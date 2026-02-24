Moody's Corporation to Present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Michael West, President of Moody's Investors Service, will speak at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The presentation will begin at approximately 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.
The live webcast and the materials used in connection with the presentation will be made available on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.
This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use the content made available for this presentation during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.
ABOUT MOODY'S
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.
