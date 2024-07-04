- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is ramping up exploration programs across Critical Minerals and gold targets on the three key projects acquired through the purchase of an 80% interest in Payne Gully Gold Pty Ltd (PGG)1.
- A series of new drilling and exploration programs have been launched, testing Critical Minerals and gold targets across three key project areas. These projects all lie along strike from major deposits in world-class mineral provinces in Western Australia and the Northern Territory (see locations, Figure 1).
- The exploration programs at these highly prospective projects, acquired through the purchase of an 80% interest in Payne Gully Gold Pty Ltd1, include:
- Initial drilling of un-tested key copper-gold target corridor at the Warrego East Copper-Gold Project within the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF) in the NT (see Figure 1), which has historically produced 25Mt @ 6.9 g/t Au and 2.8% Cu2. The granted Warrego East EL32725 lies directly east of Warrego, the largest historical mine at Tennant Creek, which produced 6.75Mt @ 1.9% Cu, 6.6 g/t Au2, and covers a fault corridor interpreted from detailed magnetics and the Company’s gravity survey that connects Warrego with the Gecko and Orlando copper-gold deposits (past production and resources 11Mt @ 2.3% Cu, 1.8 g/t Au2,3 – see Figure 2). A Mine Management Plan (MMP) has been submitted to the NT Government for approval for an extensive aircore drilling program and follow-up RC/diamond drilling across ironstone hosted copper-gold targets which have not been previously tested. The Company also has four EL applications in the TCMF, all of which sit on key mineralised corridors (see Figures 2 & 3).
- Initial drilling of lithium-pegmatite targets on the Warrambie Critical Minerals (Li, Ni-Cu-Co) Project in WA’s northwest Pilbara (see Figure 1). Warrambie is located just 10km east of the major Andover lithium discovery which has produced drilling intersections of up to 209m @ 1.42% Li2O4. Targets have been defined by detailed gravity and reprocessed magnetics imagery5 which are analogous to the Andover geophysical signature but have not previously been tested due to the presence of shallow soil cover. A Program of Work (PoW) has been submitted to the WA Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) for approval to drill a series of aircore drilling traverses and follow-up with RC or diamond drilling across identified lithium pegmatite targets (see Figures 4 & 5). This program is expected to commence during H2 2024.
- An aeromagnetic (fixed wing) survey is underway across the granted gold tenements located along strike to the northeast of the 5Moz Big Bell gold deposit in WA’s Murchison Gold Province. (see Figures 1 & 6). The tenements cover a 50km strike length of the regional scale Chunderloo Shear Zone and regional magnetics show potential for greenstone and potentially gold-mineralised splay structures which have not been tested in areas of cover1. The detailed aeromagnetics will define these targets prior to planned aircore drilling to test bedrock targets.
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“These new exploration programs are important steps in advancing our extensive and highly prospective Critical Minerals and gold projects in WA and the NT, which are all located along strike from major deposits in world-class mineralised terranes.
High-quality drilling targets have been identified by our geological team at the Tennant Creek project, east of the high-grade Warrego copper-gold mine, and at our Warrambie project in the northwest Pilbara, which is only 10km east of the major Andover lithium discovery. We have also commenced a detailed aeromagnetic survey across a large project area located directly along strike from the 5-million-ounce Big Bell mine in WA’s Murchison district.
With exploration programs across five key projects in Australia and Canada, the second half of 2024 will be an extremely exciting period for the Company as we look to unlock the value of our portfolio.”
The target areas being tested are all located along strike from major mineral deposits (see Figure 1, below).
Figure 1: Metals Australia key Critical Minerals and gold exploration projects in world-class mineral terranes (adapted from Geoscience Australia, Australian Mineral Deposits)
Warrego East Copper-Gold Targets, Tennant Creek, NT
The Company’s Tennant Creek Project includes granted EL32725 at Warrego East and four EL applications, EL32397, EL32837, EL32410 and the more recent EL33853, located in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF) (see Figure 2 below).
The TCMF has produced 25Mt @ 6.9 g/t gold (Au) & 2.8% copper (Cu) historically2, the equivalent of more than 8.5Moz or $20 billion worth of gold at current prices, with all production coming from deposits in outcropping areas.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metals Australia
Overview
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is a mineral exploration company with a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia and Canada. The portfolio comprises two critical minerals projects in Quebec, Canada — the Lac Carheil flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium (and gold) project. The Australian portfolio comprises four projects: Tennant Creek (copper-gold) in the Northern Territory and Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc) – all in Western Australia.
The push for net zero targets and the call from policymakers to transition to cleaner energy has intensified the focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage. The EV automakers and battery manufacturers, rely on essential materials such as graphite and metals, including lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt, to manufacture the batteries that are used in these vehicles and storage batteries generally. This has driven carmakers and battery manufacturers to partner with battery material suppliers under direct off-take agreements. Further, some automakers/battery manufacturers are buying equity stakes in miners, involving them directly in financing decisions for the development of mining projects. This is encouraging for companies such as Metals Australia as it actively advances its projects towards development.
Figure 2 – Graphite is a Critical Mineral required for the mass electrification of auto transportation.
Metals Australia is focused on progressing its flagship Lac Carheil flake graphite project in Quebec, Canada. The project is well-positioned to supply high quality graphite products, including battery-grade graphite to the North American market – including for lithium-ion and EV battery production in the future. The company announced positive sampling results across a 36-km strike length of identified graphite trends at Lac Carheil, including many values over 20% Cg and an exceptionally high-grade sample containing over 63% Cg. The company has planned a drilling program to test new high-grade zones identified from the sampling program, which will form the basis for upgrading the existing Lac Carheil Mineral Resource. An application for the drilling program is progressing with the Quebec regulator. Additionally, the company has recently commenced a Flake Graphite concentrate prefeasibility study with Lycopodium in Ontario and a downstream battery anode plant design with ANZAPLAN in Germany.
Metals Australia is also advancing its lithium, gold and silver exploration project at Corvette River, which is adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class lithium project. Further, the company carries out aggressive exploration programs at its other projects, including Manindi, Warrambie & the Murchison in Western Australia and Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory region of Australia.
Metals Australia is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million, which we note was higher than the company’s market capital at current share price. Metals Australia benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The appointment of experienced mining executive Paul Ferguson as the CEO is positive for the company. Since joining in January 2024, he has significantly advanced planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs, and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade graphite project towards development. The Corvette Project has also completed exploration planning and is now fully permitted for drilling and trenching work during the northern hemisphere summer.
Company Highlights
- Metals Australia is rapidly advancing its flag ship Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, Canada. In addition, the company has a suite of high-quality exploration projects – including Lithium, Gold and Silver in Quebec, Canada and Lithium, Gold, Copper & Vanadium in Western Australia (WA) and the Northern Territory (NT).
- All projects are in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions (Canada and Australia) with world-class prospectivity and stable geo-politically.
- The company has six key exploration and development projects:
- two in Canada: the Lac Carheil high-grade flake graphite project and the Corvette River lithium and gold-silver-copper exploration project, and,
- four in Australia: Warrambie (lithium, nickel-copper, gold), Murchison (gold) and Manindi (lithium, vanadium-titanium, zinc-silver) in WA, and Tennant Creek (Warrego East copper-gold) in the NT.
- The focus is to rapidly advance its flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project towards development. A drilling program is already contracted to substantially increase the existing JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 Mt @ 11.5 percent graphitic carbon (Cg) and test the potential of the many other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- The 2020 Scoping Study on Lac Carheil based on the existing resource, representing only 1km of drilling out of the total 36kms of identified graphite trends, indicates a 14-year mine life with a production of 100,000 tons per annum and a pre-tax NPV @ 8 percent of US$123 million (~AUD$190 million).
- There are multiple catalysts at Lac Carheil in the near term including a pre-feasibility study (PFS) (underway), a scoping study on downstream battery (anode) - grade graphite production, and planned drilling aiming to at least double the resource as well as test other identified high-grade graphite trends.
- Furthermore, other projects in Canada including the Corvette River lithium and gold targets, and exploration in Australia at Manindi, Warrambie, Murchison and Warrego – are all seeing active progress.
- The company is well-funded to complete all its planned exploration and project studies. The cash position at the end of Q1 2024 was AU$17.86 million.
- Metals Australia is led by a seasoned board and management team possessing extensive mining sector experience and a proven track record of successful discoveries and project developments. With funding in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on growth prospects.