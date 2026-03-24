Precipitate Gold: District-scale Gold and Copper Exploration in the Dominican Republic

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 23, 2026
Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG,OTCQB:PREIF) is a gold and copper exploration company focused exclusively on the Dominican Republic, home to Pueblo Viejo, one of the world’s largest gold mines. As the largest economy in the Caribbean, the country combines established mining activity, a history of major discoveries, and a stable investment environment, positioning it as a highly prospective destination for mineral exploration.
The company’s competitive advantage is rooted in its long-standing focus on the Dominican Republic. With more than a decade of in-country experience, management has developed deep technical and operational insight, enabling efficient execution of exploration programs and advancement of project development.
Precipitate Gold has built a portfolio of 100 percent-owned, district-scale assets across prospective mineral belts. Its flagship Juan de Herrera project lies within the Tireo Formation, a mineralized corridor extending over 60 kilometers, while Pueblo Grande is located adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mining complex—providing direct exposure to established, large-scale gold systems.
Company Highlights
- 100 Percent Owned, District-Scale Portfolio: Drill-ready gold and copper projects across the Juan de Herrera, Pueblo Grande, and Ponton projects in the Dominican Republic, located within highly prospective mineral belts.
- Robust Financial Position: Approximately C$9.0 million in working capital, including a C$6.5 million financing closed January 9, 2026, led by strategic Dominican institutional investors.
- Major 2026 Drill Catalyst: An extensive drill program of potentially 10,000 meters is planned to systematically test multiple high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets across two priority projects.
- Prime Location: Projects adjacent to major deposits, including GoldQuest’s ~3.5 Moz gold equivalent Romero deposit and Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo gold mine (15.0 Moz gold measured and indicated resources)
- Advanced Target Pipeline: Multiple drill-ready targets supported by extensive groundwork, including more than 17,000 soil samples, trenching and Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveying
This Precipitate Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Precipitate Gold (TSXV:PRG) to receive an Investor Presentation
PRG:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Precipitate Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
2h
Precipitate Gold
District-scale gold and copper exploration in the Dominican Republic
8h
Arlen Hansen: Gold, Silver Take a Hit — Real Price Dip or Blip?
Arlen Hansen, founder Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report, shares his thoughts on the recent pullback in the resource sector, saying the bull run isn't over. Click here to sign up for the Kinvestor Mining & Energy Conference, taking place on March 26. The event will feature 16... Keep Reading...
9h
Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)
Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
12h
Gold and Silver Prices Suffer Massive Correction as US-Iran War Shakes Markets
The gold price has experienced its steepest weekly decline in more than 40 years, dropping as low as US$4,100 per ounce in early morning trading on Monday (March 23). The yellow metal’s safe-haven status has lost its edge in the face of an unprecedented storm of macroeconomic and geopolitical... Keep Reading...
22 March
Aurum Raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum raises $28.8M via Strategic PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 March
America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care
Global antimony production in 2025 was recorded at an average of 110,000 metric tons, with China accounting for 40,000 metric tons, or roughly 36.37 percent. For years, figures like these have been treated as routine, reflecting China’s entrenched dominance in the sector. But with the suspension... Keep Reading...
19 March
Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining
Leading EPC company to farm into Verkhuba Copper Deposit and advance it to production
Further to the Heads of Agreement announced on 11 December 2025, East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and copper explorer, is pleased to announce the formalisation of the joint venture agreement ("JVA") pursuant to which Hong Kong Xinhai Mining Services Limited... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Precipitate Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00