June 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Two successive transactions completed to acquire four highly prospective gold projects comprising 1,919km2 of land holdings in Côte d’Ivoire
- Ivorian acquisitions establish a pipeline of development opportunities for the Company, in a jurisdiction with a recent track record of gold discovery and production development
- Exploration activity initiated on both the Odienne and Baga projects within weeks following completion of each transaction
- Reporting of results from core drilling, auger sampling and surface geochemistry programmes anticipated in the coming weeks
Odienne Project, 758km2
- Results pending analyses for 1,069m of diamond core drilling and 7,741m of auger drilling sampling
- Recent drilling targets vast surface gold anomalism and follow-up drilling on 2023 success in air core drill results that returned;
- 12m @ 1.18g/t gold from 4m
- 12m @ 1.06g/t gold from 16m
- 8m @ 1.30g/t gold from 28m
- 4m @ 2.07g/t gold from 4m
- 16m @ 0.84g/t gold from 44m
- Drill targets located along trend from recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture Project on contiguous land holdings
- Ongoing exploration targeting the same high-strain corridor as Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan and Centamin’s 2.16Moz ABC Projects
Ferke Gold Project, 300km2
- Drilling with open mineralisation ready for follow-up, previously reported intercepts include;
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
- 12.5km gold-in-soil anomaly remaining undrilled outside a 1km segment hosting intercepts listed above
Baga Gold Project, 644km2
- Binding agreement completed securing the right to acquire 100% ownership
- Subsequent to reporting period, first surface geochemistry campaign completed, results pending analysis
- Recently granted exploration permits cover an underexplored area of structural complexity in the highly prospective Birimian gold terrane
Corporate
- $5.6 Million cash at hand as at 30 June 2024
- Firm commitments received for an additional $2,186,000 to be raised subject to shareholder approval
Figure 1 | Project Locations
During the quarter, the Company completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects including advanced stage projects in Côte d’Ivoire. This establishes a vast land holding comprising 1,919km2 across six (6) exploration permits within the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, among the fasting growing regions of gold production and discovery over the past decade.
- During the reporting period, Many Peaks announced completion of a share sale agreement with Turaco Gold Ltd (Turaco) to consolidate a 100% ownership in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is the holding company for a wholly-owned Ivorian subsidiary (PD-CI SARL) party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which PD-CI SARL has earned a 65% interest and the Company now retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four exploration permits in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 8 May 2024).
- The Company also secured an exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in Atlantic Resources CI SARL holding two (2) granted permits referred to as the Baga Gold Project totaling 644Km2 in eastern Cote d’Ivoire. (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 27 June 2024.)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Many Peaks Minerals
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in West Africa and Australia, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada – all these countries are globally significant and attractive mining jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through near-term mineral resource definition and exploration discovery.
In West Africa, the company is focused on the recent acquisition of three mineral projects in Cote d’Ivoire totaling 1,275 square kilometres, including the Odienne and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
Queensland assets bolster the portfolio with a land package of over 1,080 square kilometres in central Queensland with significant gold confirmed in drilling across multiple projects, each with open mineralisation ready for follow-up. The company’s Australian portfolio has excellent infrastructure and is host to intrusion related gold systems and copper gold porphyry style mineralisation.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in West Africa, Australia and Canada – all mining-friendly jurisdictions.
- In West Africa, Many Peaks holds a 65 percent interest and earning to an 85 percent interest in the Ferké and Odienné projects
- Many Peaks holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska Lithium Project in Newfoundland, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Cote d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Cote d’Ivoire comprise three projects – Odienné, Ferké and Oume.
Many Peaks acquired three projects from Turaco Gold in March 2024, triggering a drag-along right in its joint venture on the projects with Predictive Discovery, and consolidating ownership in a holding company owning an Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture/farm-in arrangement that has acquired a 65 percent interest in the projects and retains an exclusive right earning into an 85 percent interest by funding the projects through feasibility study.
The projects include - Odienné, Ferké and Oume – comprising four permits across 1,275 square kilometres of land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries at both Odienné and Ferké ready for follow-up drilling.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Cote d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres with a granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 17-kilometre long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue South target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Cote D’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean aged Man craton.
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023. Wide spaced reconnaissance drilling covering three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly intersected significant intercepts of gold on each line of drilling from the intial 160 shallow air core drill holes within the extensive gold anomaly at Odienné. The air core drilling returned its strongest results in 8 to 16 metre zones of mineralisation at 1.0 to 1.30 g/t gold along a strike of 1,200 metres extent.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Cote D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Cote d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1 Moz Agbaou gold operations and Endeavour’s 2.5 Moz Fetekro gold project.
Queensland (Australia)
Many Peaks’ Queensland assets total 1,080 square kilometres with promising geological formations indicating intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization.
Projects:
- Mt. Weary Gold: The Mt. Weary project has drill-ready targets throughout the 3.5-kilometre gold anomaly at the surface. Additionally, drill-proven gold mineralization is already in 600 metres of surface anomalies. Previous drill results indicate up to 6.24 grams per ton (g/t) of gold.
- Monal Gold: As a historical gold field known for hosting high-grade gold mineralization, the Monal Gold project covers an extensive corridor of underground surface workings.
- Rawlins Gold-Copper: The copper-gold porphyry style project contains a newly defined copper-gold target with promising exploration results. The asset is near existing projects that have already produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver assays.
- Mt. Steadman Gold Project: The Mt. Steadman project is a 56-square-kilometre holding, comprising two granted exploration permits, covering an intrusion-related gold (IRG) system situated in the New England Orogenic Province, 30 kilometres northwest of Biggenden, Queensland. The project hosts several outcropping zones of gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz and broad zones of sheeted quartz veining. Drilling by Many Peaks at Mt. Steadman identified a significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling, with recent results returning 8 metres @ 2.63 g/t gold from 8 metres depth. Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years’ global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advise on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Termination of Exclusivity Deed
Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) refers to its announcements dated 18 April 2024 and 27 June 2024 regarding entry into, and the subsequent extension of, an exclusivity and due diligence deed (Exclusivity Deed) with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (GCOM), a company incorporated in Canada, relating to the potential acquisition of 100% of the Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina (Proposed Transaction).
Norfolk Metals announces that the exclusivity period under the Exclusivity Deed has lapsed. Norfolk Metals has withdrawn its conditional, non-binding and incomplete offer in respect of the Proposed Transaction.
Norfolk Metals was unable to complete the necessary due diligence and conclude negotiations of acceptable terms in respect of the potential transaction during the agreed exclusivity period (as extended). Given the scale of the Los Altares project and the Proposed Transaction, undertaking and completing satisfactory due diligence and maintaining acceptable terms and risk levels were considered vital by Norfolk Metals and, ultimately, the board of directors resolved that proceeding with the Proposed Transaction was not in the best interests of its shareholders.
Norfolk Metals will continue to evaluate opportunities in line with its announced strategy of seeking value accretive, inorganic growth opportunities in the normal course of business.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Board Approves Development of Boorara
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has approved the Final Investment Decision for the development of the Boorara Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Boorara Mining Services and Surface Ore Haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd (“Hampton”) on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received
- Horizon to provide management oversight and technical services support with the contractor undertaking the works
- All management, including the Site Senior Executive and Quarry Manager, and most technical roles have been filled
- Mobilisation commencing, with pre-production works undertaken in the first half of August, and mining commencing and ramping up thereafter
- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place for operations to commence
- Binding Ore Sale Agreement executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (“Paddington”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd, now unconditional, with all conditions precedent satisfied
- Independent Ore Reserve estimate of 1.24Mt at 1.24 g/t Au for 45.8 koz recovered at 92.5% metallurgical recovery
- Mining to occur over 14 months, with processing over 19 months with first gold pour expected in October 2024
- Boorara cashflow estimated to be A$30M at a A$3,600/oz gold price
Commenting on the development of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:1
“Mining at Boorara is a significant milestone for the Company and will make Horizon the newest gold producer in Australia. We take great pleasure in welcoming our new members of Horizon including our business partners Hampton Transport Services and the Norton Gold Fields team who will be processing Boorara ore at Paddington.
We are focussed on making Boorara a safe and efficient mining operation to create value through generating cash and the first step in sustainable gold production for Horizon. We are seeking to unlock the significant latent potential within our extensive portfolio of development assets which hosts a 1.8 million ounce Mineral Resource.
Following the resumption of production at Boorara, we aim to develop other projects in parallel to establish Horizon as a long-term, sustainable gold producer in a favourable gold price environment.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Newmont Reports Strong Q2 Financials Despite Production Challenges
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has reported strong financial gains in its Q2 2024 results despite operational challenges affecting gold production.
The US-based mining company produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477,000 gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. Its gold production was down 4 percent from the previous quarter due to operational suspensions at Cerro Negro and Telfer.
Despite these setbacks, the company saw positive gains across the board.
Financially, Newmont generated US$1.4 billion in consolidated net cash from operating activities, an 80 percent increase from the previous quarter, and reported free cash flow of US$594 million in free cash flow. The company also reported an adjusted net income of US$834 million, translating to US$0.72 per share.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at US$2 billion, while the firm’s balance sheet remains robust with US$2.6 billion in consolidated cash and US$6.8 billion in total liquidity.
Additionally, Newmont reported that since the release of its Q1 earnings report it has repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of US$43.34, totaling US$250 million, and reduced nominal debt by US$250 million.
Newmont anticipates a production increase in the latter half of the year, particularly in Q4, driven by higher grades and improved throughput at key sites.
“As we head into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to continue executing on shareholder returns, meet our full year guidance and deliver on our commitments," Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer commented on the quarterly performance.
Looking ahead, Newmont is committed to advancing its key expansion projects at Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro, while also progressing with its exploration activities to discover and develop new resources to sustain long-term production.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nova Minerals Completes NASDAQ IPO, Secures Growth Capital
Gold and critical minerals exploration company Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA,NASDAQ:NVA,NASDAQ:NVAWW) announced the closing of its underwritten NASDAQ initial public offering (IPO) of 475,000 units on July 26.
“A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base,” Nova Minerals CEO Christopher Gerteisen said. “Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market.”
Each unit, priced at US$6.92, consists of one American Depositary Share (ADS) representing ordinary shares and one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at US$7.266 per ADS for five years, and the ratio of ADS-to-ordinary-share is one to sixty (1:60).
The pricing was first announced on July 24, the same day that the ASDs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NVA and NVAWW respectively.
Gross proceeds are approximated at US$3.3 million (AU$4.9 million), which Nova said it intends to use for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies and general working capital.
"The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production," Gerteisen said.
Situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska, US, the Estelle gold project contains multiple deposits across a 35 kilometer long mineralized corridor with more than 20 identified gold prospects. Estelle also hosts silver, copper and lead, as well as critical metals antimony, bismuth and tungsten.
Assuming that all steps proceed according to the projected schedule, the prefeasibility study is targeted for 2025, with a definitive feasibility the following year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold, Silver and Markets Up on Shrinking PCE Data
Data from the US Bureau of Economic Statistics show that inflation continues to cool in the release of June’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday (July 26).
The report shows that the June PCE increased by 0.1 percent month-over-month over May, up slightly from May’s 0.0 growth. On an annualized basis the PCE increased 2.5 percent, down from the 2.6 percent year-over-year increase reported in May, both coming in line with expectations.
When it comes to prices, the Bureau indicated a 0.2 percent decrease in goods compared to May, but this was offset by a 0.2 percent increase in the price of services. As for the more volatile segments, food saw a 0.1 percent increase while energy prices fell by 2.1 percent.
The economic analysis also showed a weakening in the growth of personal and disposable income, with both coming in up 0.2 percent month-over-month, down from May’s 0.4 percent monthly growth and below the 0.4 percent predicted by analysts.
How this will play into next week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is unknown. However, the PCE is the favored index for the Federal Reserve as it sets its key policy rates.
The broad consensus is the Fed is unlikely to make a change when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, but as inflation ticks closer to the 2 percent target set by the central bank, analysts suggest the chance of a cut in September has become stronger.
Gold and silver both rose by just over 0.5 percent as of 4 pm EDT, with gold moving to US$2,387 and silver rising to US$27.92. However, silver found resistance at the US$28 level, which it plunged below on Wednesday, July 24.
More broadly, equity markets all saw gains above 1 percent by the close of trading today, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) increasing to 5,459.09 points, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:.ENDX) climbing to 19,023.66 points and the Dow Jones Industrial Index (INDEXDJX:.DJI) rising to 40,589.34 points.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO
Nova Minerals Limited (Nova or the Company) (ASX: NVA, NASDAQ: NVA, NVAWW OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) is pleased to announce the closing of its underwritten US NASDAQ public offering today of 475,000 units, with each unit consisting of one American Depositary Share representing ordinary shares (“ADS”) and one warrant, with an ADS-to-ordinary-share ratio of 1 to 60, at a price to the public of US$6.92 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately US$3.3m (AUD$4.9m) before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
Each whole warrant is exercisable for one ADS at an exercise price of US$7.266 per ADS, and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years following the date of issuance. In addition, Nova has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 47,500 ADSs and/or an additional 47,500 warrants to cover over-allotments, if any until August 29, 2024.
The offering also included the purchase by the underwriters of 47,500 warrants in connection with the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option.
The Company has issued a total of 28,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares to the depositary agent which will underlie the ADS.
The ADSs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 24, 2024 under the symbols “NVA” and “NVAWW”, respectively.
Nova will also issue options (warrants) to the underwriters of the offer, as approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 31 May 2024.
The Company intends to use the proceeds for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies, and general working capital.ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-278695) relating to the public offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 23, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: “This marks a major milestone for the company and highlights the quality of our team who made it happen through countless hours of dedication and hard work. A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base. Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market. The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nova Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
