Narravance Teams Up with Robinhood, Brings Narrative Intelligence Technology to Recently Launched Robinhood Agents

Viral Stocks Detector by ChatterFlow tracks emerging narratives from online chatter across thousands of U.S. stocks, now directly inside Robinhood Agent Apps.

Narravance Inc. , a narrative intelligence company serving the capital markets, announced the launch of Viral Stocks Detector by ChatterFlow as an Agent App within Robinhood Agents, Robinhood's new agentic trading ecosystem . Robinhood customers can add ChatterFlow, a viral stocks detector, to their agent and bring retail investor narratives and sentiment into their own research.

ChatterFlow monitors retail investor chatter across major social platforms and is designed to work as a leading indicator of potential volatility, signaling to a customer's Robinhood Agents when discussions around a stock are pointing toward an imminent price move. ChatterFlow points the agents to real-time narratives and stories emerging around a stock from influencers and traders on social media, so customers can factor it into their own research.

Once added, ChatterFlow can respond to natural language questions inside the Robinhood agent, such as:

  • Which stocks are going viral right now?
  • How is chatter building around ABCD on my watchlist?
  • What is the online conversation around a given sector?

Responses aim to summarize the retail conversation and highlight the narratives behind it.

"Narrative intelligence has become critical to the capital markets, and has developed into one of the most powerful leading indicators of stock volatility in a generation," said Adam Sohn , CEO and Co-founder of Narravance. "For the first time, ChatterFlow is teaming up with Robinhood to place this capability in the hands of the retail trader, directly inside the app they already use."

ChatterFlow is available to Robinhood customers with a 30-day free trial at launch, after which it is $8 per month within the Robinhood app. The subscription covers access to ChatterFlow inside Robinhood Agents. Customers can find ChatterFlow in the Agent Apps section of the Robinhood app.

Retail investors now account for as much as 37% of daily U.S. equity trading volume, according to market structure data from MEMX, and much of the conversation driving that activity happens online. ChatterFlow is designed to make that conversation visible, surfacing the sentiment shifts and trending topics forming around individual names and sectors.

ChatterFlow provides data and context. It does not make recommendations, does not execute trades, and does not predict future performance. Social media sentiment is one input among many, and elevated chatter around a security may not translate into any particular market outcome. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

About Narravance

Narravance Inc. is a narrative intelligence platform for the capital markets. Narravance monitors public conversation across online platforms and has analyzed trillions of posts over the last five years, helping retail investors, public companies, and institutional investment teams understand the narratives moving their markets. Its retail-facing product, ChatterFlow, tracks stock chatter across multiple platforms, alerts users to meaningful shifts in sentiment, and helps identify coordinated social campaigns around stocks as they form. Narravance's work on online narrative detection has been cited before the U.S. Congress and covered by the Financial Times, CNBC, and Fox News. Learn more at narravance.ai and chatterflow.com .

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com .

Narravance Media Relations
media@narravance.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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