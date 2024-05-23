Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR:2N6) (" LabGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2024, the Company is providing an update on the sale of the Kingsway Project as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement with New Found Gold Corp. (" NFG "), NFG will acquire a 100% interest in the Kingsway Project, including all property and mining rights associated with the property, (the " Transaction ") in exchange for $20,000,000 CAD (the " Purchase Price ") payable and satisfied by the delivery to LabGold of such number of NFG Common Shares (the " Consideration Shares ") determined by dividing the Purchase Price by the closing price of the NFG Common Shares on the last trading day prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing of the Transaction.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects
Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is an ASX-listed mining company with gold and silver-gold projects in the Cobar Basin, one of Australia’s most prolific producers of base and precious metals.
The company focuses on its 100 percent owned fully permitted precious metals projects in the Cobar Basin - the Mt Boppy gold mine and Wonawinta silver project. Manuka Resources's development strategy includes bringing back the Mt Boppy gold mine into production and restarting mining and production at the Wonawinta silver mine.
The Mt Boppy gold mine was historically one of the richest in NSW, Australia and produced ~500,000oz gold at an average grade of 15 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Accordingly, the company is very excited about its exploration potential.
The Mt Boppy gold project comprises three mining leases, four gold leases and one exploration license, spanning an area of more than 210 sq. km. in the prolific Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia. The project was acquired by Manuka in 2019, and has a current mineral resource of 4.3 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold. This includes a combination of oxidized and transitional/fresh mineralization in the ground, as well as mineralized rock dumps and tailings.
Company Highlights
- Manuka Resources is an ASX-listed mining company focused on exploring and developing gold and silver assets in the Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia.
- The company’s two principal assets – the Mt Boppy Gold Mine and the Wonawinta Silver Mine – are both located in the prolific Cobar Basin. In addition, MKR holds a 100 percent interest in the Taranaki VTM iron sands project, located in New Zealand.
- The primary focus is on bringing the fully permitted Mt Boppy mine back into production by Q4 2024. The company aims to establish an on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy and in turn free up the Wonawinta processing plant for silver production from the Wonawinta silver mine, which was being used to process Mt Boppy ore.
- The results of the recently completed sonic drill program coupled with an updated mineral resources estimate at Mt Boppy (100 percent increase in indicated gold ounces) improve confidence in the recommencement of gold dore production at Mt Boppy.
- A dedicated processing facility at Mt Boppy will improve the project economics and also allow for an additional revenue stream by freeing up the Wonawinta processing plant to process ore from the Wonawinta silver mine (placed on care and maintenance in February 2024, and targeting release of its maiden silver reserve under Manuka ownership before the end of June 2024).
- The cash flows from the Mt Boppy mine will be used to fund the restart of the Wonawinta silver mine, which is also expected to become operational by late Q1 or early Q2 2025.
- Elevated gold and silver prices should substantially benefit Manuka Resources, resulting in improved profitability and cash flows as it brings both its gold and silver projects into production.
This Manuka Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR) to receive an Investor Presentation
Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Manuka Resources Limited
Overview
Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is an ASX-listed mining company focused on gold and silver-gold projects in the Cobar Basin, one of Australia’s most prolific producers of base and precious metals. The company has 100 percent ownership of two fully permitted precious metals projects in the Cobar Basin - the Mt Boppy gold mine and Wonawinta silver project. In addition, MKR owns the Taranaki VTM iron sands project in New Zealand.
The company revealed a phased strategy focused on delivering maximum value to its shareholders. The first phase focuses on bringing back the Mt Boppy gold mine into production. The second phase will involve restarting mining and production at the Wonawinta silver mine, while the third phase will see the development of the Taranaki vanadium titano-magnetite (VTM) project.
The Mt Boppy gold mine was historically one of the richest in NSW, Australia and produced ~500,000oz gold at an average grade of 15 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Accordingly, the company is very excited about its exploration potential.
The current focus is on establishing a processing plant at Mt Boppy and recommence on-site gold production from Q4 2024. The ore from the Mt Boppy mine was previously being processed at the 850,000 to 1 million tpa processing plant at Wonawinta, located nearly 150 kilometres south-west of Mt Boppy. This is about to change as MKR has determined that it could save significantly on transportation costs as well as production efficiencies by building an on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy, which will materially enhance the project economics.
MKR estimates the total cost of building the processing plant to be between AU$10 million and AU$15 million. Compared to this, the annual cost of hauling ore from Mt Boppy to Wonawinta is AU$6 million to AU$7 million (nearly 50 percent of the total capex). MKR anticipates Mt Boppy to deliver total EBITDA of >AU$90 million and cash flow of >AU$80 million over a five-year mine life. It is important to note that the current market capitalization of MKR is just AU$55.1 million, much lower than the anticipated five-year EBITDA and cash flow.
The initial five-year mine plan is largely focused on the screening and processing of gold-bearing waste material above ground on the Mt Boppy mine site. The company has been processing these wastes from June 2023 to December 2023 at its Wonawinta plant and now wants to optimize the process.
The cash flows from the Mt Boppy mine will be used to fund the restart of the Wonawinta silver mine, which is currently under care and maintenance. Wonawinta contains total resources of 38.8 million tons (Mt) at 42 g/t silver for 52.4 million ounces (Moz). Within this, there is a higher-grade component of 4.5 Mt at 97 g/t silver for 14 Moz. Manuka Resources is targeting a mineral resource update for Wonawinta in Q2 2024. The Wonawinta silver project will be the largest primary silver producer in Australia and expected to be back in silver production within 12 months.
The gold and silver market appears to be in an upward trend, with prices for both precious metals hitting their all-time high in 2024, which bodes very positively for MKR.
Company Highlights
- Manuka Resources is an ASX-listed mining company focused on exploring and developing gold and silver assets in the Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia.
- The company’s two principal assets – the Mt Boppy Gold Mine and the Wonawinta Silver Mine – are both located in the prolific Cobar Basin. In addition, MKR holds a 100 percent interest in the Taranaki VTM iron sands project, located in New Zealand.
- The primary focus is on bringing the fully permitted Mt Boppy mine back into production by Q4 2024. The company aims to establish an on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy and in turn free up the Wonawinta processing plant for silver production from the Wonawinta silver mine, which was being used to process Mt Boppy ore.
- The results of the recently completed sonic drill program coupled with an updated mineral resources estimate at Mt Boppy (100 percent increase in indicated gold ounces) improve confidence in the recommencement of gold dore production at Mt Boppy.
- A dedicated processing facility at Mt Boppy will improve the project economics and also allow for an additional revenue stream by freeing up the Wonawinta processing plant to process ore from the Wonawinta silver mine (placed on care and maintenance in February 2024, and targeting release of its maiden silver reserve under Manuka ownership before the end of June 2024).
- The cash flows from the Mt Boppy mine will be used to fund the restart of the Wonawinta silver mine, which is also expected to become operational by late Q1 or early Q2 2025.
- Elevated gold and silver prices should substantially benefit Manuka Resources, resulting in improved profitability and cash flows as it brings both its gold and silver projects into production.
Key Projects
Mt Boppy Gold Project
The Mt Boppy gold project comprises three mining leases, four gold leases and one exploration license, spanning an area of more than 210 sq. km. in the prolific Cobar Basin in New South Wales, Australia. The project was acquired by Manuka in 2019, and has a current mineral resource of 4.3 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold. This includes a combination of oxidized and transitional/fresh mineralization in the ground, as well as mineralized rock dumps and tailings.
Historically, Manuka Resources has processed its stockpiles and gold mineralized waste products through its Wonawinta processing plant. However, inefficiencies associated with trucking and processing ore at the distant Wonawinta plant has led the company to revise its strategy. It is now looking to construct a processing plant at Mt Boppy so that ore from the mine can be processed on-site. Mt Boppy has excellent infrastructure including a 48-person mine camp and is fully permitted for the proposed processing plant and on-site production.
As a precursor to the commencement of on-site production, Manuka Resources undertook a sonic drilling program at Mt Boppy to improve confidence in the mineral resource base. A 26-borehole, 506-meter sonic drilling evaluation program over the Mt Boppy rock dumps and dry tailings was completed in December 2023. The program led to a 100 percent increase in indicated resources compared to the previous estimate.
The updated mineral resource comprises 4.28 Mt at 1.19 g/t gold for 163 koz of contained gold, of which 82 percent is in the measured and indicated categories. A further high-grade subset of the resource (including open pit, rock dumps and tailings) comprising 1.8 Mt at 1.74 g/t containing 102 koz gold has been identified as a basis for future mine planning.
Following the results of the sonic drill program, MKR determined to establish a 200,000 tpa processing plant at Mt Boppy. The company estimates a five-year mine life and a total gold dore production of >48,000 oz over the initial mine life. The mine plan is fairly low in capex requirements with a total planned capital cost of AU$10 million to AU$15 million. Notably, the annual cost of ore haulage from Mt Boppy to Wonawinta plant is AU$6 million to AU$7 million. Thus, the on-site plant will offer significant cost savings and improve the project economics.
Manuka Resources anticipates Mt Boppy to deliver total EBITDA of >AU$90 million and cash flow of >AU$80 million over a five-year mine life.
Wonawinta Silver Mine Project
The Wonawinta silver mine project comprises one mining lease and seven exploration licenses spanning a total area of 920 sq. km. The Wonawinta project hosts a resource of 38.8 Mt @ 42.0 g/t silver, equating to 52.4 Moz contained silver. Within this there is a higher-grade component of 4.5 Mt at 97 g/t silver for 14 Moz silver.
The Wonawinta plant
The Wonawinta project is fully permitted with all the necessary infrastructure, including an 850,000 to 1 million tpa processing plant. The plant has been used for processing ore from Mt Boppy. The Wonawinta silver mine is currently under care and maintenance. The company is considering the possibility of resuming operations at Wonawinta, leveraging the improved silver price environment. Manuka is targeting a mineral resource update for Wonawinta in May 2024 and production by Q1 or Q2 2025.
Taranaki VTM Project
The Taranaki VTM project is located within New Zealand's exclusive economic zone, approximately 22 to 36 kilometres offshore, outside the 12 nautical mile boundary from the coastline. The project boasts a JORC resource of 3.2 billion tons at 10.17 percent iron oxide, 1.03 percent titanium dioxide and 0.05 percent vanadium oxide. It holds a mining license allowing initial extraction of 50 million tons annually, resulting in 5 million tons of VTM concentrate per year for 20 years (concentrate grade of 56 to 57 percent iron, 8.5 percent titanium dioxide and 0.5 percent vanadium pentoxide). At this extraction rate, the JORC resource provides approximately 60 years of potential mining inventory.
The project is anticipated to sit in the lowest quartile of the iron ore production cost curve. The next step for Manuka is to complete a bankable feasibility study on the project.
Management Team
Dennis Karp – Executive Chairman
Dennis Karp is a former commodities trader with nearly four decades of corporate experience. He started his career in 1983 and worked in HSBC until 1997 before moving to Tennant, one of Australia’s largest physical commodities trading companies with operations in Asia and Europe. He was a principal shareholder of Tennant Metals until 2010 and a managing director until December 2014. He founded ResCap in December 2014. Since then, he has participated in diverse resource projects and investment opportunities across base metals and bulk commodities. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Town.
Alan Eggers – Executive Director
Alan Eggers has over 40 years of experience in the mining sector. He is a geologist and was the founder of Summit Resources, which became an ASX top 200 company and was acquired by Paladin Energy in 2007 for AU$1.2 billion. Throughout his career, he has held director positions at numerous companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Honours, and Master of Science degrees from Victoria University of Wellington. He is recognized as a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and holds memberships in AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Anthony McPaul – Non-executive Director
Anthony McPaul possesses over 40 years of expertise in mining and mineral processing. He has overseen a diverse array of operational projects, spanning from base to precious metals, in both surface and underground mining operations. He has directly managed all facets of production and scheduling. He served in senior leadership roles at various companies, including CRA, Denehurst, MIM and, more recently, Newcrest. McPaul is currently the chairman of the NSW Minerals Council Board and Executive Committee, and he is also a member of the newly established Mineral Industry Advisory Council.
John Seton – Non-executive Director
John Seton is a lawyer with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector. He has served as director in several ASX and NZX listed companies. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University, Wellington, and a Master of Law (Honours) from the University of Auckland and is a chartered fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.
Haydn Lynch – Chief Operating Officer
Haydn Lynch has over 25 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity. He has been involved in executing several domestic and cross-border transactions in various sectors including metals and mining, and industrials. He has held leadership roles in global investment banks, including Bankers Trust Australia, Investec Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Southern Cross Equities. He has undergraduate degrees in mechanical engineering and economics from the University of Queensland and a Master in Commerce from the University of New South Wales.
Rod Griffith – Mining and Technical Consultant
Rod Griffith has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, both in Australia and internationally, working in senior management roles, including as chief operating officer and general manager. He has significant Central Western NSW experience with KBL Mining, Silver City Minerals, Girilambone Copper and Cobalt Blue, across a number of commodity groups and mining styles. He earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Surveying from the University of Newcastle, along with a postgraduate diploma in mining engineering from the University of Ballarat.
Phil Bentley – Chief Geologist
Phil Bentley has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry across New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia, holding senior geological roles as well as senior management and director positions. He has worked as a Chief Geologist at Randgold Resources and Randgold & Exploration, Global Head of Exploration at Trafigura Mining Services, and Principal Geologist Africa at CSA Global South Africa. He is a Qualified person under NI 43-101 (Canadia) and JORC (Australia) and is a Fellow of the South African Geological Society. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology at Victoria University of Wellington. He also has a Masters of Science in Economic Geology at Victoria University of Wellington and a Master’s of Science in Mineral Exploration from Rhodes University, Grahamstown South Africa.
Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project
The Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting (the " Meeting ") to approve the Transaction has been scheduled for June 27, 2024. Shareholders of record on May 15, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. It is anticipated that the Information Circular (the " Circular ") and materials for the Meeting (the " Meeting Material ") will be mailed to registered shareholders on or about May 27, 2024. Beneficial shareholders will receive a voting instruction form along with a notification with information on how they may access the Meeting Materials electronically.
LabGold's Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that LabGold's shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction. The directors and officers of LabGold have entered into voting and support agreements with NFG, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares in favour of the Transaction. Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting who do not expect to be present at the Meeting are encouraged to date, sign and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form delivered to them in favour of the Transaction.
Additional information regarding the Transaction will be provided in the Circular that will be mailed to registered shareholders and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
About Labrador Gold
Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.
The 100% owned Kingsway project is located in the Gander area of central Newfoundland. The four licenses comprising the Kingsway project cover approximately 12km of the Appleton Fault Zone which is associated with numerous gold occurrences in the region. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water. LabGold's drilling targeting high-grade epizonal gold mineralization along the Appleton Fault Zone has outlined seven gold prospects to date. The Company has approximately $6.5 million in working capital.
The Hopedale property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Work to date by Labrador Gold show gold anomalies in rocks, soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold. In addition, anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples occur over approximately 40km along the southern section of the greenstone belt. Labrador Gold now controls approximately 40km strike length of the Florence Lake Greenstone Belt.
The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.
For more information please contact:
Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291
Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com
X : @LabGoldCorp
This News Release should not be considered a comprehensive summary of the Transaction. Additional information will be disseminated at a future date. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, TSXV approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results
Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (" Plato " or the " Company ") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2023, as summarized below:
|Three Months Ended
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Income
|$
|513
|$
|520
|Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|$
|52,664
|$
|48,905
|Loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|228,632,750
|228,332,384
For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com .
About Plato Gold Corp .
Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Timmins, Ontario, Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.
The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario, with a focus on gold.
In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.
The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 5,146 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario, with the primary target being niobium.
The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,247 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario, of which 19 claims are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit.
For additional company information, please visit www.platogold.com .
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
For further information, please contact:
Anthony Cohen
President and CEO
Plato Gold Corp.
T: 416-968-0608
F: 416-968-3339
Info1@platogold.com
www.platogold.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, concentrations of pay minerals that may offset operating costs and future plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include but are not limited to: changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even it tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits cannot be obtained. Although management of Plato has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends that Mayfair Gold Shareholders Vote FOR All Company Nominees
- ISS concludes that Muddy Waters "has not articulated any credible path forward"
- Mayfair Board regrets Muddy Waters' unwillingness to engage constructively
Mayfair Gold Corp. (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm ISS has issued a report recommending that Mayfair shareholders vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form FOR the management slate and all management resolutions at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 5, 2024 (the " Meeting ").
In particular, the ISS report recommends that shareholders vote FOR each of Mayfair's highly qualified director nominees: Harry Pokrandt, Patrick Evans, Christopher Reynolds and Douglas Cater (the " Company Nominees "). ISS further recommends that shareholders vote AGAINST all proposals by Muddy Waters Capital LLC (" Muddy Waters "), including WITHHOLD votes for Carson Block, Darren McLean, Freddy Brick, and Anthony Jew (the " Muddy Waters Nominees ").
In its conclusion, ISS states the following:
"The company's TSR indicates strong outperformance of peers over the most recent one-year period and a review of operating performance since the IPO does not provide clear evidence of the significant failures that are purported by the dissident. Given the foregoing, the board's unwillingness to short circuit its own board recruitment process and governance policies in order to install [Muddy Waters' consultant, Darren McLean] as board chair appears quite reasonable, in the circumstances. The dissident's approach to the contest appears to be pushing the company toward a management exodus following the AGM which could be reasonably expected to either harm or delay future development plans. Lastly, the dissident has not articulated any credible path forward for the company or presented an operating plan."
Harry Pokrandt, Chairman of the Board, Mayfair Gold, commented: "While we regret that an important group of shareholders have refused to engage constructively to address any concerns, we are pleased that ISS, an independent governance advisory firm, has reached the same conclusions as us about the inadequacy of the dissident proposals. The report makes it clear that Muddy Waters has come up short on all of its purported justifications for taking control of Mayfair, particularly in light of the successful track record of the current team."
ISS also recommended that shareholders vote to re-approve the stock option plan. The report noted that "the company's stock option plan and grant practices have generally conformed to best practices for a TSXV issuer since the IPO," and that "the potential dilution (10 percent) and average burn rate (2 percent) are acceptable for a Venture-listed issuer."
In its report, ISS made note several times of the failure of Muddy Waters to provide information to support its criticisms of the Company. Examples include the following:
- "The dissident has not provided shareholders with sufficient details regarding their case for change and as such, have not made a compelling case that change is warranted at the board level."
- "The dissident has alleged the company has been met with ‘repeated delays on a number of key objectives' and been ‘unable to establish key strategic targets,' however, the dissident has not discussed what these objectives and targets are in its own disclosures."
- "Furthermore, the dissident has not provided adequate details with respect to the company's supposed failings."
- "Although the dissident has not provided a specific argument regarding lagging shareholder returns, the alleged mishandling of the Fenn-Gib project is difficult to substantiate when viewing the performance of the stock."
Mr. Pokrandt stated: "We believe that anyone wishing to unseat the board of a high-performing company and install themselves as directors has a duty to support the claims they are making and present their own plan. The fact that Muddy Waters has not mailed an information circular, nor provided any evidence for their assertions is disappointing. We urge shareholders to think carefully about their decision."
Vote for Experience. Vote the WHITE Proxy Card.
The Board advises shareholders to vote the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the deadline at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 3, 2024. Shareholders who have any questions relating to the Meeting or about the completion and delivery of the WHITE Proxy or voting instruction form, may contact Alliance Advisors, LLC by telephone at 844-858-7380 or email at Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com.
Additional details relating to the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and the Board's recommendations are included in the management information circular dated May 6, 2024, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca, as well as the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at https://mayfairgold.ca/investor-resources/ .
Scientific and Technical Information
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been derived, in part, from the Company's technical report titled " National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Fenn–Gib Project, Ontario, Canada " with an effective date of April 6, 2023, and reviewed and approved by Tim Maunula, an independent "qualified person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Mayfair
Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6, 2023 with a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade. The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fenn-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information contact:
Patrick Evans, President and CEO
Phone: (416) 670-5114
Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca
Web: www.mayfairgold.ca
Media contact:
John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors
Phone: (647) 402-6375
Email: john@oakstrom.com
For information on voting:
Alliance Advisors, LLC
Phone: 1-844-858-7380
Email: Mayfair@allianceadvisors.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") that relate to Mayfair's current expectations and views of future events, including the inadequacy of Muddy Waters' proposals. Forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mayfair's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Mayfair undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Mayfair to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL, ‘KalGold’ or ‘the Company’), is pleased to announce results of its recent aircore drilling at Wessex and Harbour Lights, within the Pinjin project, around 140 km northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.
Highlights:
- Extensive, thick gold mineralisation and anomalism has been discovered at KalGold’s Wessex target at Pinjin following the first pass aircore drill program (ASX: KAL 5 April 2024, Drilling commences at shallow gold targets, Pinjin Project).
- New intercepts include:
- PSAC24001: 28 m at 1.27 g/t Au from 36m
- including8 m at 1.90 g/t Au from 44 m
- and8 m at 2.15 g/t Au from 56 m
- including8 m at 1.90 g/t Au from 44 m
- PSAC24029: 12 m at 1.17 g/t Au from 52 m
- including4 m at 3.07 g/t Au from 56 m
- PSAC24001: 28 m at 1.27 g/t Au from 36m
- These results are exceptional for aircore drilling, illustrating the enormous potential of KalGold’s Pinjin Project at the southern end of the Pinjin Goldfield.
- The Wessex prospect shows evidence of being part of the broader Anglo Saxon gold mineralised system, with Hawthorn Resources’ (ASX:HAW) open pit mine located less than 1 km from the drill program.
- Results along the southern extension of KalGold’s Harbour Lights target are more typical of an aircore drilling program. Indicators of gold mineralisation include low level gold and arsenic anomalism, quartz veining, and associated pyrite mineralisation.
- KalGold will undertake follow-up exploration at Wessex and Harbour Lights. This will comprise additional aircore and RC drilling.
Commenting on the results, KalGold Managing Director Matt Painter said:
“KalGold’s drill program at its Wessex prospect has delivered excellent results. Thick, coherent zones of shallow gold mineralisation were defined across the tenement boundary from historically recorded gold anomalism. The shape, geometry, and style of gold mineralisation at Wessex displays parallels with Hawthorn Resources’ neighbouring Anglo Saxon gold deposit, located less than 1 km to the northeast. Mineralisation at Wessex is open along strike both to the north and south, and down-dip to the east.
This discovery at Wessex requires follow-up aircore and/or RC drilling to define the full extent of the mineralisation footprint. These results, in addition to the shallow gold mineralisation currently being incorporated into an initial JORC Code (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate at Kirgella Gift and Providence, highlight the incredible prospectivity of KalGold’s Pinjin Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Positive Exploration Results at Havelock and Lucky Strike
Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to announce the results from its Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign targeting the Havelock and Lucky Strike gold targets, which commenced in April 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Expansion of mineralised gold corridor at Havelock confirmed with significant assays returned including:
- 5m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 145m, including 1m @ 12.6 g/t Au from 146m in LEFR404.
- 7m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 37m, including 3m @ 4.3G g/t Au from 37m in LEFR406.
- 6m @ 1.2G g/t Au from 60m, including 2m @ 3.20 g/t Au from 62m in LEFR418.
- The Havelock mineralisation corridor now defined along a strike extending greater than 750m and remains open to the northwest and southeast.
- Expanded mineralisation at Lucky Strike and southern Lucky Strike trend.
- 5m @ 1.86 g/t Au from 157m, including 1m @ 5.7 g/t Au from 160m in LEFR411.
- 10m @ 1.14 g/t Au from 82m, including 6m @ 1.65 g/t Au from 83m in LEFR414.
- The Company is planning a regional aircore drilling campaign across the broader Havelock – Lucky Strike District and will include drilling in the highly prospective Location 45, freehold ground that has not received systematic Au exploration since 2007.
LEFROY CEO GRAEME GRIBBIN COMMENTED:
“The results provide further confirmation of previous geological modelling conducted by Lefroy after drilling campaigns in 2020 and 2022 across the prospective Lucky Strike and Havelock corridors.
“We are extremely encouraged by the similarities to Lucky Strike interpreted at Havelock, which Lefroy views as an emerging gold corridor with mineralisation now identified along a 750m strike zone, with clear room to extend.
“Coupled with our extensive regional aircore drilling campaign planned for late June, we will continue to unlock the potential of the surrounding district to host numerous gold centres and expanding our existing gold resource base.”
LUCKY STRIKE - HAVELOCK DISTRICT
The Lucky Strike – Havelock District straddles the regionally significant Mt Monger Fault, which is a primary control to gold mineralisation in the broader Kalgoorlie terrain. The district extends from Lucky Strike west to Erinmore and incorporates significantly underexplored corridors which are prospective for banded iron formation (BIF) hosted gold mineralisation (Figure 1).
Historic exploration of the BIF trends was limited to broad-spaced, shallow aircore (AC) drilling and previous exploration activity by LEX included the following results.
At Havelock, highly anomalous intersections were recorded in 2022 (refer ASX announce release 7 July 2022):
- 3m @ 13.37 g/t Au from 118m in LEFR330.
- 13m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 76m in LEFR331, including 7m @ 2.69/t Au from 78m.
- 7m @ 1.48 g/t Au from 38m in LEFR326, including 2m @ 2.78/t Au from 41m.
At Lucky Strike, drilling activity last conducted by the Company (up to 2020) found several significant high- grade gold intersections within 150m (vertical depth) from surface (refer ASX announcement 26 February 2020) including:
- 8m @ 18.66 g/t Au from 145m, including 5m @ 28.1g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217.
- 22m @ 2.49 g/t Au from 63m in LEFR152.
- 3m @ 7.79 g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190.
- 11m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216.
LATEST DRILL PROGRAM SUMMARY
The recently completed RC drilling programs at Havelock and Lucky Strike were drilled to follow up significant anomalies identified by the Company from 2017 to 2022.
Sixteen holes were completed for 2,566m. Seven of the holes (for 898m) investigated the potential for continuation of gold mineralisation at Havelock, with the remaining holes targeting the Lucky Strike resource and surrounding anomalous earlier results along strike to the south (Figures 2 and 6).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lefroy Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) refers to the bidder’s statement dated 29 April 2024 (as supplemented by Brightstar’s first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 10 May 2024) (Bidder’s Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden).
Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to the same term in the Bidder’s Statement.
In accordance with section 630(3) of the Corporations Act, annexed to this announcement is a copy of each of the following:
(a) Brightstar’s notice of status of the defeating conditions of the Share Offer set out in section 7 of Annexure B of the Bidder’s Statement; and
(b) Brightstar’s notice of status of the defeating conditions of the Option Offer set out in section 7 of Annexure C of the Bidder’s Statement,
(together, the Notices). This Notices have been:
(a) sent to Linden in accordance with section 630(5)(a) of the Corporations Act; and
(b) lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in accordance with section 630(5)(c) of the Corporations Act.
Accordingly, the Offers are now wholly unconditional and will close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 30 May 2024, unless otherwise extended.
This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Manuka Resources Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.