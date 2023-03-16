Mining Part of Solution to Climate Change Crisis, Aclara Resources Exec Says
“In order for the Earth to move down the road of electrification, we are going to need minerals to achieve that. Mining has to be part of the solution,” Aclara Resources Chief Operating Officer Barry Murphy said.
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA) Chief Operating Officer Barry Murphy shared how his company is looking for every opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of operations at its rare earths project in Chile.
“The way we are approaching this is that we don't want to try and solve one problem by creating another problem," Murphy said. "So we want to be part of the electric revolution, and the whole ethos of the electric revolution is to safeguard the planet. And so if we want to be part of that, we need to be true to that ethos as well.”
Aclara Resources has developed a proprietary extraction process for rare earths in ionic clay deposits, which it developed with the University of Toronto in Canada and the University of Concepcion in Chile. The process allows it to recycle approximately 95 percent of the water used, as well as 99 percent of its main reagent.
“In order for the Earth to move down the road of electrification, we are going to need minerals to achieve that," he said. "Mining has to be part of the solution. I think that many companies are doing what they can, and certainly a lot more now than they were perhaps 10 years or 20 years ago. In our case, the advantage that we have (is) a very energy-efficient process. We don't have to deal with a large carbon footprint just by the nature of the mineral composition that we have in clay.”
Watch the full interview with Aclara Resources COO Barry Murphy above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Aclara Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Aclara Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Aclara Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
