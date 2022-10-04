Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Foundry report shows security threats and integrating new technology are top challenges in maintaining cybersecurity posture; Managed XDR could be missing link

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.

BlackBerry Logo Black

The survey of 405 senior IT, networking, and security decision-makers in the US, Canada and the UK revealed 83% of organizations agreed building cybersecurity programs is expensive due to required tools, licenses, and personnel, and 80% agreed it's challenging to fill specialized security roles. Most organizations (78%) have an incident management process, but half (49%) agree they lack the teams and tools to be effective 24/7/365. Evolving security threats (53%) and the task of integrating new technology (53%) are cited as top challenges in maintaining security posture.

"Strengthening cyber defenses and maintaining operation around-the-clock calls for businesses to make significant investments in sophisticated tools and highly skilled staff. Organizations often find their IT staff are stretched thin or not skilled enough to manage security technologies," said Nathan Jenniges , Vice President, Cybersecurity Product Strategy at BlackBerry. "With 24x7 monitoring and mitigation, Managed XDR could be the missing link, particularly for critical infrastructure organizations, which are greater targets for cyberattacks with potentially damaging results."

The survey results, highlighted in BlackBerry's Midmarket Game Plan: Shore Up Security and Resilience with Managed XDR , also addressed awareness and perceptions of Extended Detection and Response (XDR), a cybersecurity solution that collects and analyzes data from multiple sources to predict, prevent, discover, and respond to cyberattacks around-the-clock. Managed XDR can provide significant benefits to companies that understand and value the expanded protection XDR can provide but lack the resources to implement it on their own.

Additional key findings of the survey include:

  • Acute Cybersecurity Challenges for Healthcare and Energy Sectors
    • 77% of healthcare respondents and 72% of energy and utility respondents said the amount of work required to create their own dedicated security operations was daunting
    • Healthcare respondents were the least likely (63%) to agree they have an incident management process to handle threats
    • While 60% of energy and utility companies have a Security Operations Center (SOC) or equivalent in place, only 1 in 5 (20%) said they have the right skillsets to adopt XDR; as a result only 1 in 3 (33%) were confident in their ability to gain a strong return from XDR
  • Use of IT/Cybersecurity Managed Services to Plug the Talent Gap
    • 80% of respondents use a managed service provider for at least some of their cybersecurity workloads
    • 45% say the ability to free up existing resources is the top anticipated benefit of leveraging managed IT/cybersecurity services
    • 42% report a better ability to address skills and resource gaps using managed services
  • XDR Awareness and Adoption
    • 79% are likely to consider an XDR solution over the next 12 months; large enterprises and manufacturing organizations most likely to consider an XDR solution
    • 77% of those considering an XDR solution plan to outsource some or all XDR management
    • 51% who plan to outsource XDR management are extremely confident in their ability to gain a return from XDR, as opposed to 35% managing XDR themselves
    • Small businesses (53%) are most likely to be concerned about having the skills necessary to adopt XDR, compared to large enterprises (47%) and commercial businesses (41%)

The survey results are included in a new IDC report sponsored by BlackBerry titled Managed XDR Evolution Advances Cyber Protection. This report covers building a resilient, scalable, and cohesive strategy with XDR and will be released on October 6th, 2022 .

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive, prevention-first, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats, please visit BlackBerry.com/Cyber .

Notes to editor: Research conducted in June and July 2022 by Foundry on behalf of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), into 405 people (in the US, Canada , and the UK) who are senior IT/Networking/Security decision-makers at companies with over 500 employees.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

Dayin Technology Selects BlackBerry to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors' Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the company's "Yin" 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

Providing an intuitive and immersive acoustic experience for both drivers and passengers alike, and built on BlackBerry QNX® Active Sound Design (ASD) technology, the "Yin" 2.0 app is embedded in Jiayu Tech's (a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors) MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit which will shortly enter mass production with Great Wall Motors, one of China's largest automakers.

Leveraging BlackBerry QNX's leading-edge Software-Defined Audio Architecture (SDAA), the MoLife 1.0 intelligent cockpit provides a variety of unique sound application features, including an acoustic vehicle alert system, engine sound enhancements and dynamic chimes to help manage the total sonic experience both inside and outside of the vehicle. BlackBerry QNX ASD includes a suite of software components that enables Dayin Technology to reduce unwanted cabin noise, enhance, and create new engine sounds, while also allowing it to automatically project sounds to pedestrians to help improve roadway safety.

"After nearly three years of development, Jiayu Tech is pleased to have finalized a complete data-driven product design and development system to help automakers deliver best-in-class vehicle acoustics experiences for their customers, an outcome that would not have happened were it not for the exceptional collaboration with Dayin Technology and BlackBerry QNX," said Li Haichao, Vice President of Jiayu Tech R&D. "Drivers of Great Wall Motors' new premium models will be blown away the moment they get into the vehicle and we're proud of the critical role we play in enhancing the user's overall acoustics experience both inside and outside the car."

"We are pleased to join forces with Dayin Technology to develop the advanced vehicle acoustic solutions that have been applied to Jiayu Tech's intelligent cockpit which will be deployed in Great Wall Motors' popular premium vehicle lines. BlackBerry has the fully integrated software architecture to manage vehicle acoustics that meet the requirements of advanced system designs," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Channel, Partners and Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry IoT. "We look forward to building on our shared successes to help power China's growing automotive industry."

"Dayin Technology and BlackBerry have actively collaborated since 2019, maintaining a successful and highly effective working relationship that has further developed the automotive cockpit segment through advanced products," said Jason Yao , Director of Shanghai Dayin Technology Co. Ltd. "Dayin Technology will continue to provide exceptional acoustic system solutions for OEMs and automakers through continuous innovation, aiming to create a leading personalized acoustic experience for millions of customers."

For more information on how BlackBerry can help automakers manage the total car acoustic experience with the BlackBerry® QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP), please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/automotive/qnx-acoustics-management-platform .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Shanghai Dayin Technology Co., Ltd.

The DaYin Technology Co., Ltd. is a China software and solution supplier. We are an automotive and cockpit experienced engineering team, which is a provider for software solution in acoustic application with tuning service and related Cockpit SW infrastructure development. We offer great benefits in automotive/industry fields of application with BlackBerry QNX products, like QNX Acoustics. The DaYin Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Shanghai with more than 10 years of experience in audio & infotainment cockpit software, vehicle network, modeling development, PoC development with advanced concept.

Sierra Wireless Securityholders Approve Acquisition by Semtech Corporation

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) ("Sierra Wireless" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Securityholders (as defined below) have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") by 13548597 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Semtech Corporation ("Semtech") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction" or the "Arrangement") at the special meeting of Securityholders held today (the "Meeting").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 98.60% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and (ii) 98.69% of the votes cast by Shareholders, holders of options to purchase Shares of the Company, holders of restricted share units and phantom restricted share units of the Company and holders of performance share units of the Company (collectively, the "Securityholders"), voting together as a single class, present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Delivers strong year-over-year revenue growth for IoT business unit and double-digit sequential billings growth for Cybersecurity business unit

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Qualcomm's Automotive Design-Win Pipeline Expands to $30 Billion

Greater than 2X Increase in Pipeline Since November 2021 –

Snapdragon Digital Chassis Enables the Car of the Future –

MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

  • Electronics and Software Predicted to Account for 50% of Total Car Costs by 2030
  • New Awards Program will Recognize Automotive Industry Trailblazers Driving Once-in-a-Century Transformation

MotorTrend the leading global automotive media company, announced today that it is joining leading software company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to launch the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. The new awards program looks to celebrate the innovators and pioneers who are leading the automotive industry's once-in-a-century transformation from hardware to software which will redefine how cars are designed, built, driven and experienced.

MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. New Awards Program will Recognize Automotive Industry Trailblazers Driving Once-in-a-Century Transformation

SDV Awards Press Kit: Documentary, Trailer Videos, Fact Sheet, Sound Bites, Photos

For more than a century the bulk of a car's value was in its mechanical, hardware, and other physical components. However, as personal technology has evolved, software and connected services will soon become the most important drivers of value, and a key differentiator, for automobile manufacturers. With the average new car containing more than 100 million lines of code and thousands of different computer chips already in use, independent research predicts that by 2030, electronics and software will account for 50% of car costs, up from about 30% today. This represents a fundamental shift in the automotive industry, as the software opportunity in autonomous cars will grow from less than one billion dollars today to $25 billion . According to recent forecasts, revenue from software-driven vehicles could account for as much as 50% of the automotive industry's future earnings. *

As the creator of the most prestigious automotive awards – Car, Truck and SUV of the Year and its annual Power List – MotorTrend is joining forces with BlackBerry, whose BlackBerry® QNX® technology is embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, to encourage OEMs and automotive suppliers to nominate outstanding pioneers, leaders and domain experts in recognition of their extraordinary work using software to push industry boundaries and improve the driving experience for consumers.

"Speaking with automakers and Tier 1s around the world, nothing is more important to them than software and electronics as both allow them to deliver compelling in-car experiences and differentiate against the competition," said Mark Wilson , Chief Marketing Officer, BlackBerry. "To that end, we're thrilled to be teaming up with MotorTrend to recognize and elevate the unsung heroes who have been systematically laying the stakes for the auto industry's exciting next chapter. I firmly believe that we'll see more change in the next ten years than we've seen in the previous hundred and, given that it's the software heads that will determine what that future looks like, we felt it was particularly important to create the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards to recognize and celebrate individuals who are leading the way."

"There is a massive technological shift going on in the auto industry and it's not just defined by software, it's driven by people: engineers, software developers, computer scientists," said Ed Loh , Head of Editorial, MotorTrend Group. "These men and women are on the leading edge of imagining and executing the future of mobility. We're putting our decades-long experience to work to help provide insight and perspective on these people and transformative work they are doing. With BlackBerry's help, we want to highlight the pioneers, leaders and experts who are doing the most important work in the space, and effectively shaping our automotive future."

Nominations are now open for the following three Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards (SDVI) categories:

  • Pioneer: This outstanding individual has demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and application of new automotive software.
  • Leader: This exceptional principal is in a senior management position and leads a team that is transforming the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions.
  • Domain Expert: This critical team member is a subject matter expert within a specific SDV discipline (e.g. advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, autonomous, recruiting etc.)

Automakers and automotive suppliers can nominate their employees by visiting https://www.motortrend.com/sdv-form/ . Each nomination is subject to a diligent screening process involving representatives exclusively from MotorTrend's editorial team, who will review the submissions and establish a short list of finalists.

The nomination process closes at 11:59 pm PT on Monday , October 31 and the short list of finalists will be announced in the Fall of 2022. MotorTrend and BlackBerry will announce the first annual SDVI Awards winners during a ceremony on Thursday, January 5 in Las Vegas , in conjunction with CES 2023. For more information and rules please visit: https://www.motortrend.com/sdvawards .

To underscore the importance of the emerging software-defined vehicle age and the need to recognize the industry disruption coming at the hands of these innovators and pioneers, MotorTrend has produced a 22-minute documentary, 'Coding the Car ', and a book by the same title, which are being released as companion pieces with the SDV Innovator Awards announcement. For more information and assets related to the documentary and SDV Innovator Awards please visit motortrendpresskit.com .

*Source: Lux Research

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Warner Bros. Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTOR TREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, MotorTrend Group encompasses television's #1 network for automotive fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel and MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend Group serves to embrace, entertain and empower the motoring world.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Apple's global phenomenon "Ted Lasso" joins ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

"Ted Lasso" once again becomes the most Emmy Award-winning comedy

Apple TV+ lands nine Emmys total, including four wins for "Ted Lasso," and honors for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," "Severance," "Schmigadoon!," and "Home Before Dark"

