Precious Metals Investing News
Moneta Gold Inc. is pleased to announce partial assay results from twelve drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces ...

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results from twelve (12) drill holes at Windjammer Central, from the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

This drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 m and a width of 300 m to the north of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Windjammer Central area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South in an area with no historical resources.

Highlights from the drilling include:

  • MGH21-244 intersected 162.65 m @ 0.64 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 30.00 m @ 0.91 g/t Au, 6.00 m @ 1.58 g/t Au, and 3.00 m @ 2.19 g/t Au
  • MGH21-263 intersected 108.00 m @ 0.70 g/t Au, including 18.00 m @ 1.55 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 6.79 g/t Au
  • MGH21-259 intersected 96.00 m @ 0.64 g/t Au, including 23.15 m @ 1.09 g/t Au, including 3.00 m @ 2.96 g/t Au
  • MGH21-237 intersected 5.00 m @ 3.01 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 14.80 g/t Au
  • MGH21-237 intersected 105.00 m @ 0.42 g/t Au, including 87.00 m @ 0.50 g/t Au
  • MGH21-263 intersected 46.00 m @ 0.44 g/t Au, including 22.00 m @ 0.53 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 1.15 g/t Au
  • MGH21-244 intersected 37.00 m @ 0.47 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 0.94 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.03 g/t Au and 2.00 m @ 2.02 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "These latest drill results have confirmed significant gold mineralization in an area not previously drill tested and beyond the current gold resources. The Windjammer Central exploration drilling program was testing for gold mineralization over a large area located within the current economic open pit at Windjammer South, north of the regional Banded Iron Formation, and the new discovery has the potential to significantly improve the economics of the open pit. We look forward to releasing the remaining outstanding drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."

The latest assay results from the Windjammer Central resource expansion drill program include assay results from twelve (12) new drill holes, for a total of 6,488.0 m. Additional results from these holes are still pending. The drill program was conducted to test a large area to the north of the Windjammer South resource, within the economic open pit in an area with little historical drilling. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 38 drill holes for 16,401 m from the drill program remain pending.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_002.jpg

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_002full.jpg

Table 1: Windjammer Central: Selected Significant Drill Results

Hole From To Length Au Gram metres
(#) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (gxm)
MGH21-237 162.00 167.00 5.00 3.01 15.1
includes 166.00 167.00 1.00 14.80 14.8
MGH21-237 231.00 262.00 31.00 0.36 11.2
includes 231.00 234.00 3.00 1.20 3.6
MGH21-237 276.00 317.00 41.00 0.25 10.3
includes 298.00 317.00 19.00 0.34 6.5
MGH21-237 335.00 337.00 2.00 2.56 5.1
MGH21-237 370.00 475.00 105.00 0.42 44.1
includes 388.00 475.00 87.00 0.50 43.5
includes 436.00 452.00 16.00 0.67 10.7
MGH21-237 702.00 723.00 21.00 0.32 6.7
includes 703.00 709.70 6.70 0.43 2.9
MGH21-242 109.00 124.00 15.00 0.42 6.3
includes 109.00 110.50 1.50 2.35 3.5
MGH21-242 136.50 161.00 24.50 0.33 8.1
MGH21-242 241.70 253.50 11.80 0.34 4.0
includes 243.00 244.00 1.00 1.36 1.4
MGH21-242 494.50 573.00 78.50 0.24 18.8
MGH21-243 302.00 306.00 4.00 1.13 4.5
includes 305.00 306.00 1.00 3.41 3.4
MGH21-243 310.00 335.00 25.00 0.29 7.3
includes 310.00 321.00 11.00 0.44 4.8
includes 318.00 319.00 1.00 1.59 1.6
MGH21-244 330.00 492.65 162.65 0.64 104.1
includes 342.00 343.00 1.00 3.75 3.8
and 383.00 413.00 30.00 0.91 27.3
includes 383.00 384.00 1.00 3.03 3.0
and 419.00 427.00 8.00 1.13 9.0
and 450.00 456.00 6.00 1.58 9.5
includes 453.00 456.00 3.00 2.19 6.6
and 476.00 489.00 13.00 0.91 11.8
includes 488.00 489.00 1.00 2.67 2.7
MGH21-244 498.00 535.00 37.00 0.47 17.4
includes 515.00 527.00 12.00 0.94 11.3
includes 515.00 517.00 2.00 2.03 4.1
and 525.00 527.00 2.00 2.02 4.0
MGH21-264 187.50 230.00 42.50 0.31 13.2
includes 192.00 216.00 24.00 0.41 9.8
includes 196.40 197.40 1.00 2.24 2.2
MGH21-247 608.00 619.50 11.50 0.32 3.7
MGH21-258 104.00 134.00 30.00 0.26 7.8
includes 105.00 122.00 17.00 0.31 5.3
MGH21-259 456.00 552.00 96.00 0.64 61.4
including 457.00 461.00 4.00 1.73 6.9
and 473.00 496.15 23.15 1.09 25.2
including 488.00 491.00 3.00 2.96 8.9
including 490.00 491.00 1.00 4.74 4.7
MGH21-259 533.00 552.00 19.00 0.36 6.8
MGH21-259 589.85 602.10 12.25 0.74 9.1
MGH21-263 174.00 220.00 46.00 0.44 20.2
includes 174.00 196.00 22.00 0.53 11.7
includes 182.00 184.00 2.00 1.15 2.3
MGH21-263 260.00 278.00 18.00 0.35 6.3
including 272.00 274.00 2.00 1.68 3.4
MGH21-263 320.00 428.00 108.00 0.70 75.6
includes 346.00 402.00 56.00 1.09 61.0
includes 356.00 374.00 18.00 1.55 27.9
includes 368.00 374.00 6.00 2.94 17.6
includes 368.00 370.00 2.00 6.79 13.6
MGH21-264 114.00 133.00 19.00 0.38 7.2
includes 122.00 129.00 7.00 0.67 4.7
includes 122.00 124.00 2.00 1.27 2.5
MGH21-266 145.00 161.00 16.00 0.40 6.4
including 154.00 156.00 2.00 1.82 3.6

 

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_003.jpg

Figure 2: Windjammer Central Drill Program: Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_003full.jpg

Discussion of Drill Results

Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins north of the Windjammer South resource in the new Windjammer Central discovery area located immediately north of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit and south of previous drilling. The drilling was testing a large area within the Windjammer economic open pit in an area not previously drill tested and not currently in any resource category. The Windjammer South deposit occurs as the largest open pit gold resource of the Tower Gold project.

Drill results from the current program at Windjammer Central confirmed the occurrence of generally shallow west dipping stacked quartz vein sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource and south of previous drilling at Windjammer Central. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 1,500 m long, 300 m wide, and down to depths of over 400 m. Additional results from the Windjammer Central and South resource expansion drilling program are pending.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_004.jpg

Figure 3: Windjammer Central Drilling- Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/111615_2db4d642748bb92d_004full.jpg

Table 3: New Drill Hole Details: Windjammer Central

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Depth
(#) (mE) (mN) (masl) (°) (°) (m)
MGH21-237 572192 5370622 334 75 -60 750.0
MGH21-242 572168 5370726 336 75 -60 705.0
MGH21-243 572396 5370682 351 75 -60 675.0
MGH21-244 571968 5370672 334 75 -60 600.0
MGH21-247 572366 5370786 346 75 -60 645.0
MGH21-251 572593 5370731 373 85 -61 501.0
MGH21-258 572559 5370836 364 84 -60 405.0
MGH21-259 571803 5370525 333 75 -60 606.0
MGH21-263 571995 5370573 334 75 -60 453.0
MGH21-264 571825 5370439 333 75 -60 501.0
MGH21-265 572689 5370835 346 80 -60 428.0
MGH21-266 572032 5370529 335 85 -60 600.0

 

Assay results for the reported holes are not complete. Additional assay results from drill holes will be released upon receipt

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold Project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO
416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations
647-456-9223

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID-19 and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111615

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Moneta Gold TSX:ME Gold Investing
ME:CA
Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold

Overview

The Timmins Gold camp in Ontario, Canada, stands as the country's most prolific gold-producing camp. With over 85 million ounces of gold production across the last 100 years, the large region continues to present investors with world-class gold and mineral discovery possibilities.

Mineral exploration companies operating gold projects in this famous gold district leverage excellent infrastructure and positioning near some of the most economic gold players in mining. However, with multiple junior developers in the region, finding the gold mining company with the best gold assets is what stands the best investments apart.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results confirming the new gold discovery at the Halfway zone from sixteen (16) drill holes, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms Good Metallurgical Gold Recoveries from Tower Gold Project

Moneta Confirms Good Metallurgical Gold Recoveries from Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the results of gold recovery test work conducted on drill core samples from the new Westaway underground and the Discovery underground gold deposits within the Tower Gold project, located 100 km east of Timmins, Ontario. The metallurgical gold recovery test work was conducted as part of the planned preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") study to be conducted on the Tower Gold project upon updating the resource estimate. Moneta recently completed a 72,500 m program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. Additional holes and assay results from this drill program remain pending.

Highlights from the metallurgical recovery test work include:

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling on the Windjammer Open Pit Gold Deposit Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization

Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling on the Windjammer Open Pit Gold Deposit Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce assay results from fourteen (14) drill holes at the Windjammer South open pit gold deposit, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 m program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 1,000 m and a width of 400 m within the Windjammer South economic open pit as extensions to the Windjammer South gold resource. Continuous gold mineralization has been confirmed over wide zones outside of the current gold resource in the southern part of the open pit. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling at Gap Connects South West Deposit with the Windjammer South Open Pit Gold Deposit

Moneta's Resource Expansion Drilling at Gap Connects South West Deposit with the Windjammer South Open Pit Gold Deposit

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce assay results from eight (8) drill holes, intended to test the resource expansion potential of the Gap Zone, located between the Windjammer South and South West gold resources within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 70,000 m program designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization in the Gap area located between the Windjammer South open pit gold resource and the South West gold resource over a distance of 700 m and a width of 350 m. Drilling has confirmed continuous gold mineralization between the current deposits and highlighted the potential to connect the Windjammer South and South West gold deposits.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Announces Appointments of Director of Sustainability and VP Corporate Development

Moneta Announces Appointments of Director of Sustainability and VP Corporate Development

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the appointments of key management team members in anticipation of the release of an expanded resource estimate, followed by a preliminary economic assessment study (PEA) for the Tower Gold Project. The acquisition of the Garrison Gold Project earlier this year transformed Moneta Gold into one of the largest gold development companies in North America with a significant resource and land holding in Timmins, Ontario - Canada's most prolific gold camp.

Ardem Keshishian - Vice President Corporate Development

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

Including 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m , 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m

i-80 Gold CORP . (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property (" Granite Creek " or " the Property ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

i-80 Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold in Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

Including 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m , 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m

i-80 Gold CORP . (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property (" Granite Creek " or " the Property ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
US$100 bills

VIDEO — Thom Calandra: Look to Precious Metals as Inflation Gets Pervasive; Battery Metals Also Key

Thom Calandra: Look to Precious and Battery Metals as Inflation Gets Pervasive youtu.be

Inflation continues to make headlines, and many investors are wondering how to focus their portfolios.

Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report is looking towards precious metals as inflation looms, and in an interview with the Investing News Network he explained why he thinks it's important to be positioned.

Although he isn't big on forecasting, Calandra said precious metals like gold should shine when inflation rises higher and becomes increasingly widespread on a global scale.

Keep reading... Show less
Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Bravada Provides Corporate Update

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") reports that all ordinary resolutions placed before the annual general meeting held on January 24, 2022 were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of Bravada and the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved. Shareholders re-elected directors Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Q.C., Michael Rowley, G. Ross McDonald, John Kerr and Nigel Bunting.

Subsequent to the annual general meeting, the directors re-appointed Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, Q.C. as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary. The Company also granted incentive stock options under its 10% rolling stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase a total of 3.0 million common shares at $0.05 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

Keep reading... Show less
Constantine Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Constantine Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year, achieving second place in the prestigious rankings from a list of over 500 companies.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×