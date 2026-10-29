Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Dates: Monday, November 16 & Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Fireside Chat: Monday, November 16, 2026 from 4:00 – 4:25 p.m. GMT
Location: London, UK

If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your respective Jefferies representative.

The live webcast can be accessed in the events section of the Minerva Neurosciences website HERE. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived on the Company's website.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is conducting a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Contacts:
Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


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