Moneta Gold Inc. is pleased to announce partial assay results from twelve drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces ...

ME:CA