Metal Hawk Limited

More High Grade Gold at Leinster South

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • New high grade gold assays returned from rock chips at Leinster South
  • Priority target trend extended along strike from Siberian Tiger
  • 22g/t Au rockchip sample at the new Tysons prospect, 3.5km southeast from the Siberian Tiger prospect
  • New untested gold prospects emerging from ongoing exploration
  • Aboriginal Heritage Agreement signed and clearance survey to be conducted as soon as possible

Recent rock chip sampling at Siberian Tiger identified high grade gold in quartz veining (seeASX announcement 5 August 2024). The Siberian Tiger gold discovery is located along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre. Past production from the Agnew - Lawlers deposits is > 5 million oz @ 5gt Au1.

New rock chip results show that the gold trend at Siberian Tiger extends along the entire 3.8km strike length of greenstone to the new Tysons prospect near the granite contact to the southeast. Assay results from the September field campaign include a quartz vein sample grading 22g/t gold located at Tysons, just off the eastern tip of the greenstone belt (see Figure 1). Follow up mapping and further sampling has been carried out at the prospect.

Metal Hawk’s Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “We are pleased to see more outstanding gold results from our field activities at Leinster South, which is shaping up as a potentially large mineralised system with multiple untested gold prospects. The fact that there has been so little exploration on this project is hard to fathom, considering we are located in one of the most mature and gold-endowed parts of the northeastern goldfields. Preparations

for RC drilling at Siberian Tiger are underway and a drilling contractor will be appointed once a heritage clearance survey has been completed. We will also be planning to test several other exciting gold prospects at Leinster South in 2025.”

“I would like to thank the Watarra Aboriginal Corporation and the Darlot people for enabling the timely execution of the Leinster South heritage agreement. We look forward to working with the Traditional Owners and progressing our field activities.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MHK:AU
Metal Hawk Limited
Metal Hawk Limited

Metal Hawk Limited


Metal Hawk Limited
×