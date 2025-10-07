NeoGenomics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 28, 2025

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of oncology diagnostic solutions that enable precision medicine, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Company management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and recent highlights.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.neogenomics.com or by clicking here . The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call.

To access the live call via telephone, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code is 392611.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Investor Contact
Kendra Webster
ir@neogenomics.com

Media Contact
Andrea Sampson
asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

