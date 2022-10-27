Life Science NewsInvesting News

5 th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit in Boston, MA on October 31 st

Neuroscience 2022 by the Society of Neuroscience in San Diego, CA on November 13 th

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced upcoming poster presentations related to its second-generation psilocybin-like lead drug candidate, MSP-1014 at two upcoming scientific conferences.

The poster presentations compare a novel prodrug of psilocin, MSP-1014, to psilocybin in preclinical studies evaluating safety, behavioral and pharmacokinetics properties of both psilocin prodrugs. In addition, collaborative work will be presented on benchmarking psilocybin in various animal models.

5 th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit
Location: Boston, MA
Titles: "The Preclinical Safety, Behavioral and Pharmacokinetics Properties of a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin, MSP-1014"; "Evaluation of the Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) Properties of Psilocybin in Rodents"; and "Differential Effects of Psilocybin Across Two Pre-Clinical Assays in the Rat."
Date/Time: Monday, October 31, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. ET
Presenter: Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma

Neuroscience 2022 by the Society of Neuroscience
Location: San Diego, CA
Title: "The Preclinical Safety, Behavioural and Pharmacokinetics Properties of MSP-1014, a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin"
Date/Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PT
Presenter: Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma

About Mindset Pharma Inc.
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com .

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1267
​​
Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: MindSet@kcsa.com
Phone: 949-606-6585

Company Contact:
James Lanthier, CEO
Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development
Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com
Phone: 416-479-4094

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


