Nations Royalty Reports Record Q1 Fiscal 2027 Revenue and Maiden Quarterly Profit

Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC,OTC:NRYCF) (OTCQX: NRYCF) (FSE: Y96) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q1 Fiscal 2027"), highlighted by record quarterly royalty revenue and the Company's first profitable quarter since inception.
Financial Highlights
- Record quarterly royalty revenue of C$2.21 million, representing:
- +1,058% year-over-year increase compared to C$0.19 million (Q1 Fiscal 2026)
- +316% quarter-over-quarter increase compared to C$0.53 million (Q4 Fiscal 2026)
- First profitable quarter since inception, generating net income of C$0.84 million for Q1 Fiscal 2027.
- Cash and cash equivalents of C$16.3 million as at June 30, 2026, with no long-term debt.
- Subsequent to quarter-end, on August 5, 2026, the Company received a C$1.16 million royalty payment from Newmont Corporation relating to its Brucejack royalty payment owed for the 2025 calendar year, further bolstering the treasury.
Portfolio Highlights
- Record quarterly revenue driven primarily by the Company's producing Brucejack royalty, which benefitted from the Brucejack mine transitioning to a net revenue mineral tax regime that directly drove higher revenues to Nations Royalty. The Company anticipates future payments from Brucejack to be subject to this new regime going forward.
- Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Gold Deposit continue to be advanced by Cambria Gold Mines Inc., targeting mill commissioning and production in late 2027 or early 2028.
Derrick Pattenden, President, CEO and Director of Nations Royalty, commented: "This quarter represents a major milestone for Nations Royalty and the journey our team started two years ago to build Canada's preeminent Indigenous-owned royalty company.
We generated greater than tenfold year-over-year revenue growth and over four times our previous quarter's revenue, leading to our first quarter of positive earnings. This demonstrates the scalability of our business model and highlights the value of a to-date hidden segment of the royalty market - Indigenous royalty payments.
Our Brucejack royalty was the primary driver of our results as it transitioned to a higher net revenue tax under the British Columbia Mineral Tax regime. This is exactly the type of long-lived, cash-generating royalty assets we are building our business around, and a prime example of the types of Indigenous assets that to-date had been unconsidered by public markets.
Our financial position remains strong with zero-debt and over C$16 million of cash that we can leverage to pursue our expanding pipeline of Indigenous partnership opportunities. Every new partnership has the potential to strengthen both our portfolio and the long-term economic participation of Indigenous Nations in Canada's mining industry."
Financial Results
Revenue for the quarter totalled C$2.21 million, representing the highest quarterly royalty revenue in the Company's history and over four times the revenue generated during the previous quarter.
Record quarterly revenue was driven primarily by the Company's producing Brucejack royalty, which benefitted from the Brucejack mine entering the 13% net revenue mineral tax regime under British Columbia's Mineral Tax Act beginning in calendar 2026. In prior years, Brucejack was subject to the 2% net current proceeds mineral tax, resulting in significantly lower royalty payments to the Company. Going forward, the Company anticipates payments received from the Brucejack royalty to be subject to this new regime.
The significant increase in royalty revenue translated directly into the Company's first profitable quarter since inception, generating net income of C$0.84 million. Given the Company's relatively fixed corporate cost structure, higher royalty revenue produced meaningful operating leverage, demonstrating one of the key financial characteristics of the mining royalty business model.
Outlook
Nations Royalty begins Fiscal Year 2027 with a strong financial position, including C$16.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and no long-term debt.
The Company believes its diversified portfolio of producing and development-stage Indigenous royalty interests is well positioned to benefit from continued strength in precious metals markets and the advancement of several large-scale mining projects across northwestern British Columbia, Canada.
Management remains focused on creating value for shareholders and Indigenous partners by:
- Expanding the Company's portfolio through partnerships with Indigenous Nations;
- Acquiring additional high-quality royalty interests; and
- Maintaining disciplined capital allocation.
As Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned publicly listed royalty company, Nations Royalty believes its differentiated partnership model positions it to become the preferred long-term royalty partner for Indigenous Nations participating in Canada's mining industry.
About Nations Royalty Corp.
The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.
Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:
- The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Newmont Corporation;
- The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;
- The Premier Gold Project, currently evaluating a restart decision by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.;
- The Red Mountain Gold Deposit, owned by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.; and
- The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.
"Derrick Pattenden"
Derrick Pattenden, President, CEO and Director
derrick.pattenden@nationsroyalty.ca
For more information, please contact:
Trenton Kwan, Director, Investor Relations
trenton.kwan@nationsroyalty.ca
+1 (604) 788-0136
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectations that future royalty payments from the Brucejack property will continue to be subject to the 13% net revenue mineral tax regime under the BC Mineral Tax Act; the anticipated timing of an updated feasibility study for the Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Gold Deposit by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.; the Company's expectations regarding the benefit of continued strength in precious metals markets and the advancement of large-scale mining projects in northwestern British Columbia; the Company's plans to expand its portfolio through partnerships with Indigenous Nations and to acquire additional royalty interests; the Company's belief that its financial position and capital allocation strategy position it to pursue future acquisition opportunities; and the Company's belief that its partnership model positions it to become the preferred long-term royalty partner for Indigenous Nations in Canada's mining industry; and any other statements that address future events, conditions, or the Company's future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "positions," or similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release, which the Company believes are reasonable, but are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the concentration of the Company's current royalty revenue in a small number of properties, including its reliance on the Brucejack royalty; the performance and production levels of the operators of the underlying properties (including Newmont Corporation, Seabridge Gold Inc., Cambria Gold Mines Inc., and New Moly LLC), over which the Company has no control; changes to or reinterpretation of the BC Mineral Tax Act or other tax regimes affecting royalty payments; fluctuations in precious metals and other commodity prices; the timing and outcome of feasibility studies and development decisions at properties in which the Company holds royalty interests; reliance on key personnel; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to identify, fund, and complete future royalty acquisitions; regulatory and political risk, including risks specific to Indigenous partnership arrangements; and other risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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