Mario Innecco: Gold Still in Third Inning, When Will Silver Take Off?

"I think gold and silver will be priced from China in the next few years. They're going to take over," said Mario Innecco.

Mario Innecco: Gold Still in Third Inning, When Will Silver Take Off?play icon

Mario Innecco, who runs the maneco64 YouTube channel, discusses the factors driving gold and silver prices right now, explaining what makes him bullish moving forward.

He also points to the growing role China is set to play for both of these precious metals.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
<span>Precious Metals Outlook </span> Report

Precious Metals Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Precious Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.