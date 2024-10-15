Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Bike Donation Brightens School Year

Medtronic employees surprised 200 students in Columbia Heights with new bikes. Hundreds of Medtronic volunteers built the bikes, which were later donated to the students along with bike locks, and helmets. This effort is one of many that continue the legacy of Medtronic's founder, Earl Bakken, who grew up in Columbia Heights and inspired employees to contribute to their communities and create lasting change

Learn more about how employees' commitment to giving back makes an impact across communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Approval of Minjuvi® in Mexico

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Mexican affiliate, Grupo Biotoscana de Especialidad S.A. de C.V. has obtained regulatory approval by COFEPRIS, the Mexican health regulatory agency, for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presenting an aggressive clinical profile. While a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will develop refractory disease or relapse following an initial response, and these individuals are often ineligible for ASCT. Such patients face a very poor prognosis, emphasizing the need for treatment options to improve their outcomes 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Control Bionics

Significant Increase in Revenue from Faster NDIS Approvals and Launch of New Leasing Programs

Control Bionics Limited (ASX: CBL) is pleased to report a significant improvement in NDIS approvals alongside the successful launch of our long-term leasing program for the Trilogy system.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 296868. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials." A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New clinical data demonstrate excellent lesion durability with PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System in real-world setting as approvals and adoption expand globally

  • APHRS: New data confirm robust long-term durability and highly efficient procedure performed without fluoroscopy
  • Successful launch in Japan follows recent reimbursement approval
  • Approvals across APAC including China and Australia broaden reach for patients

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the presentation of clinical study results demonstrating a high rate of durable lesion formation for the PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System in treating atrial fibrillation (Afib). Invasive remapping conducted approximately two months post-ablation with the PulseSelect PFA System demonstrated durable isolation in 98% of pulmonary veins (PV) and 96% of patients had all veins isolated.

Results were presented as a late breaking clinical trial at the Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) meeting in Sydney, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. places No. 397 on The Globe and Mail's sixth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 397 on the 2024 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Knight earned its spot with three-year growth of 64%.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic expands AiBLE spine surgery ecosystem with new technologies and Siemens Healthineers partnership

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced today at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 39 th Annual Meeting in Chicago the commercial launch of several software, hardware, and imaging innovations. These enhancements are designed to advance AiBLE™, the Medtronic smart ecosystem of innovative navigation, robotics, data and AI, imaging, software and implants that enable more predictable outcomes in spine and cranial procedures. In line with its commitment to increasing the quality of care for patients with spinal conditions, Medtronic also announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to explore opportunities to further expand access to advanced pre- and post-operative imaging technologies for spine care.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×