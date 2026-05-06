Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Officer Change

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Officer Change

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces that Andrew McLeod has resigned from their position as Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. McLeod for their contributions during their tenure and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

In connection with the resignation of Mr. McLeod, the Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Supreet Bhullar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has also been appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company effective immediately.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board

Kerem Akbas
Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Contact: info@pbfglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296355

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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