Moody's Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter 2025

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the third quarter 2025 and updated select metrics within its outlook for full year 2025.
The Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody's IR website at ir.moodys.com . In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .
�The power of the Moody's franchise was on full display this quarter, with strong top-line growth and significant operating leverage," said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's. "The investments we've made to capitalize on several deep currents are paying off enabling us to better serve our customers while giving us the financial flexibility to pursue key growth opportunities. Our results, once again, speak for themselves: significant margin expansion, strong top-line growth, and clear momentum."
Teleconference Details:
|
Date and Time
|
October 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET
|
Webcast
|
The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".
|
Dial In
|
U.S. and Canada
|
+1-888-596-4144
|
Other callers
|
+1-646-968-2525
|
Passcode
|
515 6491
|
Dial In Replay
|
A replay will be available immediately after the call on October 22, 2025 and until October 29, 2025.
|
U.S. and Canada
|
+1-800-770-2030
|
Other callers
|
+1-609-800-9909
|
Confirmation code
|
515 6491
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com .
ABOUT Moody's
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.
