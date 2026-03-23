New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Vian

New High-Grade Gold Target Identified at Vian

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT VIAN

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AQX:AU
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Alice Queen

Alice Queen

Exploring the Pacific Rim: High-grade epithermal gold and near-term production potential Keep Reading...
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Providence Gold Mines Inc. LA DAMA de ORO GOLD Update

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(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - March 23, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") announces that the Company has completed the first stage of its comprehensive stockpile and underground sampling of the La Dama de Oro gold and silver property, located southeast of... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

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Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce three key appointments to its leadership team as the Company rapidly advances its Mexican silver asset portfolio. George Paspalas has been appointed an Advisor, Tara Hassan has been... Keep Reading...
Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement with Liberty Gold Corp. ("Liberty") to acquire a 100% interest in the Goldstrike project located in Utah, USA (the "Goldstrike... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Hits 11.70 M @ 9.18 G/T Au And 352.0 G/T Ag Including 0.50 M @ 183.50 G/T Au And 6,850 G/T Ag While Infill Drilling At El Rubi And Expands The 5,000 M Drill Program At La Virginia Project In Sonora Mexico

Silver Viper Hits 11.70 M @ 9.18 G/T Au And 352.0 G/T Ag Including 0.50 M @ 183.50 G/T Au And 6,850 G/T Ag While Infill Drilling At El Rubi And Expands The 5,000 M Drill Program At La Virginia Project In Sonora Mexico

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF,OTC:VIPRF) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the previously announced drill program (October 2, 2025 Press Release) and highlights two anomalous exploration drill intercepts at El Molino,... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo " or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) intends to complete a non-brokered... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,671,600

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(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 23, 2026: FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on February 26, 2026, the Company has completed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the... Keep Reading...

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