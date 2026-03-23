Uranium American Resources: Accelerating Key Uranium Assets in the USA

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March 23, 2026
Uranium American Resources (OTCBB:UARI) advances uranium and vanadium assets across key US jurisdictions, with a focus on brownfield projects with historic production and pathways toward near-term development.
Uranium American Resources' strategy is keenly focused on addressing a critical national priority: securing a long-term, reliable domestic uranium supply. This strategic alignment is essential to fortifying the stability of the US power grid, meeting soaring energy demand, and successfully navigating the transition to robust, dependable baseload nuclear power. By strategically targeting established uranium districts and acquiring scalable assets, the company is building a robust pipeline to meet urgent domestic supply needs
A major move occurred in 2025 when Uranium American Resources announced the 100 percent acquisition of JAG Minerals, instantly securing a diverse and high-grade portfolio of brownfield assets across the prolific, mineral-rich uranium districts of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. This landmark acquisition includes: the historic Marysvale project (with a historic estimate of 2.9 Mlb U3O8), SKY (boasting a historic estimate exceeding 1 Mlb U3O8), and Stateline (home to nineteen historic mines with impressive assays above 1 percent uranium and 1 percent vanadium). In total, this portfolio encompasses 13 historic uranium and vanadium mines spanning Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. The acquisition is set to officially close by the end of March.
Company Highlights
- Fully Structured Funding Plan: US$12.8 million in total is allocated to acquisition, equity to JAG shareholders, drilling, overhead, and fees. This includes US$2 million for drilling at Stateline and US$0.5 million for drilling at Sky.
- Production First Strategy: Management is focused on restarting production and generating cash flow rather than simply defining resources.
- Brownfield Advantage: All projects are located in the western United States and have historic uranium and vanadium production supported by existing geological datasets.
- Visible Development Pipeline: Defined roadmap schedules drilling, resource reports, feasibility work, for Stateline, environmental studies, and approvals such as a Mining Lease Application across projects through Q3 2026.
- Built for Consolidation: The strategic approach includes acquiring additional advanced uranium assets with a focus on US Production.
- Strong Commodity Tailwinds: Uranium prices increased to US$89.25 per pound in January 2026, while the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index gained 68.18 percent from April 2025 lows.
This Uranium American Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Uranium American Resources (OTCBB:UARI) to receive an Investor Presentation
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