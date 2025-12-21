Nanhua Singapore Becomes Exchange and Clearing Member of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Nanhua Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Nanhua Singapore) has become a member of ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore. With these appointments, Nanhua Singapore can trade and clear its own business and clients' business.
"We are pleased to join ICE in Singapore, as becoming a member allows Nanhua Singapore to strengthen our trading and global clearing capabilities, providing our clients with expanded opportunities in international markets," said Zheng Peiyuan, Chief Executive Officer, Nanhua Singapore. "This membership underscores our commitment to delivering reliable and efficient services that meet the evolving needs of our clients, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with ICE as we continue to support our clients' growth globally."
"We are delighted to welcome Nanhua to ICE in Singapore," said Maria Levanti, President & COO, ICE Futures Singapore and ICE Clear Singapore. "We continue to work closely with the regional market to connect local and international participants in Asia with access to global markets and risk management tools."
ICE has had a presence in Singapore for over two decades. ICE Futures Singapore's portfolio of energy, FX, equity derivatives and digital asset contracts offer a range of hedging tools including in mini and micro size that enable customers to manage risk.
For the full list of available products to trade, please visit: www.ice.com/futures-singapore and for clearing membership information, please visit: www.ice.com/clear-singapore .
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.
Category: Exchanges
Source: Intercontinental Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251221742665/en/
ICE Media Contact
Jess Tatham
+44 7377 947136
jess.tatham@ice.com
media@ice.com
I CE Investor Relations Contact
Katia Gonzalez
+1 678 981 3882
katia.gonzalez@ice.com
investors@ice.com