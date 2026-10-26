New Found Gold Corporation Opens the Market

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman, New Found Gold Corporation ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NFGC), along with Keith Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Render, President, New Found Gold, members of the Board of Directors and executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"),to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.

New Found Gold is Canada's newest gold producer. With assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship asset, the Queensway Gold Project, as well as the Hammerdown Gold Mine and Pine Cove Mill.

With commercial production underway at Hammerdown, the Company remains focused on advancing the fully funded Phase 1 of its flagship Queensway to production.

The Company's portfolio is further strengthened by its district-scale land package at Queensway, covering more than 110 km of strike length across two highly prospective faults zones, and a strong shareholder base, including renowned mining investor and cornerstone shareholder, Eric Sprott.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Fiona Childe
VP, Communications and Corporate Development
New Found Gold Corporation
contact@newfoundgold.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320923

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NFG:CCtsxv:nfgNYSEAMERICAN:NFGCgold investing
NFG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold bars rest on overlapping Canadian banknotes, including denominations of 5, 10, 50, and 100 dollars.

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine

Singapore-based Boroo has agreed to acquire Victoria Gold Corp. for up to C$140 million and plans to invest more than C$1.5 billion in the Eagle Gold Mine in Yukon, according to a Thursday (October 22) news release.The company will invest in environmental remediation, mine restart activities and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on scale over red digital currency background. Text reads "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Slips Below US$4,000, Expert Says US$3,600 Could be Next

It was a week of downward momentum for gold, which tumbled from above US$4,100 per ounce to below US$4,000 by the end of the period. Silver took a hit as well, sinking from close to US$58 per ounce to below US$54. Those prices represent important levels for both metals. Investors tend to focus... Keep Reading...
Gold bars arranged in rows.

Russia’s Gold Reserves Hit Lowest Level Since 2019

Russia’s gold reserves continued to shrink in September, with central bank holdings falling by approximately 62 metric tons since December 2025. The country’s gold holdings declined by 6.2 metric tons last month to approximately 2,264 metric tons, reaching their lowest level since 2019,... Keep Reading...
A gold house-shaped puzzle piece stands on a plain light gray background.

Infographic: A New US Home Now Costs Under 100 Ounces of Gold

From late 2025 through mid-2026, a median-priced new US home cost less than 100 ounces of gold in every quarter, the first time that’s happened since data collection began in 1963. The previous low came in 1980, at the end of gold’s 1970s run, when the figure bottomed out at exactly 100... Keep Reading...
The Brazilian flag on a green background overlays numerous gold bars; text reads: FINE GOLD 999.9 NET WT 1000g.

Belo Sun’s Volta Grande Gold Project License Temporarily Suspended

Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF) is in the midst of another legal challenge at its Volta Grande gold project in Brazil, where the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the installation license pending approval of a settlement agreement.In a Wednesday (October 21) news release, the company... Keep Reading...
Craig Tindale, mining truck.

Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

Private investor and Substack newsletter writer Craig Tindale shares his thoughts on recent and potential future actions from the US Department of the Treasury, explaining their impact on the bond market, national debt and ultimately the gold sector. "I think we're heading into a very... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Related News

uranium investing

Bannerman Energy Moves Ahead With Etango Mine Construction

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

base metals investing

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

precious metals investing

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement