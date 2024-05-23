Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR)

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects


Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is an ASX-listed mining company with gold and silver-gold projects in the Cobar Basin, one of Australia’s most prolific producers of base and precious metals.

The company focuses on its 100 percent owned fully permitted precious metals projects in the Cobar Basin - the Mt Boppy gold mine and Wonawinta silver project. Manuka Resources's development strategy includes bringing back the Mt Boppy gold mine into production and restarting mining and production at the Wonawinta silver mine.

The Mt Boppy gold mine was historically one of the richest in NSW, Australia and produced ~500,000oz gold at an average grade of 15 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Accordingly, the company is very excited about its exploration potential.

Mt Boppy Gold Project

The Mt Boppy gold project comprises three mining leases, four gold leases and one exploration license, spanning an area of more than 210 sq. km. in the prolific Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia. The project was acquired by Manuka in 2019, and has a current mineral resource of 4.3 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold. This includes a combination of oxidized and transitional/fresh mineralization in the ground, as well as mineralized rock dumps and tailings.

Company Highlights

  • Manuka Resources is an ASX-listed mining company focused on exploring and developing gold and silver assets in the Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia.
  • The company’s two principal assets – the Mt Boppy Gold Mine and the Wonawinta Silver Mine – are both located in the prolific Cobar Basin. In addition, MKR holds a 100 percent interest in the Taranaki VTM iron sands project, located in New Zealand.
  • The primary focus is on bringing the fully permitted Mt Boppy mine back into production by Q4 2024. The company aims to establish an on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy and in turn free up the Wonawinta processing plant for silver production from the Wonawinta silver mine, which was being used to process Mt Boppy ore.
  • The results of the recently completed sonic drill program coupled with an updated mineral resources estimate at Mt Boppy (100 percent increase in indicated gold ounces) improve confidence in the recommencement of gold dore production at Mt Boppy.
  • A dedicated processing facility at Mt Boppy will improve the project economics and also allow for an additional revenue stream by freeing up the Wonawinta processing plant to process ore from the Wonawinta silver mine (placed on care and maintenance in February 2024, and targeting release of its maiden silver reserve under Manuka ownership before the end of June 2024).
  • The cash flows from the Mt Boppy mine will be used to fund the restart of the Wonawinta silver mine, which is also expected to become operational by late Q1 or early Q2 2025.
  • Elevated gold and silver prices should substantially benefit Manuka Resources, resulting in improved profitability and cash flows as it brings both its gold and silver projects into production.

This Manuka Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR) to receive an Investor Presentation

Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR:2N6) (" LabGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2024, the Company is providing an update on the sale of the Kingsway Project as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement with New Found Gold Corp. (" NFG "), NFG will acquire a 100% interest in the Kingsway Project, including all property and mining rights associated with the property, (the " Transaction ") in exchange for $20,000,000 CAD (the " Purchase Price ") payable and satisfied by the delivery to LabGold of such number of NFG Common Shares (the " Consideration Shares ") determined by dividing the Purchase Price by the closing price of the NFG Common Shares on the last trading day prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing of the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (" Plato " or the " Company ") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2023, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31, March 31,
2024 2023
Income $ 513 $ 520
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ 52,664 $ 48,905
Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 228,632,750 228,332,384

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees

  • ISS concludes that Muddy Waters "has not articulated any credible path forward"
  • Mayfair Board regrets Muddy Waters' unwillingness to engage constructively

Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").

In particular, the ISS report recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). ISS further recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST all proposals by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including WITHHOLD votes for Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL, ‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce results of its recent aircore drilling at Wessex and Harbour Lights, within the Pinjin project, around 140 km northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to announce the results from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign targeting the Havelock and Lucky Strike gold targets, which commenced in April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) refers to the bidder’s statement dated 29 April 2024 (as supplemented by Brightstar’s first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 10 May 2024) (Bidder’s Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden).

Keep reading...Show less

Sign up to get your FREE

Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

