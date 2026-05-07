Morgan Stanley Survey Finds Founders Managing More Complex Tradeoffs for Growth, Capital and Liquidity

New research highlights how capital decisions, liquidity planning and trusted networks are reshaping the founder journey amid a complex market

Morgan Stanley today released a survey examining how founders of private companies are navigating growth, capital raising and the path to liquidity in a market where building and scaling a business increasingly requires managing multiple, overlapping decisions at once.

A survey of 150 founders at Series A and later-stage private companies in the U.S. and Canada indicated that the founder journey is becoming more operationally complex. While revenue growth remains the top priority, founders are simultaneously managing fundraising, liquidity planning, talent needs, ownership tradeoffs and personal financial decisions that are often closely tied to the future of their business.

The survey suggests that for many founders, liquidity remains the destination, but the route is less linear than it once appeared. Founders report sustained pressure to deliver results, uneven support across some of their most important challenges and growing recognition that early decisions around capital, control and partnerships can carry long-term consequences.

A companion Morgan Stanley at Work Liquidity Trends survey adds further context, suggesting that private-company liquidity planning is increasingly being treated as an ongoing business consideration rather than a single event tied to an IPO or acquisition.

"What comes through in this survey is that founders are not managing one defining challenge at a time. They are making interconnected decisions at a breakneck pace, often under pressure and with implications that extend well beyond the next financing round," said Mandell Crawley, Chief Client Officer at Morgan Stanley. "We see this in our work with clients through the Integrated Firm. Founders increasingly seek comprehensive solutions throughout the lifecycles of their companies and their personal wealth accumulation, from creation to capital raising to going public and beyond."

Research findings include:

  • Growth remains the priority, but the path is increasingly demanding. Revenue growth ranks as the top business priority for founders surveyed, followed by capital raising. At the same time, 84% say they feel continual pressure to make the business succeed, underscoring how much of the founder role is defined by execution, not just vision.

  • The cost of capital extends beyond the financing event itself. Founders generally report satisfaction with their fundraising decisions, but concerns remain around valuation, dilution and investor fit. One-third say they gave up too much equity, and the research points to a broader set of tradeoffs around ownership, governance and long-term flexibility.

  • Internal readiness matters as much as market timing on the road to liquidity. When asked what holds them back from pursuing liquidity, founders point first to delivering consistent, predictable financial performance. Market conditions matter, but the research suggests many founders view execution and operational readiness as the more immediate barrier.

  • Trusted networks can be a strategic advantage. Most founders rely on a relatively small group of close decision-makers, typically co-founders, executives and boards. At the same time, the research suggests mentorship and access to experienced networks are associated with better outcomes, particularly among founders leading larger companies and those with greater personal wealth.

  • Founders want more than advice from financial partners. When asked what defines a founder-centric financial partner, respondents place the greatest value on access: introductions to investors, customers, talent and experienced operators. Responsiveness and deep equity expertise also rank highly, suggesting founders are looking for practical help at critical moments, not just products or transaction support.

  • Business and personal financial planning are increasingly intertwined. The research suggests founders do not view company outcomes and personal financial goals as separate tracks. Most say integrated planning that connects personal wealth and business equity is appealing, and many place high value on working with a single firm that can support both business and personal needs.

The research also highlights areas where founders feel less supported. In one of the clearest gaps identified, 95% of founders say AI is critical to success, yet only 23% say they feel very well supported in that area, the lowest support score across the challenges measured.

Morgan Stanley is releasing the study in conjunction with its inaugural Founders Summit, a gathering focused on issues facing private-company founders, including growth strategy, capital raising, liquidity and leadership.

Methodology
The Founder Survey was commissioned by Morgan Stanley and conducted in the first quarter of 2026 in partnership with 8 Acre Perspective, an independent research firm. The study included 150 founders of private companies headquartered in the U.S. and Canada with 25 or more employees. Qualifying founders were required to be employed, have an active role in the company and hold 15% or more of the company's equity. All participating companies had raised venture capital and completed a Series A or higher fundraising round; 67% of participants were Series C+.

The Morgan Stanley at Work Liquidity Trends Survey, also referenced in the research, surveyed 150 senior leaders at private companies offering equity compensation plans.

About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

About Morgan Stanley at Work
Morgan Stanley at Work provides workplace financial benefits and equity solutions designed to help companies support employees and manage growth across different stages of the business lifecycle.

Media Relations Contact: mediainquiries@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan Stanleymsnyse:msfintech investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the "Company" or "Halcones") announces that Larry Guy, Director and Co-Founder of Halcones and Damian Lopez, Co-Founder and Corporate Secretary of Halcones, have resigned from their roles, effective immediately. Mr. Lopez will be replaced as Corporate... Keep Reading...
Element79 Gold to Begin Phase One Road Construction on Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold to Begin Phase One Road Construction on Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire) Company Retains Pinion Exploration Inc. VANCOUVER, BC MAY 7, 2026 - TheNewswire Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pinion Exploration Inc. to begin phase 1 field... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Officer Change

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Officer Change

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces that Andrew McLeod has resigned from their position as Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. McLeod for their contributions during their tenure and... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project") located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results confirming the continuity of gold mineralization in the AFZ Core from 2025 infill drilling on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

Related News

phosphate investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Phosphate Soars on Exploration Permit

gold investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

oil and gas investing

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

base metals investing

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

silver investing

Record Silver Price a Key Q1 Tailwind for Miners