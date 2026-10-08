Nanosonics' CORIS® System wins Gold at the 2026 Australian Good Design Awards

Nanosonics, a leader in infection prevention solutions, is pleased to announce its innovative CORIS® System has been recognised as a prestigious 2026 Australian Good Design Award Gold Winner in the Product Design Medical and Scientific category.
The CORIS® System is a new-to-world technology that automates the cleaning of flexible endoscopes before high-level disinfection.
Flexible endoscopes are essential to modern medicine and are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, however, their sophisticated design makes them very difficult to clean. If cleaning is not effective, soils and contamination can remain inside the narrow internal channels and increase the risk of infection for patients.
Commenting on the CORIS® System, the Good Design independent jury recognised the CORIS® System as a highly innovative solution to a complex maintenance and hygiene challenge in healthcare.
"The team is commended for tackling the very challenging area of endoscope reprocessing, with the potential to deliver meaningful benefits for both patient safety and clinical workflows.
"The Jury was impressed by the cross-disciplinary product development involving a vast range of users, practitioners, engineers and designers, representing years of market understanding and R&D effort.
"Stand-out features include improved hygiene outcomes and a significantly more efficient cleaning process, with the System's ability to reduce cross-contamination risk clearly important to patients and the medical industry," the Good Design jury concluded.
"We are honoured the CORIS System has been recognised as a Gold Winner. This award belongs to a team that spent years working alongside clinicians and reprocessing staff around the world to understand a problem that has challenged healthcare for decades," said Michael Kavanagh, CEO and President of Nanosonics.
"Great design in infection prevention is about patient care and safety, and importantly, making the working day better for the people delivering it," he added.
In 2025, the CORIS System was included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and received De Novo clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a pathway reserved for truly novel technologies. Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection in 2024 found that the CORIS System delivers superior cleaning performance compared with manual methods.
Media contact:
Catherine Strong, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+61 (0)406 759 268, c.strong@nanosonics.com
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SOURCE Nanosonics