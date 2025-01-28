Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Download the PDF here.

Australian Projects - Warrego East, Manindi, Drill Updates

Australian Projects - Warrego East, Manindi, Drill Updates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Australian Projects - Warrego East, Manindi, Drill Updates

Download the PDF here.

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces 225-metre Lithium Brine Interval at the 14th Exploration Well on the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the fourteenth exploration well at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Sixteen representative 2.5 or 3 m brine samples collected over a 225-metre interval of RW-DDH-14 ranged from 277 to 379 mgl lithium.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale Lithium Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB, 1XQ-FRA) has started a 5,000-metre drill program on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty property in the Eeyou-Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and within a 1-kilometer area of influence around the claim's external boundaries as well as a $100,000 per year advance royalty starting at the fifth year of the agreement.

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the final in-province preparations for the Company's maiden drill programs at the Double Mer Uranium and Radar Ti-V projects in Labrador, Canada.

Final Preparations at Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada:

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

