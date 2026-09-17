New High-Grade Fluorspar Discovery At North Horseshoe Canyon

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September 16, 2026
Links Horseshoe to Big Jim as a 1.5km Target Corridor
OD6 Metals Limited (ASX: OD6, ‘OD6’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce high-grade fluorspar assay results from reconnaissance rock-chip sampling at the newly identified North Horseshoe Canyon target within the 100% owned Quinn Fluorspar Project in Nevada, USA.
Highlights
- New high-grade fluorspar zone discovered at North Horseshoe Canyon (NHC)
- Rock-chip assays returned up to 60% CaF2, with other high-grade results of 57.3%, 51.0%, 21.4% and 18.5% CaF2
- Fluorspar Mineralisation outcrops over 100m of strike length at NHC, and remains open beneath cover potentially continuous to the south for a >300m long target zone
- Geological interpretation indicates the mineralised structure may continue for approximately 750m northeast beneath the lithocap towards Big Jim
- NHC also lies approximately 450m northwest of Horseshoe, defining an additional prospective linking corridor for drill testing
- The Saw Mill Thrust outcrops in only two places, Big Jim and NHC, with high grade mineralisation at both, making the full thrust corridor between Horseshoe and Big Jim/Spar a 1.5 km target area
- A felsic intrusive with anomalous fluorine may represent a potential heat/fluid source of the mineralisation, with its contact zone also highly anomalous in soils along the Horseshoe-NHC Corridor
- Drill planning is inclusive of NHC and the adjoining corridors, targeting
- west-dipping mineralised lodes beneath and west of the NHC outcrop
- the interpreted continuation beneath the lithocap between NHC and Big Jim
- the prospective corridor between Horseshoe and NHC
Managing Director, Brett Hazelden commented:
“North Horseshoe Canyon is a strategically important discovery because of where it sits and what it tells us about the wider mineralised system. While the rock-chip assays of up to 60.0% CaF₂ are impressive, their real significance is the identification of high-grade fluorspar in the intervening ground between Horseshoe and Big Jim, where our geological targeting model indicated it could occur.
This discovery provides a potential missing link between two of Quinn’s priority targets. Mineralisation has now been identified at both exposed locations of the interpreted Saw Mill Thrust - North Horseshoe Canyon and Big Jim strengthening the case for testing its continuation beneath the lithocap and the prospective corridor south towards Horseshoe.
Rather than viewing these as isolated occurrences, we now have stronger geological evidence supporting an approximately 1.5km prospective corridor from Horseshoe through North Horseshoe Canyon to Big Jim and Spar. Drilling will determine whether the mineralised zones connect and establish their thickness and grade beneath cover.
Rock Chip Sampling and Mapping at North Horseshoe
There are historic reports of fluorspar in the North Horseshoe Canyon. The Company announced the results of a soil program on 1 July 2026, which showed 5 samples >20,000ppm F in soils in the North Horseshoe Canyon. Subsequent reconnaissance has identified fluorspar outcropping at the base of a jasperoid, interpreted to be the Saw Mill Thrust with results including 57.3% CaF2 and 51.0% CaF2. Mineralisation is outcropping approximately 100m of strike-length (Figures 1 and 3), before heading beneath talus slope cover to the north, though a sample 200m farther north returned 6% CaF2 indicating a continuation. The base of the fluorspar zone at NHC is concealed by talus cover, and the thickness cannot be determined. However, this zone appears similar to Big Jim, and is potentially a continuation of the Big Jim mineralisation located 750m farther northeast. Indeed, the two places where the Saw Mill Thrust reliably outcrop (with jasperoid on the hanging wall) have strong mineralisation associated.
A rock chip from an outcrop located a farther 150m to the south of North Horseshoe Canyon returned 60% CaF2. This result is both along strike from Horseshoe (approximately 450m), and may represent a replacement style system and continuation of Horseshoe, and / or a potential continuation of the North Horseshoe Canyon. At North Horseshoe an oxidised intrusive is observed (Figure 1). The intrusive itself, whilst not a target, is highly anomalous in fluorspar (0.3 to 0.4% CaF2) with strong fluorspar pathfinders in soils along its contact. This contact zone is part of the NE extensional target of the Horseshoe Deposit.
Figure 1 Map view – Horseshoe to NHC with soils (refer release dated 1 July 2026) and recent rock chips labelled.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from OD6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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