Precious Metals Investing News
Marvel Discovery Corp. ; is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim RayaniDear Shareholders,Marvel Discovery has had a very successful 2021 and is readying itself for a very busy 2022. We are well positioned for success as we embark on a very busy exploration year ahead of us. In keeping with Marvel's many successes during the last year I ...

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders,

Marvel Discovery has had a very successful 2021 and is readying itself for a very busy 2022. We are well positioned for success as we embark on a very busy exploration year ahead of us. In keeping with Marvel's many successes during the last year I wanted to outline our 2021 achievements. My commitment remains the same to our Company since I first day I signed on as Chief Executive Officer. My focus is and always has been on creating shareholder value and I have presented our stakeholders a rare blend of opportunities to participate in more than one metal or commodity. I'm thrilled with the progress we have made in such a short period of time, and we look forward to continuing that success into 2022.

At Marvel, we pride ourselves on thinking outside the box. We understand the competitive market out there for properties of strong merit for success, we have a clear and defined business model. We are positioning Marvel to serve as an incubator of projects and securing teams with a proven success methodology.

On February 4th, 2021, the Company completed a management reorganization and rebranding from International Montoro to Marvel Discovery Corp. We have completed our first spin out on our nickel-copper-PGE project, the Serpent River Pecors which has rewarded shareholders with a healthy share dividend. The Company has further announced it has entered the Uranium space at Key Lake, Saskatchewan within one of the highest-grade Uranium producing regions in the world, the Athabasca Basin. The Company is waiting on final TSX.V approval to move forward.

Newfoundland remains a hotspot for exploration and new discoveries. Geological and structural understanding of the Central Newfoundland gold belt has leapt forward 10-fold compared to 20 years ago. Imagine starting to explore the Abitibi Subprovince from Timmins to Val d'Or 100 years ago before it produced 250 million ounces of gold and 400,000,000 million tonnes of base metal ore. The Central Newfoundland gold belt is as large as the Abitibi, and has although not the same age, has a similar structural birth as the Abitibi.

In late 2020 Marvel acquired its first claims in Central Newfoundland called the Slip and Victoria Lake projects. This set-in motion a chain of events that have led us to where we are today as one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland contiguous to projects with defined resources.

At Hope Brook in Central Newfoundland, our ground is directly tied on to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman, and Matador Resources deposits, these companies trade at a significant market capitalization compared to Marvel. At Victoria Lake, we have expanded our holdings to over 10,000 hectares tying on to Marathon Golds deposit which is northern Atlantic's largest gold resource of 4 million ounces.

Below is a recap of significant land acquisitions Marvel has made in the Central Newfoundland gold belt.

Newfoundland Acquisitions

The Slip Project 149 Claims 3,725 Hectares

The Slip Project lies within the Exploits subzone and contains historic sampling of up to 44.5 g/t on surface. The property lies 17.5km northwest of New Found Golds Queensway Project and discovery. The project lies on the Dog Bay line and displays similar gold mineralization characteristics of the area.

Victoria Lake Gold-Silver 403 Claims 11,000 Hectares

The Victoria Lake Gold-Silver Project is located 18kms west of Marathon Golds Valentine Lake which hosts 4 million ounces of gold. Preliminary work on Marvel's ground has identified several veins ranging from 15.5 to 24.9 g/t Au and 18.6 to 139.9 g/ silver. This property was later expanded by an additional 53 claims adding 1,350 hectares to its size. The newly acquired claims contain the highest regional gold-in-till sample in the Newfoundland Geoscience Atlas reporting 785 ppb Au. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from vein No. 3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 grams per tonne gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibits similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors.

Gander South 420 Claims 10,250 Hectares

The Gander South claims are located 45km south of Gander proximal to the Exploits subzone and the Gander Zone - 10km east of New Founds Queensway project.

Gander East 274 Claims 6,850 Hectares

The Gander East project is contiguous to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project, which lies along the highly prospective northeast-trending Dog Bay/Appleton/Grub Line fault system. The Queensway gold project is currently undergoing a 200,000-meter drill program by New Found Gold, with recent drill results of 146.2 grams per tonne gold over 25.6 meters (see press release dated May 21, 2021).

Golden Brook 763 Claims 19,075 Hectares

The Golden Brook property lies contiguous to First Mining, Sokoman Minerals and Benton joint venture in the Hope Brook gold camp. The Hope Brook gold mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, produced 752,163 ounces of gold. Exploration and resource definition by Coastal Gold Corp., which was acquired by First Mining in 2015, has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 g/t Au for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories. The project has since been optioned to Big Ridge Exploration.

Gander North 478 Claims 11,875 Hectares

The Gander North property is contiguous to Sassy Resources. Northeast-trending structural lineaments first recognized by Sassy Resources to the immediate southeast are interpreted to continue onto the property. An interpretation of the regional magnetics shows north-northeast-trending, ophiolite-bearing thrust faults are crosscut by a series of brittle northeast-trending fault fractures, which indicate a regional setting similar to that to the highly prospective eastern Exploits subzone. Gold mineralization models along the Exploits subzone are based on analogous structural settings to those at Fosterville in Victoria, Australia.

Baie Verte Brompton Line 857 Claims 21,425 Hectares

The BVBL claim group is located along the Baie Verte Brompton line (BVBL) in the Central Newfoundland gold belt. Currently, all of Newfoundland's gold production comes from Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse and Rambler mining operations on the Baie Verte Peninsula. These two producing mines, along with past producers, such as the Terra Nova mine, and deposits of the Rambler mining camp, are in close proximity to the Baie Verte Brompton Line. There are greater than 100 gold prospects and zones, many of which are orogenic style, related to major splays and related second-order structures linked to the BVBL. Marvel has acquired ground over a 70-kilometer corridor along the BVBL.

Sandy Pond Project 515 Claims 12,875 Hectares

The Sandy Pond claims are hosted within the Notre Dame Subzone (of the Dunnage Zone) and strategically located lying between the Red Indian Line and the BVBL. Claims area is characterized by regional northwest trending major faults. Historical work included stream sediment geochemical surveys has yielded results of 11,092 ppb and 9,012 pbb which were never followed up on.

Cape Ray North Project 264 Claims 6,600 Hectares

At Cape Ray, high resolution magnetic surveys have been completed and awaiting the final survey results from the contractor with preliminary results showing numerous folds, major faults and tertiary shear zones which are considered extremely favourable for gold mineralization.

Quebec Project

Duhamel, Nickel Copper Cobalt Titanium

The Property is located 350 kilometers north of Quebec City, Que. The Company completed the heliborne survey May 2021, by Prospect Air of Gatineau, Que., over the entire 2,300-hectare land position consisting of 342-line kilometers at 100-meter spacings.

The Duhamel property currently contains seven occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13-kilometer-long mineralized rock corridor. Drill intercept highlights include 1.27 per cent Ni, 0.33 per cent Cu and 0.12 per cent Co over three meters by Virginia gold mines in 2000 that contained massive sulphides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than 30 Ni-Cu (Co) and four Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirm this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive iron-titanium oxides), the result assaying 0.28 per cent V2O5 associated with 20.8 per cent TiO2 and 0.13 per cent Cr203.

Ontario Projects

Blackfly Project, Ontario

On August 8, 2021, the Company completed 9 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,116.25 meters at its Blackfly gold property. The project is directly tied onto Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef deposit which boasts 5.6 million ounces of gold in all resource categories. Drilling at Blackfly was deemed successful with visible gold noted in BF21-15. This hole targeted a newly discovered zone (Mosquito zone) 100 meters southwest of the main Blackfly zone.

Highlights from the drilling program include:

  • Black Fly Northeast zone:
    • Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.6 grams per tonne gold over 0.5 meter from 39.2 to 39.7m and, together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast zone by 130m to the northeast.
  • Black Fly Main zone:
    • Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3m from 14.3 to 27.7m.
    • Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.7m from 7.3 to 15.0m.

Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.2 m grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1.0m.

  • Mosquito zone:
    • Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.3m from 7.7 to 8.0m, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.5 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this hole (see press release dated Aug. 3, 2021) at 7.7 to 8.0m downhole.
  • Deer Fly zone:
    • Drill hole BF21-17 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.10 g/t gold over 2m from 40.0 to 42.0m.
  • Black Fly Northwest zone:
    • Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 0.93 g/t gold over 6.7m from 105.7 to 112.4m, including 1.42 g/t gold over 4.0m from 108.4 to 112.4m.

East Bull Project

On May 4,2021 the Company acquired a 100% interest in ground along the East Bull Lake Intrusive. The claim group consists of 15 mining claims totalling 5,352 hectares and is contiguous to Grid Metals Corp. and Canadian Palladium East Bull Lake palladium projects east of Elliot Lake, Ont.

The East Bull Lake Intrusive (EBLI) is prolific in hosting PGE mineralization. Easy of Sudbury, ON the EBLI is host to the New Age Metals River Valley deposit hosting measured and indicated resources of 99 million tonnes of 0.9 g/t Pd_Eq and an additional inferred resource of 53 million tonnes grading 0.63 g/t Pd_Eq. West of Sudbury, the EBLI hosts the drilling efforts by Grid Metals Corp., which announced 77 meters grading 0.81 g/t Pd_Eq from drilling efforts. (Grid Metals press release dated April 9, 2021). Further adding to the palladium endowment of the EBLI is Canadian Palladiums project, which hosts a 43-101 compliant resource of 11.1 million tonnes grading 1.46 g/t Pd_Eq.

Serpent River Pecors Ni, PGE's

(Power-One Resources Corp.) Spinout Transaction

April 29, 2021, the Company announced approval of the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving Power-One Resources Corp. had been completed. The arrangement was approved by resolution at a special meeting of shareholders held on April 23, 2021. The company obtained a final order approving the arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on April 28, 2021, and the arrangement became effective on May 13, 2021. Pursuant to the arrangement, holders of Marvel shares as of the close of business on May 7, 2021, received one common share in the capital of Power-One for every five common shares held in the company. Power-One has also issued five million Power-One shares to Marvel pursuant to the arrangement. Marvel now holds 5,000,000 shares of Power-One Resources Corp representing approximately 26%.

November 11, 2022

Marvel Acquires Option to Purchase Uranium Property-Key Lake, Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan.

Marvel Discovery Corp. has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement with District 1 Exploration Corp. pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated Oct. 30, 2018, as amended Nov. 23, 2020, whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Highway North property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan. The Company is finalizing its conditions subject to TSX Venture policies and will be updating shareholders shortly.

In Closing

The Company is looking forward to a robust exploration season in 2022., Marvel continues its pursuit of thinking outside of the box to create shareholder value. The Company has put together an impressive portfolio in Central Newfoundland and is looking forward to finalizing exploration permits to start our inaugural drilling efforts. The recent acquisitions in Newfoundland which is witnessing the largest exploration boom and discoveries is a testament to Marvel recognizing where opportunities for success are the highest. Marvel will be also continuing to build upon the recent 2021 success at our Blackfly project. The Company continues to reward shareholders with opportunities utilizing our shareholder base. Power-One is a testament to the commitment to our stakeholders. We believe that Marvel presents incredible upside potential in 2022 when currently valued at such a low market capitalization as compared with some of our peers in the same jurisdictions. We thank all our current shareholders for their continued support and look forward to rewarding them with success.

Wishing you the best for 2022.

Cordially, Karim Rayani

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682957/Marvels-Chief-Executive-Officer-Issues-Corporate-Update-Letter

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery TSXV:MARV Gold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery

Overview

Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries associated with mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earths demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.

Diversification across world-class mining countries like Canada presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio presents the best of all worlds.

One such company is Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.

The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, which many are seeing an exciting revitalization of.

Its outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, its Blackfly and Camping Lake properties in Ontario and Slip and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland pose exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.

Marvel Discovery’s flagship Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).

The Slip gold project is 10km west of New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, which is “the largest ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.” Recent drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicate that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.

The Victoria Lake gold project in Newfoundland is also another one to highlight from Marvel Discovery’s portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated that it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 km away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.

Future plans for the company include the continued development of its flagship Blackfly and secondary Slip gold project. In May 2021, Marvel Discovery received its work permit issued by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for Blackfly and its 2021 exploration program is ongoing. First results have been reported, with 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.

The company also acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area where it staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture. The new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray, Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook, First Mining) in southern Newfoundland.

Marvel Discovery’s six rare earth, nickel and uranium projects span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Serpent River, Wicheeda North, Duhamel, Uranium City and Ungava & Overtime properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

 

Marvel Discovery’s Company Highlights

  • Marvel Discovery is an emerging Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes ten highly prospective properties covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.
  • Its six rare earth metal, nickel and uranium portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
  • Marvel Discovery holds four highly prospective gold properties, including the flagship Blackfly property in Ontario and the secondary Slip gold project in Newfoundland. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.
  • The flagship Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
  • 40 of the 78 samples from the exploration program at Blackfly returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.
  • Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.

Marvel Discovery’s Key Projects

Blackfly Gold Property

The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 grams/tonne gold containing 4.5 million ounces of gold

Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.9g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.6 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length.

The next step for the Blackfly gold project is to validate the 2012 drilling results through exploration. The first batch of 78 assay results from Blackfly were released in June 2021, and 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold.

The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions.

Slip Gold Project

The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares in the mining-friendly and resource-rich province of Newfoundland, Canada. The property leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp. Likewise, Slip Gold boasts similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project and is tied to Marathon Gold, which is the northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit hovering 4.6 million ounces.

The project hosts gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins, historically sampling up to 44.5g/t gold at surface level. Additionally, Slip lies along a major regional structural thrust feature known as the Dog Bay Line and displays characteristics and gold values aligned with possible orogenic epizonal-type deposits. This unique geological profile warrants further exploration and development of the tremendous land package.

Marvel plans to begin exploration immediately and conduct the first phase of prospecting along the gold-bearing trends. The company plans to initiate soil and rock geochemistry and structural mapping to narrow down prospective grids for airborne magnetic and TDEM geophysical surveys and later drill targeting with the data collected.

Serpent River Project

The Serpent River project is located in Elliot Lake, Ontario and hosts a 20 million tonne uranium historical resource. This geological profile is consistent with high levels of chromium and nickel as well. With established mining companies nearby, the company is hopeful Serpent River will demonstrate similar high-quality mineralization and development opportunities.

Marvel has spent upwards of CAD$300,000 in VTEM surveying across the property’s six-kilometer-long and three-kilometer-wide anomaly. This unique Pecor anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that has never been drilled at depth.

Wicheeda North Project

The Wicheeda North project is a rare earth elements property that spans 1,444 hectares of claims in the Cariboo mining division, British Columbia. The claim block adjoins the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project hosts an indicated 4.9 million tonne rare earth deposit in Prince George, British Columbia.

Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4 square kilometer area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.

Marvel Discovery’s Management Team

Karim Rayani — CEO & Director

For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.

Geoff Balderson — CFO

Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

Gary Musil — Chairman of the Board & Director

Gary Musil has more than 30 years of management and financial consulting experience and has served as an officer and director on numerous public companies since 1988. This experience has resulted in overseeing the financial aspects and expenditures on exploration projects in Peru, Chile, Eastern Europe, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick (Canada). Prior, he was employed for 15 years with Dickenson Mines Ltd. and Kam-Kotia Mines Ltd. as a controller for the producing silver-lead-zinc mine in the interior of British Columbia, Canada.

Mark Luchinski — Director

Mark Luchinski holds degrees in Biochemistry & Microbiology from the University of Victoria and an Associates degree in Chemistry from Camosun College in British Columbia. Luchinski is an experienced board member, having served as an officer and director of many TSX Venture listed issuers. He is well versed in corporate governance, compliance and the administration of publicly traded companies.

Fraser Rieche — Director

Fraser Rieche has a BA in Economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance, having worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America along with energy projects, oil and gas projects, fisheries projects and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt: O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its first tranche of the non-brokered private placement dated November 24th,2021. The first tranche consists of aggregate gross proceeds of $908,080.05

The Company has issued 5,385,385 Flow-Through units at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consisting of one Flow-Through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Increases Private Placement to $1,000,000

Marvel Increases Private Placement to $1,000,000

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to shareholder demand it has increased the private placement offering previously announced November 24th, 2021. The Company will now be raising up to $1,000,000 by issuing Flow and Non-Flow Through units

Flow-Through units will be issued at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consisting of one Flow-Through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Announces $750,000 Private Placement

Marvel Announces $750,000 Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise proceeds of $750,000 by issuing both Flow Through and Non-Flow Through units

Up to 4,615,385 Flow-Through units will be issued at a price of $0.13 per unit. Each unit consisting of one Flow-Through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the acceptance date.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel Acquires Option to Purchase Uranium Property - Key Lake, Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Marvel Acquires Option to Purchase Uranium Property - Key Lake, Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement the ("Assignment Agreement") with District 1 Exploration Corp. ("District 1") pursuant to which District 1 has assigned all of its rights and obligations with respect to a property option agreement dated October 30, 2018, as amended November 23, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") whereby District 1 was granted sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% interest (the "Option") in the Highway North Property in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan (the "Property

The Property is located 70km southwest of the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. Aptly named for its location along Highway 914, the Property consists of five contiguous claims totaling 2,573 hectares. The Key Lake Deposit, which is northeast of the Property, consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). Only 21 drill holes have been drilled on the Property thus far totaling 3,527m, between 1980 and 2008. Surface exploration and drilling have verified the presence of uranium mineralization along the Highway Zone, with grades up to 2.31% U3O8 over 0.29 m in KLR15-086.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel-Falcon Form Strategic Partnership at Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Line

Marvel-Falcon Form Strategic Partnership at Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Line

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. ("Falcon") with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,17 hectares and will be explored together on 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Marvel and Falcon to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital. The Hope Brook Project will be renamed the Golden Brook JV ("the Property

Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "This alliance between Marvel and Falcon provides numerous upside potential to both companies. Synergies of shared capital, administration costs and common goals utilizing various exploration and vectoring tools won't be hampered by a property boundary line. This will enable the partnership to systematically explore this ground with a common goal of a Tier 1 discovery."

Keep reading... Show less
Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Fourth Quarter and Yearly Throughput in 2021 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Fourth Quarter and Yearly Throughput in 2021 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. During 2021, the Plant processed 28,654 tonnes of third-party mineral, compared with 18,510 tonnes in 2019 and 13,485 tonnes in 2020. This represents an increase of 54% compared to 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Peruvian Metals processed a record 8,829 tonnes of mineralized material, an increase of 31% compared with 2020 fourth quarter processing of 6,732 tonnes. Mineral processing during the final six months of 2021 averaged more than 93% of the Plant's capacity of 36,000 tonnes per year.

Keep reading... Show less

Kinross to announce 2021 Q4/full-year results and 2022 guidance on February 16, 2022

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2022 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2021, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt .  In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.

Keep reading... Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ("WGM") of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or adjacent to CAT's 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and east of recent discoveries by Fission Uranium and NexGen Energy (Figure 1

Figure 1: The CAT dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown with a Google Earth image fill in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION To Commence 15,000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

LAURION To Commence 15,000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTC-PINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will commence drilling on January 14, 2022 at its Ishkoday project, located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario near the town of Beardmore .

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-48 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47 which reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within such as 379.30 g/t Ag Eq including 1.25 g/t Au over 1.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×