Medtronic Recognized for Disability Inclusion in U.S., U.K.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

HMW Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Medtronic Recognized for Disability Inclusion in U.S., U.K.

For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities

For the seventh consecutive year in the U.S., and for the first time in the U.K., Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today's recognition - along with ranking among DiversityInc's 2024 Top Companies for People with Disabilities - validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

The company's unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) means zero barriers to opportunity within Medtronic and a culture where all employees belong, are respected, and feel valued for who they are and the life experiences they contribute. Anchored in our Mission, we continue to drive ID&E forward both to enhance the well-being of Medtronic employees and to accelerate innovation that brings our lifesaving technologies to more people in more places around the world.

Learn more about Medtronic's commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) in our latest ID&E Annual Report.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Help Advance Myeloid Cancer Clinical Research and Treatment Utilizing Next Generation Sequencing Technology

myeloMATCH Precision Medicine Clinical Trial Leverages Next-Day Genomic Testing to Quickly Match Patients with Appropriate Trials Across North America

To help accelerate research into new treatments for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, is partnering with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) part of the National Institutes of Health on the myeloMATCH (Molecular Analysis for Therapy Choice) precision medicine umbrella trial. By testing patients' bone marrow and blood for certain genetic biomarkers using Thermo Fisher's next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, clinical sites can more quickly match patients with an appropriate clinical trial that tests a treatment designed to target specific mutations present in the samples.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (" Knight " or the " Company "),  a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").  Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 5,312,846 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 53,128,463 common shares, as of June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, there were a total of 101,327,297 common shares issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence on July 15, 2024 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and July 14, 2025.  The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 16,855 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 67,421 common shares, for the last six calendar months).  The common shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. The Company had previously sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 5,999,524 common shares under an NCIB and the Company has, in the twelve months preceding this announcement, purchased such 5,999,524 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $4.87.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of Olink, Announces Commencement of Subsequent Offering Period

Subsequent Offering Period Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 p.m., New York Time, on July 16, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions. The transaction values Olink at approximately $3.1 billion, net of $96 million of acquired cash. Olink will become part of Thermo Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions segment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Olink Announces Receipt of CMA Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by Thermo Fisher

Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") has unconditionally approved the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") by Orion Acquisition AB (the "Buyer"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher" or "Parent"), for all outstanding Common Shares and American Depositary Shares (together, the "Shares") of Olink for $26.00 per Share.

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 17, 2023, by and between Thermo Fisher and Olink. As a result of the CMA approval, Olink and Thermo Fisher expect to complete the Offer promptly following the expiration of the Offer at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 9, 2024 ("Expiration Time").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 023107. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Resource Investing

$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

×