Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project
“I just feel like the sky's the limit. I don't know how big it will be. But the more holes we drill, the more we'll find out,” Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer said.
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.
“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”
Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.
“At this point, I just feel like the sky's the limit. I don't know how big it will be. But the more holes we drill, the more we'll find out.”
Watch the full interview with Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Sunrise Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Sunrise Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Sunrise Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
