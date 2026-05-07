Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Announces March 31, 2026 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2026 Regular Dividend of $0.45 per Share

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) ("MSDL" or the "Company"), a business development company externally managed by MS Capital Partners Adviser Inc. (the "Adviser"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net investment income of $40.5 million, or $0.47 per share, as compared to $42.4 million, or $0.49 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025;
  • Net asset value of $19.81 per share, as compared to $20.26 as of December 31, 2025;
  • Debt-to-equity was 1.22x as of March 31, 2026, as compared to 1.20x as of December 31, 2025;
  • New investment commitments of $144.9 million (net of any syndications), fundings of $174.0 million and sales and repayments of $239.8 million, resulting in net funded deployment of ($65.8) million;
  • The Company launched Capstone Lending LLC, a joint venture ("JV") with an institutional partner (the "JV Partner") with a substantially similar investment strategy as the Company. The Company and the JV Partner each agreed to contribute up to $200.0 million and $50.0 million, respectively, to the JV. Following the initial contribution in February 2026, approximately 47% of the Company's and JV Partner's respective total capital commitments were called;
  • The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular dividend of $0.45 per share to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026; and
  • On April 23, 2026, the Company executed an amendment to the Truist Credit Facility, extending the termination date to April 2030 and the final maturity to April 2031.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands, except per share information)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Net investment income per share

$0.47

$0.49

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per share 1

($0.52)

($0.16)

Earnings per share

($0.05)

$0.33

Regular dividend per share

$0.45

$0.50

1 Amount shown may not correspond for the period as it may include the effect of the timing of the distribution, shares repurchased and the issuance of common stock.

As of

($ in thousands, except per share information)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Investments, at fair value

$3,668,950

$3,771,546

Total debt outstanding, at principal

$2,064,010

$2,093,153

Net assets

$1,690,467

$1,748,089

Net asset value per share

$19.81

$20.26

Debt to equity

1.22x

1.20x

Net debt to equity

1.16x

1.14x

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $89.1 million, compared to $96.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in base rates compared to the previous quarter.

Total net expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $48.6 million, down from $54.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower cost of borrowing, reflecting a decline in base rates and a shift in the Company's funding mix toward lower-cost debt. In addition, income-based incentive fees declined due to the incentive fee cap, which limits the amount payable to the Adviser based on net realized losses.

Net investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $40.5 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $42.4 million, or $0.49 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net change in unrealized depreciation was $31.8 million and net realized losses were $13.2 million.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's investment portfolio had a fair value of approximately $3.7 billion, comprised of 227 portfolio companies across 36 industries, with an average investment size of $16.2 million, or 0.4% of our total portfolio on a fair value basis. The composition of the Company's investments was the following:

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

($ in thousands)

Cost

Fair Value

% of Total
Investments at
Fair Value

Cost

Fair Value

% of Total
Investments at
Fair Value

First Lien Debt

$3,520,313

$3,439,360

93.8%

$3,686,118

$3,631,498

96.2%

Second Lien Debt

82,095

72,397

2.0

83,428

75,210

2.0

Other Debt Investments

8,546

7,593

0.2

11,857

10,114

0.3

Equity

62,937

56,528

1.5

57,636

54,724

1.5

Investments in Joint Venture

94,532

93,072

2.5

-

-

-

Total

$3,768,423

$3,668,950

100.0%

$3,839,039

$3,771,546

100.0%

Investment activity was as follows:

Investment Activity:

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025

New investment commitments, at par (net of syndications)

$144,889

$146,477

Investment fundings

$173,964

$163,792

Number of new investment commitments in portfolio companies

7

17

Number of portfolio companies exited or fully repaid

7

8

Total weighted average yield of investments in debt securities at amortized cost and fair value was 9.3% and 9.5%, respectively, as of March 31, 2026, unchanged compared to December 31, 2025. Floating rate debt investments as a percentage of total portfolio on a fair value basis was 99.6% as of March 31, 2026, unchanged compared to December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, certain investments in six portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, representing approximately 1.5% of total investments at amortized cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total principal debt outstanding of $2,064.0 million, including $351.0 million outstanding in the Company's BNP funding facility, $279.0 million outstanding in the Company's Truist credit facility, $425.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due February 2027, $350.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due May 2029, $350.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due May 2030 and $309.0 million outstanding in the Company's inaugural CLO that closed in September 2025.

The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $1,409.2 million of availability under its credit facilities and $96.7 million in unrestricted cash and short-term, liquid investments. Debt to equity was 1.22x and 1.20x as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

SHARE REPURCHASES

On February 26, 2026, the Board authorized the Company's new share repurchase program under which the Company can repurchase up to $100 million in the aggregate of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, exclusive of the utilization of prior programs, at prices below the net asset value per share over a 24-month period. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 940,492 shares at an average price of $15.64 per share.

JOINT VENTURE

The Company launched Capstone Lending LLC, a JV with the JV Partner with a substantially similar investment strategy as the Company. The Company and the JV Partner each agreed to contribute up to $200.0 million and $50.0 million, respectively, to the JV. Following the initial contribution in February 2026, approximately 47% of the Company's and JV Partner's respective total capital commitments were called.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

On May 5, 2026, the Board declared a regular distribution of $0.45 per share, which is payable on or around July 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

On April 23, 2026, the Company executed an amendment to the Truist Credit Facility, extending the termination date to April 2030 and the final maturity to April 2031.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will host a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 am ET to review its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session. All interested parties are invited to participate in the live earnings conference call by using the following dial-in numbers or audio webcast link available on the MSDL Investor Relations website:

To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call. An archived replay will also be available on the MSDL Investor Relations website.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. MSDL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. MSDL is externally managed by MS Capital Partners Adviser Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley. MSDL is not a subsidiary of or consolidated with Morgan Stanley. For more information about Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, please visit www.msdl.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein or on the webcast/conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or MSDL's future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in MSDL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MSDL undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $3,662,649 and $3,833,800)

$

3,565,757

$

3,766,757

Non-controlled/affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $11,242 and $5,239)

10,121

4,789

Controlled/affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $94,532 and $0)

93,072

Total investments, at fair value (cost of $3,768,423 and $3,839,039)

3,668,950

3,771,546

Cash and cash equivalents (restricted cash of $3,820 and $3,820)

80,657

81,434

Investments in unaffiliated money market fund (cost of $19,856 and $12,976)

19,856

12,976

Deferred financing costs

15,917

16,874

Interest and dividend receivable from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

28,410

26,332

Interest receivable from non-controlled/affiliated investments

142

89

Interest receivable from controlled/affiliated investments

1,165

Receivable for investments sold/repaid

4,543

455

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,163

10,390

Total assets

3,824,803

3,920,096

Liabilities

Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $10,110 and $10,545)

2,053,053

2,086,672

Payable for investment purchased

7

Payable to affiliates (Note 3)

83

91

Dividends payable

38,485

43,222

Management fees payable

9,430

9,596

Income based incentive fees payable

5,800

7,281

Interest payable

24,847

20,945

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,631

4,200

Total liabilities

2,134,336

2,172,007

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

Net assets

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value (1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding)

Common stock, par value $0.001 (500,000,000 shares authorized; 85,335,813 and 86,276,305 shares issued and outstanding)

85

86

Paid-in capital in excess of par value

1,752,913

1,767,623

Total distributable earnings (loss)

(62,531

)

(19,620

)

Total net assets

$

1,690,467

$

1,748,089

Total liabilities and net assets

$

3,824,803

$

3,920,096

Net asset value per share

$

19.81

$

20.26

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Investment Income:

From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:

Interest income

$

81,640

$

94,941

Payment-in-kind

4,051

4,188

Dividend income

932

594

Other income

1,123

1,695

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:

Interest income

100

26

Payment-in-kind

53

14

From controlled/affiliated investments:

Dividend income

1,165

Total investment income

89,064

101,458

Expenses:

Interest and other financing expenses

30,665

34,179

Management fees

9,430

9,618

Income based incentive fees

5,800

9,843

Professional fees

1,474

1,608

Directors' fees

129

129

Administrative service fees

61

60

General and other expenses

161

182

Total expenses

47,720

55,619

Management fees waiver (Note 3)

(641

)

Incentive fees waiver (Note 3)

(375

)

Net expenses

47,720

54,603

Net investment income (loss) before taxes

41,344

46,855

Excise tax expense

834

627

Net investment income (loss) after taxes

40,510

46,228

Net realized and unrealized gain (loss):

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

(13,173

)

562

Foreign currency and other transactions

2

(13

)

Net realized gain (loss)

(13,171

)

549

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation):

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

(29,707

)

(17,148

)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/affiliated investments

(672

)

42

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled/affiliated investments

(1,459

)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies

(11

)

(1

)

Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

(31,849

)

(17,107

)

Net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

(45,020

)

(16,558

)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

(4,510

)

$

29,670

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.05

)

$

0.34

Weighted average shares outstanding

85,775,149

88,413,652

Investors
Sanna Johnson, Head of Investor Relations
msdl@morganstanley.com

Media
Alyson Barnes
212-762-0514
alyson.barnes@morganstanley.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan Stanleymsnyse:msfintech investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the "Company" or "Halcones") announces that Larry Guy, Director and Co-Founder of Halcones and Damian Lopez, Co-Founder and Corporate Secretary of Halcones, have resigned from their roles, effective immediately. Mr. Lopez will be replaced as Corporate... Keep Reading...
Element79 Gold to Begin Phase One Road Construction on Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold to Begin Phase One Road Construction on Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire) Company Retains Pinion Exploration Inc. VANCOUVER, BC MAY 7, 2026 - TheNewswire Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pinion Exploration Inc. to begin phase 1 field... Keep Reading...
Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Officer Change

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Officer Change

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF,OTC:PBFFF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces that Andrew McLeod has resigned from their position as Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. McLeod for their contributions during their tenure and... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity and Graphitic Reactivated Structure at Rocas Uranium Project; Initial Drill Program Complete

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project") located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results confirming the continuity of gold mineralization in the AFZ Core from 2025 infill drilling on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

Related News

phosphate investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Phosphate Soars on Exploration Permit

gold investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

oil and gas investing

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

base metals investing

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

silver investing

Record Silver Price a Key Q1 Tailwind for Miners