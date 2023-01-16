Marvel Discovery Ramps Up Gold Assets in Newfoundland
“If you really look at the geology of Newfoundland, there are so many discoveries that are starting to sprout up there. Marvel was very quick to recognize what was happening," said Karim Rayani, president and CEO of Marvel Discovery.
Marvel Discovery Ramps Up Gold Assets in Newfoundlandyoutu.be
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) is ramping up exploration work at its gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada, as the company prepares to commence drilling once permits are received.
“We anticipate those permits coming in the next four to six weeks,” said Karim Rayani, president and CEO of Marvel Discovery. “And we just completed a raise of C$2 million. So we're cashed up and we're ready to start doing exploration drilling in Newfoundland.”
Marvel is an acquisition, exploration and development company focused on a diverse portfolio of mineral assets across Canada. It has more than 115,000 hectares in prospective gold assets in Newfoundland alone that are in various stages of exploration.
“If you really look at the geology of Newfoundland, there are so many discoveries that are starting to sprout up there,” Rayani said. "Marvel was very quick to recognize what was happening. We're currently probably the (third) or fourth largest landholder of ground in Newfoundland tied on to sizable deposits."
Marvel holds more than 100,000 hectares of land in the Golden Brook project alone. The project is a joint venture between Marvel and Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,OTCQB:FGLDF). “We've got a million ounces to our north, a million ounces to our south and we have this major fault that goes right through. So we're currently mobilizing crews there now. Permitting on that one is going to take a little longer before we're ready to drill,” Rayani said.
Watch the full interview with Karim Rayani, president and CEO, Marvel Discovery.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) . This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Marvel Discovery in order to help investors learn more about the company. Marvel Discovery is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Marvel Discovery and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1916.79
|-0.70
|Silver
|24.29
|0.00
|Copper
|4.14
|-0.08
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|78.75
|-1.11
|Heating Oil
|3.16
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|3.66
|+0.24
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.