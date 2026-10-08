Nanosonics' CORIS® System wins Gold at the 2026 Australian Good Design Awards

Nanosonics' CORIS® System wins Gold at the 2026 Australian Good Design Awards

Nanosonics, a leader in infection prevention solutions, is pleased to announce its innovative CORIS® System has been recognised as a prestigious 2026 Australian Good Design Award Gold Winner in the Product Design Medical and Scientific category.

The CORIS System is Nanosonics' automated technology designed to transform flexible endoscope reprocessing.

The CORIS® System is a new-to-world technology that automates the cleaning of flexible endoscopes before high-level disinfection.

Flexible endoscopes are essential to modern medicine and are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, however, their sophisticated design makes them very difficult to clean. If cleaning is not effective, soils and contamination can remain inside the narrow internal channels and increase the risk of infection for patients.

Commenting on the CORIS® System, the Good Design independent jury recognised the CORIS® System as a highly innovative solution to a complex maintenance and hygiene challenge in healthcare.

"The team is commended for tackling the very challenging area of endoscope reprocessing, with the potential to deliver meaningful benefits for both patient safety and clinical workflows.

"The Jury was impressed by the cross-disciplinary product development involving a vast range of users, practitioners, engineers and designers, representing years of market understanding and R&D effort.

"Stand-out features include improved hygiene outcomes and a significantly more efficient cleaning process, with the System's ability to reduce cross-contamination risk clearly important to patients and the medical industry," the Good Design jury concluded.

"We are honoured the CORIS System has been recognised as a Gold Winner. This award belongs to a team that spent years working alongside clinicians and reprocessing staff around the world to understand a problem that has challenged healthcare for decades," said Michael Kavanagh, CEO and President of Nanosonics.

"Great design in infection prevention is about patient care and safety, and importantly, making the working day better for the people delivering it," he added.

In 2025, the CORIS System was included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and received De Novo clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a pathway reserved for truly novel technologies. Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection in 2024 found that the CORIS System delivers superior cleaning performance compared with manual methods.

Media contact:
Catherine Strong, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+61 (0)406 759 268, c.strong@nanosonics.com

Manual cleaning of flexible endoscope channels is variable, difficult to verify and linked to contamination events. Residual organic soil and biofilm can remain within internal channels, contributing to risk of infection.

The CORIS System is designed to address cleaning, a critical step in reprocessing flexible endoscopes.

Nanosonics CORIS

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanosonics-coris-system-wins-gold-at-the-2026-australian-good-design-awards-302901709.html

SOURCE Nanosonics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NAN:AUASX:NANcleantech investing
NAN:AU
The Conversation (0)
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update to early-conversion incentive

Update to early-conversion incentive

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Update to early-conversion incentiveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Related News

nickel investing

Anglo Warns EU It Will Shut Brazil Mine If MMG Deal Blocked

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

base metals investing

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, Plus Uranium's "Slam Dunk" Setup

silver investing

Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet