Moody's Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provided its outlook for full year 2026.
The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody's IR website at ir.moodys.com . In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .
Teleconference Details:
|
Date and Time
|
February 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET
|
Duration
|
1 hour
|
Webcast
|
The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".
|
Dial In
|
U.S. and Canada
|
+1-800-715-9871
|
Other callers
|
+1-646-307-1963
|
Passcode
|
515 6491
|
Dial In Replay
|
A replay will be available immediately after the call on February 18, 2026 and until February 25, 2026.
|
U.S. and Canada
|
+1-800-770-2030
|
Other callers
|
+1-609-800-9909
|
Confirmation code
|
515 6491
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com
