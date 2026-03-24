Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG)

Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG,OTCQB:PREIF) is a gold and copper exploration company focused exclusively on the Dominican Republic, home to Pueblo Viejo, one of the world’s largest gold mines. As the largest economy in the Caribbean, the country combines established mining activity, a history of major discoveries, and a stable investment environment, positioning it as a highly prospective destination for mineral exploration.

The company’s competitive advantage is rooted in its long-standing focus on the Dominican Republic. With more than a decade of in-country experience, management has developed deep technical and operational insight, enabling efficient execution of exploration programs and advancement of project development.

Map of the Dominican Republic with labeled mining locations of Precipitate Gold projects

Precipitate Gold has built a portfolio of 100 percent-owned, district-scale assets across prospective mineral belts. Its flagship Juan de Herrera project lies within the Tireo Formation, a mineralized corridor extending over 60 kilometers, while Pueblo Grande is located adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mining complex—providing direct exposure to established, large-scale gold systems.

Company Highlights

  • 100 Percent Owned, District-Scale Portfolio: Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts.
  • Robust Financial Position: Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors.
  • Major 2026 Drill Catalyst: An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects.
  • Prime Location: Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources)
  • Advanced Target Pipeline: Multiple drill-ready targets supported by extensive groundwork, including more than 17,000 soil samples, trenching and Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveying

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