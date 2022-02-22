Precious MetalsInvesting News

TSXV: NEV VANCOUVER, BC Feb. 22, 2022 CNW - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an update on 2022 activities for two of its Nevada mineral exploration projects: the Gemini Lithium Project and the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project. Gemini Lithium Project Nevada Sunrise owns a 100% interest in Gemini, which is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County Nevada.   The Company, through its Nevada ...

TSXV: NEV

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to provide an update on 2022 activities for two of its Nevada mineral exploration projects: the Gemini Lithium Project and the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project.

Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini")

Nevada Sunrise owns a 100% interest in Gemini, which is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County , Nevada.   The Company, through its Nevada subsidiary, has executed a drilling contract with O'Keefe Drilling Company of Butte, Montana , for up to 3,500 feet (1,067 metres) of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on untested geophysical anomalies identified by ground gravity and electromagnetic surveys.  The exploration objectives for the Gemini West target are twofold: testing the conductive zone for lithium brines at depth and analyzing for lithium-in-sediment, which has never been tested in the western Lida Valley. Drilling is planned to begin in the second week of March 2022 .

Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey Results Showing Conductive Zones at Gemini (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 13 unpatented placer claims totaling 260 acres (105 hectares) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit, and the claims are in good standing until September 1, 2022 .

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under State of Nevada law, water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain")

Nevada Sunrise also announces that its joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome") (TSXV: NGLD) reports that IP/resistivity surveying is ongoing at Kinsley Mountain, currently targeting the under-explored Kinsley North Range . Five survey lines totaling 15.9 line kilometres have been completed at Kinsley North with an additional nine lines totaling 29.7 line kilometres planned.

Highlights of New Kinsley North Range IP/Resistivity Targets

  • 2021-2022 IP/resistivity surveys expanded 6.5 kilometres north of the high-grade gold Western Flank Zone to test underexplored Kinsley North Range targets (see Figure 1).
  • Chargeability breaks indicative of significant displacement and arsenic ± antimony in soil anomalies associated with property-scale northwest-trending fault structures analogous to those host significant gold resources along the Kinsley NW fault.
  • Chargeability/resistivity breaks and broad arsenic ± antimony in soil anomalies associated with northeast to northwest-trending block faulting exposing prospective lower Pogonip Group carbonate rocks.
  • Chargeability highs are associated with mapped jasperoid and arsenic-antimony in soil anomaly along north-trending fault structure in the centre of the range.
  • Nine Kinsley North IP/resistivity lines are planned to cover a significant strike length of block faulted Pogonip Group and upper Notch Peak Formation rocks on the east side of the Kinsley Range.

For further information about Kinsley Mountain, including maps and photos click here

Figure 1: 2020-2022 IP/resistivity Survey Chargeability Inversions with Geochemistry (Kinsley North Range inversions are featured) (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

Methodology and QA/QC

A total of 14 lines totalling approximately 50.9 line kilometres were completed to mid-February during the 2021-2022 Kinsley Mountain geophysical program. The lines are spaced 150 to 1,000 metres apart, with line lengths ranging from approximately 2.5 to 4.0 kilometres. Data were collected using the Direct Current Resistivity, Induced Polarization ("DCIP") method, on a 16-channel pole-dipole array with a dipole size (a-spacing) of 100 metres. A GDD GRx16 receiver and GDD 5000W-2400V-20A IP Tx model Tx4 transmitter was used. Raw data were loaded into GDD IP Post-Process software and Geosoft Oasis Montaj software for quality control and review. The reviewed data were used to produce pseudo section plots of apparent resistivity and apparent chargeability and were the input for the inversion. Inversions were completed using the UBC-GIF DCIP2D inversion codes. Each line of data was inverted independently. The resistivity and IP inversion is a two-step process. The resistivity inversion is run first, and this model is used in the chargeability inversion. Multiple inversions were completed for quality control.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. Allender has examined the information provided by New Placer Dome, which includes the data disclosed underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Gemini Lithium Project 2022 exploration plans and the interpretation of exploration results from Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the Kinsley Mountain property, technical information received from New Placer Dome Gold Corp., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of New Placer Dome Gold Corp. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30 , 2021,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Overview

The State of Nevada offers much more than deserts and playing your luck along the famous Las Vegas strip. For companies looking to bet on highly prospective mining opportunities, this resource-rich area offers a very attractive hand.

Operating out of Nevada offers a great discovery potential for mining companies and their investors alike. Aside from being a top mining jurisdiction, Nevada hosts existing infrastructure, a local skilled workforce and favorable weather so mining operations can run near year-round.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (“Nevada Sunrise”) (TSXV:NEV) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring a robust portfolio of gold, copper, cobalt and lithium projects, exclusively in Nevada.

Nevada Sunrise maintains interests in several highly prospective mineral exploration properties and water rights in Nevada. This portfolio includes the company’s flagship Kinsley Mountain gold project, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property and the Coronado VMS property. The company also operates  the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County.

Kinsley Mountain operates as a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD), with Nevada Sunrise holding a 20.01 percent interest in the project. “There is significant upside potential for new high-grade gold discoveries and for expansion of the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources at Kinsley,” states Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer said.

nevada sunrise

In February 2021, Nevada Sunrise Gold closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The company intends to put the proceeds from the placement toward funding exploration of its precious metals, copper and lithium properties in Nevada.

Additionally, the company understands the importance of water in conducting mining operations in Nevada. Nevada Sunrise currently owns water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin, which strategically positions the company to leverage these valuable natural resources.

The company’s expert leadership and technical team apply world-class exploration experience and technical skills to acquire and develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This perfect combination of individuals primes the company for growth and mining success.

Nevada Sunrise Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Nevada Sunrise Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing and acquiring highly prospective projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
  • The company’s flagship gold asset is its share of the Kinsley Mountain gold project. In 2018, Nevada’s production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of US total gold production.
  • Its project portfolio also includes the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property, the Coronado VMS property and the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley basin.
  • The Coronado VMS copper project is prospective for  volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits, with a historical open pit copper mine located nearby. Nevada Sunrise is currently exploring the  potential for VMS deposits on the property.
  • The company has valuable water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin.

Nevada Sunrise’s Key Projects

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

The Kinsley Mountain gold project is located in Elko County of Eastern Nevada and  consists of 513 claims plus five leased patents totaling 4,160 hectares (10,280 acres)..

Kinsley Mountain hosts Carlin-style, near-surface mineralization as well as a past-producing open pit mine with an extensive exploration database and numerous untested gold targets. Following exploration drilling carried out since 2011, current and compliant resource estimates calculated in 2020 state Kinsley Mountain hosts indicated resources of 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold and inferred resources of 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold. These grades point to exciting upside potential for further discoveries and development for the project.

nevada sunrise

 

Coronado VMS Project

The Coronado VMS project consists of 133 unpatented claims covering approximately 1,104 hectares over an interpreted trend next to the historic Big Mike open-pit copper mine. Discovered in the 1960s, today Big Mike is classified as a VMS deposit, and as these deposits commonly occur in clusters there is good potential for the presence of other volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits along trend from the past-producing mine.

nevada sunrise

In November 2020, the company concluded its second reconnaissance diamond drilling program. Drill collars were identified from the VTEM geophysical survey and a total of 250.76 meters was drilled in the two diamond drill holes. Each of the drill holes encountered difficulty penetrating through the overburden and viscous clay layers, and the bedrock targets were not intersected. A leading-edge soil sampling survey and the 2018 airborne geophysical survey show potential for sulphide mineralization that Nevada Sunrise Gold intends to explore further in 2021.

Lovelock Cobalt Mine Project

The Lovelock Cobalt Mine property currently consists of 70 unpatented lode claims in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range, totaling approximately 567 hectares. In April 2020, Nevada Sunrise agreed to an accelerated ownership agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. (“Global Energy Metals”) (TSXV:GEMC) for the Lovelock cobalt project, whereby Global Energy Metals purchased an 85 percent interest in the property and Nevada Sunrise retained a 15 percent interest.

In January 2018, the company completed an initial geochemical rock sampling program and a reconnaissance geophysical survey at the Lovelock mine. Geochemical sampling revealed a sample with promising mineralization of cobalt at 1.81 percent, nickel at 3.05 percent and copper at grades of 0.65 percent. Other samples saw copper grades of 4.91 percent and 5.99 percent. The geophysical survey results detected chargeability features related to structure and possible mineralization to a depth of approximately 200 meters.

Nevada Sunrise and Global Energy Metals have a current exploration permit issued by the US Bureau of Land Management for exploration drilling to test this highly prospective asset.

Treasure Box Copper Project

The Treasure Box copper project consists of 56 unpatented lode claims over 453 hectares in the Stillwater Range near Lovelock, Nevada. The property hosts mine workings from limited copper production that occurred in the late 19th century into the early 20th century.

A historical diamond drill hole drilled at the Treasure Box in 1910 reportedly intersected 1.52 percent copper mineralization over 85 feet at surface. Additional drilling in 1976 returned 1.55 percent copper grades over 40 feet from a depth of 85 to 125 feet.

The Treasure Box claims are subject to the same terms of the Global Energy Metals option agreement for the Lovelock Cobalt Mine.

Nevada Water Rights

In January 2016, Nevada Sunrise announced an agreement for an option to purchase Permit 44411, water right in the Clayton Valley basin. The certificated water right allows for 1,770 acre/feet of water use for mining and milling per year. In 2017, the company obtained an additional grant for water rights from the State of Nevada totaling 80.09 acre/feet per year for mining and milling in the Lida Valley, located adjacent to the Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County.

Nevada Sunrise believes that its acquisitions of water rights is an important step for an exploration company searching for mineral deposits in the Clayton and Lida valleys. Without a source of water, mining and milling operations in Nevada are not possible.

Jackson Wash Lithium Project

Jackson Wash consists of 28 unpatented placer claims totaling approximately 227 hectares and is located in the Lida Valley. Nevada Sunrise owns a 100 percent interest in Jackson Wash.

The exploration target for Jackson Wash is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Past surveying revealed a layered sequence of unconsolidated, saturated alluvial sediments filling a deep basin beneath the valley floor. The next steps for the Jackson Wash lithium project include drilling and sampling the sediments and groundwater in the interpreted basin.

Gemini Lithium Project

The Gemini lithium project is located approximately 10 kilometers east of Lida, Nevada, and consists of 39 placer claims totaling 316 hectares. Nevada Sunrise Gold currently holds a 100 percent interest in the project.

nevada sunrise

The exploration target for Gemini is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Detailed gravity survey results from 2013 indicated strong gravity lows within two faulted sub-basins approximately 7 kilometers apart and interpreted to be hundreds of meters deep. Likewise, the results from a 2016 TDEM survey interpret conductive brines at depth, located well below the non-conductive sediments at the surface.

Nevada Sunrise has a drilling permit to test for lithium brines at Gemini, good to June 2022.

Nevada Sunrise  Management Team

Warren W. Stanyer — President, CEO & Director

Warren Stanyer is a mineral exploration industry executive with over 24 years of Canadian public company administration experience. He previously served as an officer of Pioneer Metals Corporation, which Barrick Gold Corporation acquired in 2006, and as an officer of UEX Corporation until 2007. Stanyer was president, CEO and a director of Northern Continental Resources Inc. when Hathor Exploration acquired it in November 2009, and was an officer and director of Alpha Minerals, which Fission Uranium acquired in 2013. He is currently CEO andChairman of ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) and an officer and director of New Moon Minerals and Trailblazer Exploration, both private mineral exploration companies.

Jonathan Fung — CPA, CFO

Jonathan Fung provides accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance services to publicly listed and private companies as a financial reporting manager at ACM Management. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of British Columbia in 2013. Jonathan articled at D&H Group LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, where he provided accounting, assurance and income tax services to publicly listed and private companies. After working in Assurance Services at Ernst & Young LLP, he joined ACM Management Inc. of Vancouver, BC, in 2019. Jonathan is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Christina Boddy — Corporate Secretary

Christina Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as corporate secretary for many public companies in recent years, including Resinco Capital Partners, Teslin River Resources, Cue Resources and Prophecy Platinum. Ms. Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a BC-based private company.

Michael D. Sweatman — Director & Chairman

Michael Sweatman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has operated MDS Management Ltd., a Vancouver-based management consulting company, since November 1992. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and commerce from Simon Fraser University, gained his CA designation in 1982 and is a CPA in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. He has served as a director and officer of several public companies over the past 30 years and is currently a director Lithoquest Resources. Sweatman is also the chairman of the Nevada Sunrise Audit Committee.

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property ("Coronado", or the "Property"), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A letter of intent for the Coronado option agreement was first announced by the Company on June 7, 2018 and a definitive agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 .

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its water rights in the Clayton Valley, Nevada (the "Transaction") through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary company Intor Resources Corporation to Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress").

The Transaction represents a major milestone for Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project, near Silver Peak, Nevada and provides an opportunity for Nevada Sunrise to share in future success gained by Cypress' efforts to develop a new lithium mine in Esmeralda County . The total purchase price of US$3.0 million included an initial cash deposit of US$150,000 , and a final payment of US$2.85 million (the "Closing Payment"). The Closing Payment comprised US$2.0 million in cash and the issuance of Cypress' common shares to the value of US$850,000 .

The Permit allows for the appropriation of the public waters of the State of Nevada in the amount of 1,770 acre-feet of groundwater per year for mining, milling and domestic applications. This amount represents the largest single volume of permitted water available in the Clayton Valley, which is a fully appropriated hydrogeographic basin.

Net proceeds received by the Company from the Transaction will be used to retire legal liabilities totaling approximately US$500,000 incurred during the water rights litigation from 2016 to 2019 (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 16, 2016 and September 30, 2019 ), and payment of the balance owing to the underlying vendor of the water rights of approximately US$800,000 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated March 21 , 2016).

About Nevada Sunrise
Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover where an extensive exploration program, including drilling and ground geophysics, concluded in late November 2020 . Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca . The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County . The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, Nevada .

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements that address the sale of the Company's water rights, and the potential for future development of a lithium resource and mineral production by Cypress. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Nevada Sunrise to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.


Such factors include, among others, risks related to the sale of the Company's water rights, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on the Company's water rights or on Cypress' Clayton Valley lithium project, including access to historical information on exploration, current exploration and development activities; changes in Cypress' project parameters as its plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of the Transaction, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .


Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by Nevada Sunrise, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Nevada Sunrise does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/08/c0367.html

Nevada Sunrise Reports Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Reports Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome") (TSXV: NGLD) has completed the first half of the 2021 induced polarization (IP)resistivity geophysical surveys currently underway at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") in Nevada . Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture with New Placer Dome, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

TSXV:NEV

Nevada Sunrise Receives Extension of Time for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Nevada Division of Water Resources ("NDWR") has granted a one-year extension of time for the Company's Nevada water right Permit 44411 (the "Permit"). The Permit is owned by a subsidiary company of Nevada Sunrise and is currently the subject of a purchase and sale agreement with Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress").

Nevada Sunrise Signs Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive water rights purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement")  with Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSX-V: CYP ) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt : C1Z1 ) ("Cypress") for the sale to Cypress of its water rights ("the Permit") in Clayton Valley, Nevada (the "Transaction"). The Transaction represents a major milestone for Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project, near Silver Peak, Nevada and provides an opportunity for Nevada Sunrise to share in future success gained by Cypress' efforts to develop a new lithium mine in Esmeralda County .

Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Drills 20 m @ 6.3 g/t Gold and 0.45 m @ 1,395 g/t Gold at Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from eight additional scout drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect. Drilling has continued to encounter high-grade vein intersections along an 800 m open ended strike zone, following the success of three initial scout drill holes reported in September 2021 (see Japan Gold news release September 14, 2021). The Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, which contains the Ryuo Prospect, is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance (Figure 1).

Highlights: Drill holes IKDD21-004 to IKDD21-011 all successfully intersected gold-mineralized vein structures including the following notable results (all intervals are down-hole lengths):

Newmont Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.55 Per Share

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021, payable on March 24, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8), is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target where multiple holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization on its targeting of additional ore shoots around the past-producing mine. Strong intercepts, including 9.0 gt over 7.39 metres illustrate the expansion potential of near mine mineralization. The high-grade mine operated in the early 1980's with a cut-off grade of 10 gt gold, leaving substantial upside for additional expansion. The Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources Premier Mill, and 35 north of the town of Stewart, BC .

"Strong intercepts continue to underpin our belief that the near mine exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine has the potential to develop a substantial high-grade resource adjacent to existing mine underground workings." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke . "Drilling around this underexplored deposit and the ability to leverage the existing historic data, offers us tremendous value on our path towards defining a road accessible 1M+ ounce resource."

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000 metres diamond drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold found by surface exploration (see Figure 1).

To date, eleven (11) holes have been drilled for a total of 965 metres. Those holes were collared between100 to 200 metres northeast of the Lynx Gold area, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including an intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ).

Kairos Minerals

Extensive lithium targets identified at Lalla Rookh Project – Pilbara, WA

Helibornemappingandsamplingprogramsettocommenceinthecomingweekstoevaluatelarge-scalestructuresconsideredprospectiveforlithium-caesium-tantalum(LCT)pegmatites

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI; "Kairos" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has identified a series of significant large-scale Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets prospective for lithium mineralisation within its 100%-owned Lalla Rookh Project, located in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
small gold nugget on map of australia

Canaccord Analyst: Gold Sector Volatility Presents “Good Value” Opportunity

Commodities such as lithium and copper enjoyed significant price growth in 2021. However, this wasn't the case for gold, even though it traditionally performs positively amid uncertainty.

Following 2020’s record-setting performance, which saw gold reach an all-time high of more than AU$2,840 per ounce, the precious metal slid lower last year and then moved sideways for the rest of the 12 month period.

The yellow metal does remain at historically high levels, but as Paul Howard, mining analyst at Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF,OTC Pink:CCORF), pointed out, there's a major discrepancy right now between what the gold price is doing and what's happening in the corresponding equity space.

Keep reading...Show less

