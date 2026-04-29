Morgan Stanley Investment Management Provides $875 Million Debt Financing to Bridgepointe Technologies

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today that funds managed by Morgan Stanley Private Credit have led an $875 million senior debt financing package for Bridgepointe Technologies (Bridgepointe or the Company), a leading technology advisory and enablement services platform. The debt financing was provided alongside the creation of a continuation vehicle led by Carlyle AlpInvest, alongside an equity investment from existing investor Charlesbank Capital Partners and Bridgepointe management.
Bridgepointe, based in San Mateo, California, helps organizations plan, implement and manage IT strategies that drive business outcomes. Through a nationwide team of technology strategists, a deep supplier ecosystem and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services, the Company advises enterprises on telecom, cloud and IT infrastructure decisions, including supplier selection.
Ashwin Krishnan, North America Head of Morgan Stanley Private Credit, said: "Morgan Stanley Private Credit is pleased to support Bridgepointe's accelerated growth plans as it broadens its capabilities to better serve customers and partners. We look forward to partnering with Charlesbank Capital Partners and Carlyle AlpInvest as they pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in technology and talent, and further enhance Bridgepointe's operating capabilities."
About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $21 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary private equity and credit strategies. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit https://www.charlesbank.com/ or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.
About Carlyle AlpInvest
Carlyle AlpInvest is a leading global private equity investor with $102 billion of assets under management and more than 700 investors as of December 31, 2025. It has invested with over 380 private equity managers and committed over $114 billion across primary commitments to private equity funds, secondary transactions, portfolio financings, and co-investments. Carlyle AlpInvest employs more than 290 people in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.carlyle.com/ .
About Morgan Stanley Private Credit
Morgan Stanley Private Credit, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a private credit platform focused on direct lending and opportunistic private credit investment in North America and Western Europe. The Morgan Stanley Private Credit team invests across the capital structure, including senior secured term loans, unitranche loans, junior debt, structured equity and common equity co-investments. For further information, please visit the website: https://www.morganstanley.com/im/private-credit .
Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit https://www.morganstanley.com/ .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428950248/en/
Media Relations Contact: alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com