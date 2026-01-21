More High-Grade Gold in Extensional Drilling Points to Growth Potential at Kamperman

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 20, 2026
Plus, diamond drilling at the cornerstone Theia deposit delivers multiple high-grade intercepts both on the eastern flank and within the main deposit
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results received from a 17-hole reverse circulation (RC) drill program for 2,954 metres completed at the Kamperman Deposit, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located ~14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
Feysville Project
- Assay results received for 17 RC holes (2,954m) drilled recently at Kamperman, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project in WA. The program tested a variety of targets designed both to increase the Mineral Resource and improve understanding of the deposit, with a specific focus on high-grade zones. Best results include:
- 14m at 6.79g/t Au from 192m including 2m at 23.8g/t Au from 193m (FRC463)
- 13m at 6.60g/t Au from 44m including 1m at 57.6g/t Au from 46m and 1m at 10.9g/t Au from 48m, 4m at 2.06g/t Au from 62m and 4m at 3.81g/t Au from 88m (FRC457)
- 21m at 3.11g/t Au from 115m including 1m at 13.4g/t Au from 132m (FRC460)
- 15m at 3.70g/t Au from 123m including 1m at 16.4g/t Au from 124m and 1m at 21.1g/t Au from 135m, 6m at 2.79g/t Au from 158m, 23m at 2.57g/t Au from 180m including 3m at 13.7g/t Au from 197m and 3m at 2.57g/t Au from 208m (FRC452)
- 14m at 2.66g/t Au from 179m (FRC461)
- 27m at 0.78g/t Au from 21m and 25m at 1.68g/t Au from 50m including 1m at 11.7g/t Au from 59m and 1m at 10.5g/t Au from 62m (FRC453)
- 6m at 4.10g/t Au from 210m including 1m at 13.4g/t Au from 212m (FRC454)
- The drill program has confirmed the presence of north-west striking high-grade gold mineralisation that is not currently included in the Kamperman Mineral Resource model, as well as confirming depth extensions to the southern lode and additional high-grade mineralisation in the footwall of the southern lode.
Mandilla Project
- A 4-hole (1,641m) DD program has been completed on the eastern flank of the Theia deposit, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project. The drill program was designed to test for a potential steeply dipping sub-parallel mineralised structure to the east of Theia. Best results include:
- 4.15m at 33.2g/t Au from 164.3m including 0.5m at 269.6g/t Au from 165m, 12.13m at 1.29g/t Au from 173.87m including 0.3m at 23.4g/t Au from 173.87m and 1.79m at 6.21g/t Au from 253.47m including 0.58m at 17.6g/t Au from 253.82m (AMRCD140)
- 0.3m at 30.7g/t Au from 336.26m (AMRCD139)
- Quartz, pyrite and visible gold1 were intersected in each of the four holes, confirming the potential for Theia to host additional mineralised structures.
- A 3-hole (775.6-m) DD program was also completed at Theia. The program was designed to target a previously intersected “230 Shear” structure. Drilling successfully intersected this distinct, narrow high-grade shear zone with best results including:
- 1.57m at 22.8g/t Au from 168.59m including 0.6m at 59.2g/t Au from 169.56m, 7.12m at 1.42g/t Au from 175.08m including 0.3m at 25.9g/t Au from 175.51m, 8.73m at 0.95g/t Au from 222.44m and 4.90m at 1.28g/t Au from 259m including 0.3m at 13.7g/t Au from 262.07m (AMRCD137)
- 2.27m at 4.94g/t Au from 161m including 0.47m at 22.8g/t Au from 161.93m and 5.33m at 1.08g/t Au from 202.85m (AMRCD138)
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “The assay results from the recent RC program at Feysville have demonstrated the excellent potential for both the overall gold grade and the deposit size at Kamperman to increase.
“The program was highly successful in achieving its aims to extend interpreted high-grade gold zones beyond the existing Mineral Resource.
“The centrally located drill-hole, FRC457, returned an outstanding intercept of 13m at 6.60g/t Au, representing a very successful extension to a north-west striking high-grade ore shoot which appears to be projecting beyond the current deposit limits.
“Drill-hole FRC463 also returned a spectacular high-grade intercept. Drilled south and well beyond the current Resource testing for a south-plunging ore zone at depth, drilling successfully intersected 14m at 6.79g/t Au from 192m, to confirm one of our deepest zones of high-grade gold mineralisation so far and providing us with a hint of the greater potential still remaining at Kamperman.
“Over the Christmas period, Astral received notice from the DMPE of the grant of our Mining Licence application over areas of Feysville. This marks an important step as we progress towards submission of the Mining Proposal and execution of a JV agreement with Mineral Mining Services for the development of the Think Big Gold Mine. This would establish an early revenue opportunity for Astral against the backdrop of record gold prices to assist with securing overall development funding for the Mandilla Gold Project.
“Meanwhile at the cornerstone Theia deposit at Mandilla, we received assay results from two diamond drill programs, with further outstanding high-grade intercepts recorded.
“The first, a 3-hole program targeting the “230 Shear”, returned results such as 1.57m at 22.7g/t Au and 2.27m at 4.94g/t Au in separate holes, confirming the presence of this discrete, narrow, high-grade shear zone which strikes through the main Theia deposit.
“Importantly the shear, intersected in all three holes, remains mineralised at depth, with the potential to delineate additional sub-parallel repeats both within and extensional to Theia.
“A second 4-hole diamond drill program tested a potential steeply dipping sub-parallel structure to the east of Theia. As an initial positive sign visible gold was logged in all four holes, with a best result including a very high-grade intersection of 4.15m at 33.2g/t Au from 164.3m in hole AMDRCD137.
“Following our successful capital raise completed in December, Astral has funds on hand to maintain an aggressive exploration focus and complete the Mandilla DFS targeting a Final Investment Decision – all while maintaining a significant component of the equity requirement for development of the Mandilla Gold Project.
“Astral has ramped up exploration activities for 2026 with three drill rigs (2 RC and 1 DD rig) currently operating on site.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AAR:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Astral Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
02 February 2025
Astral Resources
Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia
12 January
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 December 2025
Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance MandillaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Trading Halt
01 December 2025
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November 2025
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18h
Rio Silver Initiates Process to Access High-Grade Silver Surface Mineralization and Enable Underground Access at Maria Norte
Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is commencing the regulatory process required to enable physical access at its Maria Norte Project, formally engaging Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (Ministerio de Energía y Minas, MEM) through its General Directorate... Keep Reading...
18h
Pinnacle Samples up to 17.7 g/t Gold on La Estrella Vein and Extends Strike Length of La Dura Vein, Enlarging the Footprint of the Gold-Silver System at El Potrero
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 20, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that surface and underground sampling of the Estrella Vein at the high-grade El Potrero... Keep Reading...
19h
Cartier Cuts 29.6 g/t Au over 1.7 m And 13.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m and Unlocks Two New High-Grade Gold Zones in Strategic Gap Between Chimo and East Chimo Deposits at Main
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the sixth batch of results from Main Sector from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec). Strategic... Keep Reading...
20h
Prince Silver More Than Doubles Land Position at The Prince Silver Project
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked approximately 656 acresof new mineral claims directly along trend of its ongoing... Keep Reading...
21h
FORTUNE BAY MOVES INTO 2026 FOCUSED ON EXPEDITED ADVANCEMENT OF GOLDFIELDS
Exploration drilling underway and PFS-level technical programs ongoing at the Company's Saskatchewan gold project Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is entering 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear strategic focus on... Keep Reading...
22h
LAURION Provides Strategic Update for 2026: Advancing Ishkoday through Disciplined Execution
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 20, 2026 Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its strategic positioning entering 2026, following a recent strategy session of the Company's... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Astral Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00