trial services. Through resources dedicated exclusively to women cardiologists and the patients they serve, Women as One effectively speeds up the rate at which gender disparities in cardiology are adequately addressed.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Carabello BA, Paulus WJ. Aortic stenosis. Lancet. March 14, 2009;373(9667):956-966.
2 Lester SJ, Heilbron B, Gin K, Dodek A, Jue J. The natural history and rate of progression of aortic stenosis. Chest. April 1998 ;113(4):1109-1114.
3 Am Heart Assoc. 2021;10:e018816. DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.120.018816.

Contact:
Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Kimberly Powell
Public Relations
+1-202-498-2601

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-uncovers-lack-of-awareness-around-heart-valve-disease-and-risk-factors-among-women-302109798.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/07/c9042.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health, Canada Inc. Announces First Public Drug Plan Listings for UCERIS Aerosol Foam to Help Address the Unmet Need for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Distal Ulcerative Colitis in Adults

Bausch Health, Canada Inc., part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced the first public drug plan listings for PrUCERIS® (budesonide) aerosol foam to treat mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis in adults.1

UCERIS is now available for patients through the public drug plans of five Canadian provinces: Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Based on a New Survey, More Than Half of Surveyed IBS/CIC Patients Feel Alone in Their Experience but Also Find That Social Media Helps Create a Community and Inspires Healthcare Provider Conversations

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Fourth Annual Patient Perspectives IBS Impact Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today for IBS Awareness Month announced the results from the fourth edition of its annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). ​Developed as a nationwide survey conducted in partnership with Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll (FDU Poll), more than 850 IBSCIC patients were surveyed to better understand their experiences. The findings illustrate the current behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 105588. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two significant milestones in the commercialization of its wearable biomarker technology.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

CLEO Appoints Partner to Commence U.S. Market Access Program

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of New York- based HcFocus as a key partner for its U.S. market access program.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.

Cleo’s Biomarker Detection Tech for Ovarian Cancer is a Game Changer for Women, CEO Says

Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) CEO Richard Allman says the company’s patented blood test technology will enable the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer and increase the cancer survival rate for women.

“Ovarian cancer, like most solid tumors, can be very successfully treated with surgery if it's caught early,” he said. "The success rate for surgery for Stage 1 ovarian cancer is over 90 percent. And one of the things that we are very excited about is that our prototype test data for early stage cancer is extremely promising. And we are hoping that this technology will be a game changer for women."

As the company moves toward commercialisation of its technology, Allman said it is important to compare Cleo’s products with the existing gold standard methods through clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Related News

Base Metals Outlook Report

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits US$2,300, Silver Price Breaks US$27

Resource Investing

Unearthing Efficiency: How the Mining Industry is Using AI to Make Data-driven Discoveries

Resource Investing

ESG Now the "Price of Admission" for Miners as Investors Seek Responsible Companies

Cleantech Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Will EVs Succeed? Efficiency, Emissions and a Potential Catalyst

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

×