Moody's Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provided its outlook for full year 2026.

The Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody's IR website at ir.moodys.com . In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Teleconference Details:

Date and Time

February 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Duration

1 hour

Webcast

The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".

Dial In

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-715-9871

Other callers

+1-646-307-1963

Passcode

515 6491

Dial In Replay

A replay will be available immediately after the call on February 18, 2026 and until February 25, 2026.

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-770-2030

Other callers

+1-609-800-9909

Confirmation code

515 6491

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com

ABOUT MOODY'S

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

