Millennium Silver Engages Robison Engineering for Water Infrastructure Development at Silver Peak

Millennium Silver Engages Robison Engineering for Water Infrastructure Development at Silver Peak

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced water infrastructure and permitting initiatives at the Silver Peak silver-gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada (see news release dated May 4, 2026).

The Company has engaged Robison Engineering Company, Inc. ("Robison Engineering"), a Nevada-based engineering firm headquartered in Sparks, Nevada, to design and oversee the installation of a water capture system at the Nivloc area of the Silver Peak project. The system will utilize the Company's existing water rights to supply water in support of the planned 2026 resource expansion drilling program.

The scope of work includes:

  • Topographic survey and inspection of the proposed work area;
  • Engineering design of a water capture system for the development of an existing shallow water source;
  • Installation of a water capture system to provide water from existing rights owned by the Company to support exploration drilling.

Work is expected to commence shortly, with major deliverables anticipated within approximately six to eight weeks of start, subject to site conditions and contractor availability.

Robert Drago, President and CEO of Millennium Silver, commented: "Engaging Robison Engineering marks an important step forward in preparing the Silver Peak project for our 2026 drill campaign. Securing a reliable on-site water supply through our existing water rights is essential infrastructure that will support efficient and responsible exploration as we work to expand the known resource along the Nivloc Structure."

About Millennium Silver Corp.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and development of high-grade silver and gold deposits in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Silver Peak project. Common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MSC."

For further information, please contact:

Robert Drago
President & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@millenniumsilver.ca

CONTACT: Darren Timmer, Director 
Telephone: (604) 527-8146
E-mail: info@millenniumsilver.ca

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or at www.millennium-silver.ca.

* * * * * * *

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308297

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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