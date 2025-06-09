Mario Innecco: Gold Still in Third Inning, When Will Silver Take Off?
Jun. 09, 2025 02:00PM PST
"I think gold and silver will be priced from China in the next few years. They're going to take over," said Mario Innecco.
Mario Innecco, who runs the maneco64 YouTube channel, discusses the factors driving gold and silver prices right now, explaining what makes him bullish moving forward.
He also points to the growing role China is set to play for both of these precious metals.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
