Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that lithium mineralization has been intersected over significant widths in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling began in the second week of March 2022 and concluded in the first week of April 2022 . Two boreholes were completed for a total of 2,020 feet on ...

NEV:CA