Miivo Holdings (TSXV:MIVO)

Miivo Holdings: Delivering Real-time Financial and Operational Intelligence to Small and Midsized Enterprises

Miivo Holdings (TSXV:MIVO,OTCQB:MIVOF) is redefining how small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) operate by building an AI-powered operating system designed to drive business success. With a mission to improve outcomes for this critical segment, Miivo equips business owners with real-time financial and operational intelligence, enabling smarter, faster decision-making in an increasingly complex environment.

At the core of its platform is the ability to unify fragmented business data into a single, centralized system. By transforming disconnected information into clear, actionable insights, Miivo provides SMEs with enhanced visibility into performance, helping them optimize operations, identify growth opportunities and navigate challenges with confidence.

A laptop displaying Miivo website on a table, surrounded by text bubbles with business insights

Supported by strong macro trends, including rapid AI adoption and the expansion of the global SaaS market, Miivo's positioning for scale is further strengthened by strategic corporate development, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tandem Partners, a specialist advisory and operational management firm instrumental in the development of Miivo's flagship AI CFO solution. This acquisition is expected to consolidate operational leadership, enhance internal capacity, and create operational synergies, accelerating Miivo's compelling growth opportunity as businesses increasingly seek intelligent, automated solutions.

Company Highlights

  • AI-Powered Intelligence for SMEs: Delivers real-time financial, operational, and customer insights through a unified, data-driven platform.
  • Targeting a Large, Underserved Market: SMEs represent the backbone of the global economy yet lack access to affordable, advanced analytics and advisory tools.
  • Scalable SaaS + Services Model: Dual offering of self-service SaaS and managed services supports recurring revenue, strong retention, and high lifetime value.
  • Single Source of Truth Across Systems: Integrates ERP, CRM, POS, accounting, and customer data into one actionable dashboard.
  • Execution-Driven Platform: Moves beyond insights by enabling automation, AI agents, and workflow execution to drive measurable business outcomes.
  • Enterprise-Grade Data Security: SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, enabling secure integrations with leading platforms and enterprise-level standards.
  • Defined Growth Strategy: Focused North American expansion supported by recent financing, growing adoption, and scalable distribution channels.

This Miivo Holdings profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

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