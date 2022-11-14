Life Science NewsInvesting News

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced data from preclinical studies comparing its novel prodrug of psilocin, MSP-1014, side-by-side to psilocybin across a battery of studies evaluating safety, behavioral and pharmacokinetics properties of both psilocin prodrugs. Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma, presented the findings at Neuroscience 2022 hosted by the Society of Neuroscience (SfN) in a poster titled " The Preclinical Safety, Behavioural and Pharmacokinetics Properties of MSP-1014, a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin ."

Psilocybin is a dihydrogen phosphonate prodrug of psilocin, which is thought to mediate antidepressant effects primarily by activation of 5-HT2A receptor subtype. While psilocin showed partial agonism effect at the 5-HT2A receptor, both psilocybin and MSP-1014 exhibited substantially lower EC 50 and E max values compared to psilocin, consistent with the fact that the psychedelic effects of psilocybin are mediated by its major metabolite, psilocin.

Mouse and rat pharmacokinetics studies verified that, like psilocybin, MSP-1014 is rapidly and completely metabolized to psilocin, particularly by the oral (PO) route. Behavioral evaluation of psilocybin (0-10 mg/kg) in the mouse showed that the head twitch response, which is a behavioral correlate of 5-HT 2A target engagement, was higher following subcutaneous (SC) administration of MSP-1014 compared to psilocybin at the same doses. At 3 and 10 mg/kg, both locomotor activity (LMA) and core body temperature (BT) were reduced following administration of psilocybin, but not MSP-1014, which suggests MSP-1014 may be better tolerated than psilocybin.

MSP-1014 was also evaluated in a drug discrimination assay in which rats were trained to discriminate a psilocybin cue from saline. MSP-1014 displayed complete generalization to the psilocybin cue with a similar ED 50 and duration of action (~4 hr) at equimolar doses. The safety of a single administration of MSP-1014 was compared to equimolar doses of 1, 5 and 30 mg/kg psilocybin (PO) and the safety profile of both drugs was similar with transient decreases in both LMA and BT being the primary behavioral observations. No change in clinical pathology parameters were observed for either drug and the no observable adverse effect level exceeded the doses tested.

"These data indicate that MSP-1014 is a rapidly metabolized prodrug of psilocin and is likely to exert similar efficacy to psilocybin in improving symptoms of depression in difficult to treat patient populations," said Joseph Araujo, CSO of Mindset Pharma. "Moreover, the attenuation of reduced LMA and BT compared to psilocybin in mice suggests that tolerability of MSP-1014 may be superior to psilocybin and we look forward to evaluating MSP-1014 in patients in the near future."

About Mindset Pharma Inc.
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1267
​​
Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 949-606-6585

Company Contact:
James Lanthier, CEO
Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development
Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com
Phone: 416-479-4094

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mindset Pharma Inc.MSET:CNXCNSX:MSETLife Science Investing
MSET:CNX
Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Mindset Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

5 th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit in Boston, MA on October 31 st

Neuroscience 2022 by the Society of Neuroscience in San Diego, CA on November 13 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that after extensive preclinical screening studies, a lead psychedelic drug clinical candidate, MSP-2020, and a second back-up drug candidate, MSP-2003, have been selected from its Family 2 program in collaboration with The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, to advance to IND enabling studies.

MSP-2020 and MSP-2003 are both novel and patentable compounds. They are covered under Mindset's United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent number 17/387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Mindset has received a notice of allowance from the USPTO for this application.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

Mindset Pharma Receives Scientific Advice from UK Regulator Facilitating Advancement of Phase 1 First-In-Human Clinical Trial Plan for Its Lead Clinical Candidate, MSP-1014

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company has received Scientific Advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") on a range of points to finalize its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial plan evaluating its lead psychedelic drug candidate MSP-1014 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorders (MDD) .

In a meeting with the MHRA, Mindset discussed its plans for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical development of MSP-1014, a novel and patented, second-generation psilocybin-like drug candidate within Family 1, in collaboration with a specialized psychedelic UK-based Contract Research Organization (CRO), Clerkenwell Health. The MHRA has agreed with the Company's position and confirmed that, subject to CTA review, MSP-1014 will not require additional preclinical studies at this time. The MHRA has also provided specific valuable guidance on potential clinical trial design regarding dosing, patient selection criteria, and safety endpoints.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Files National Patents Protecting Family 1 Application in 16 Different Countries

Mindset Pharma Files National Patents Protecting Family 1 Application in 16 Different Countries

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced the filing of 16 different national applications for the protection of one of four of the Company's key Families of novel, next-generation psychedelics with differentiated characteristics.

Included within these applications are several drug candidates that the Company classifies as belonging to "Family 1", which are described as second-generation psilocybin analogs, with potential improvements in effect size, safety, safety, and manufacturing compared to psilocin and psilocybin. Mindset's Family 1 scaffold includes the first elected Mindset clinical candidate, MSP-1014, which is the Company's most advanced drug candidate, a psilocybin-like chemical entity that has the potential to be a best-in class psychedelic treatment, and more effective alternative. MSP-1014 has demonstrated improved efficacy, with reduced potential side effects, and safety profile compared to the first-generation drug candidate, psilocybin, in preclinical studies. Mindset filed national applications in 16 different countries altogether, including the principal South East Asian markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Further Expands its IP Portfolio with Three Additional Non-Tryptamine Families of Next-Generation Psychedelic Compounds

Mindset Pharma Further Expands its IP Portfolio with Three Additional Non-Tryptamine Families of Next-Generation Psychedelic Compounds

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that through its discovery work, it has identified three additional families of highly novel, non-tryptamine, next-generation psychedelic compounds.

Mindset's ambition since its formation has been to lead the medical psychedelic space in drug discovery by pushing the boundaries of known psychedelic drugs to create the broadest portfolio of varied and differentiated drug candidates. While much of the industry focus has been on classic psychedelic drugs, Mindset has purposefully expanded its discovery efforts beyond the tryptamine drug class (i.e. psilocybin and DMT) into new, innovative chemical structures in order to develop superior neuropsychiatric medications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals

Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals

Strain development program aims to accelerate efforts to create sustainable chemicals

Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of sustainable specialty ingredients, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-product research and development collaboration designed to optimize and scale production of sustainable specialty ingredients that can replace toxic petrochemistry, reclaim local manufacturing, and advance industrial bio-innovation.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GreenLight Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

GreenLight Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

  • Working toward clinical trial initiation for COVID vaccine candidate in 2023
  • Shingles vaccine candidate selection planned for 2023 in partnership with Serum Institute of India
  • Calantha™, Colorado potato beetle solution, commercial launch planned for 2023, subject to regulatory approval
  • Honeybee solution EPA submission planned for 2023
  • Strategic realignment focused on near-term value drivers.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (Nasdaq:GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to bring effective and safe solutions to make food clean and affordable for everyone and dedicated to developing health solutions for every person on our planet, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We continue to make progress against our key goals, which include obtaining proof-of-concept for our mRNA platform in human health and progressing late-stage plant health programs toward commercialization. This quarter we carried out a strategic realignment to better optimize our R&D efforts and prioritize our nearer-term value drivers. These efficiencies, combined with our August financing, will help us navigate today's challenging market conditions," said Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight. "In 2023, pending EPA approval, we anticipate bringing Calantha™, the first-ever foliar-applied RNA solution for crop protection, to market and submitting a regulatory application for our honeybee solution. In addition, we are pursuing potential opportunities to enable us to initiate clinical trials for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuing to work with Serum Institute of India (SII) on identifying and developing a shingles vaccine candidate."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ambrx Announces NovoCodex's Dosing of First Patient with ARX305, Ambrx's Investigational Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD70

Ambrx Announces NovoCodex's Dosing of First Patient with ARX305, Ambrx's Investigational Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD70

- ARX305 is being evaluated by Ambrx's partner, NovoCodex, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in various advanced tumors -

- First patient dosing triggers milestone payment to Ambrx -

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening Method to Discover Novel CAR-T Designs for Solid Tumors

Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening Method to Discover Novel CAR-T Designs for Solid Tumors

Poster presentation at SITC 2022 highlights high throughput methods for discovery of novel CAR designs with improved persistence

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that it will be presenting a poster on November 11 at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The poster highlights Foundry-enabled methods for large-scale, combinatorial library design and screening of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) domains for improved persistence. The ability to screen hundreds of thousands of CAR designs in primary human T cells can enable discovery of variants with desired characteristics. This capability has the potential to discover CAR-T therapies that are effective against solid tumors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GreenLight Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

GreenLight Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to deliver on the potential of RNA to address some of the world's toughest problems in human health and agriculture, today announced that Dr. Andrey Zarur, CEO, and Susan Keefe, CFO will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – GreenLight to participate virtually

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clene Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

Clene Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

  • Secondary survival endpoint for the CNM-Au8 ® 30 mg dose investigated in the Healey ALS Platform Trial demonstrated a >90% reduction in the risk of death or death equivalent (permanently assisted ventilation) and risk of death alone at 24 weeks . This survival benefit was consistent with prior results reported from the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS trial long term open-label extension.
  • Topline results from the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS clinical trial of CNM-Au8 ® met the primary and secondary endpoints of Low Contrast Letter Acuity (LCLA) and global neurological improvement measured by the modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC) compared to placebo over 48 weeks in the modified intent to treat (mITT) population .
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $16.2 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Closed a registered direct offering of $10.8 million with certain existing stockholders, including existing stockholders affiliated with Clene's board of directors, for the purchase and sale of 10,723,926 shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price per share of $1.01, priced at-the-market based on the October 28, 2022, closing stock price, in a registered direct offering.
  • Executed a Commitment Letter with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to borrow $5.0 million.

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today reported its third quarter 2022 financial results and recent operating highlights.

"Clene was pleased to report the significant survival benefit in people living with ALS in the Healey ALS Platform Trial at six months with the CNM-Au8 ® 30 mg dose. To our knowledge, this is the only study to show a survival benefit at 6-months in ALS," said Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene. "Subsequent to the Healey data read-out, we have been able to secure sufficient capital to further strengthen our balance sheet, extend our financial runway, and support the regulatory path to potential marketing authorization. We remain in active discussions with potential strategic partners regarding CNM-Au8. We are also looking forward to the further results from the full Healey data set, including biomarker data and exploratory endpoints, during the coming months."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×