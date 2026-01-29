Mayfair Gold Begins NYSE American Trading, Fast Tracks Fenn-Gib Project

Mayfair Gold (TSXV:MFG,NYSEAMERICAN:MINE) reached a significant milestone by officially commencing trading on the NYSE American under the ticker "MINE." This strategic move from the OTCQX aims to broaden the company's US shareholder base as it fast tracks its flagship property, the Fenn-Gib gold project in Ontario.

The uplisting follows the release of a robust prefeasibility study for the Fenn-Gib gold project. CEO Nicholas Campbell highlighted a disciplined development strategy that utilizes a high-grade open pit to start. This targeted approach yields exceptional economics, including a rapid payback of less than two years at current spot gold prices and strong cashflow.

Mayfair Gold is leveraging Ontario’s "One Project, One Process" process to expedite permitting. By focusing on a development scale that avoids federal impact assessments, the company expects to be fully permitted within the next six months.

Watch the full interview with Mayfair Gold above.