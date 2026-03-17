Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Agrees to Sell Bayonne Energy Center

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), its private infrastructure investment platform, today announced it has agreed to sell its ownership stake in Thermal Bayonne Holdings, LLC (Bayonne Energy Center or Bayonne) to Jupiter Energy Investor, LLC.
Located in Bayonne, New Jersey, Bayonne Energy Center supplies electricity, capacity, and ancillary services exclusively to New York City via a dedicated subsea cable system. MSIP acquired the generating facility in 2018 and has since managed the plant through its power asset management platform TigerGenCo.
"As the newest dispatchable generator serving New York City, Bayonne has demonstrated exceptional operational performance and plays a critical role in supporting New York's grid reliability," said Dan Barbosa, Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.
"Bayonne exemplifies MSIP's approach to enhancing asset quality and resilience through active operational and commercial management," said Chris Ortega, Managing Director and Head of Americas at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.
Bayonne Energy Center is a 660-megawatt dual-fuel generating facility serving the five boroughs of New York City or what is referred to as NYISO Zone J, one of 11 geographic "load zones" managed by the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) to maintain the reliability of the state's bulk power grid and administer wholesale electricity markets. Bayonne was commissioned in 2012 and is comprised of 10 simple-cycle aeroderivative gas turbines capable of rapidly starting and following electricity demand as a peaking resource.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Jefferies LLC served as lead financial advisor to MSIP.
About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with approximately $17 billion in capital commitments since inception. Founded in 2006, MSIP has invested in a diverse portfolio across transportation, digital, energy transition, and water & waste. MSIP targets assets that provide essential public goods and services with the potential for value creation through active ownership. For further information about Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im/infrastructurepartners .
About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of December 31, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .
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