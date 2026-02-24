Moody's Corporation to Present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Michael West, President of Moody's Investors Service, will speak at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The presentation will begin at approximately 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

The live webcast and the materials used in connection with the presentation will be made available on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use the content made available for this presentation during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.

ABOUT MOODY'S

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com

Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

moody-smconyse-mcofintech-investing
MCO
The Conversation (0)
Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has reviewed historic drill logs recently obtained for 13 drill holes reported by American Yellowknife Mines from drilling conducted in 1951 at the MCO targets on the west side of O'Connor Lake. Slave Lake has noted that pegmatites and pegmatitic... Keep Reading...

Moody’s Corporation Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) reaffirmed its full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of US$9.10 to US$9.30, though the firm now expects to be toward the lower end of that range. As quoted in the press release: “We are revising Moody’s Investors Service’s full year 2020 revenue... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle